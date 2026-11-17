Brazil Rate Hold Bets Slip to 79%
Prediction Markets: Brazil
Traders on Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, now put the chance that Brazil’s central bank leaves its main interest rate unchanged in December at 79%, read at 8:26 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Tuesday 17 November 2026. That is down 9 points in 24 hours and 12.5 points in a week.
For US readers, Brazil’s rate sets the cost of credit for the country’s biggest companies and the pull of the real for foreign investors. The market is thinly traded, with about US$29,300 changing hands in the last 24 hours.
On Polymarket, users trade contracts with real money. A price of 79% is a bet, not a forecast by The Rio Times or by Brazil’s central bank.
Key Facts
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Prediction markets. Polymarket prices “No Change” at 79%, down 9 points in 24 hours (8:26 a.m. ET, 17 November).
-
Trigger. No single trigger for the 24-hour move was reported.
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Inflation. The Focus survey median for 2027 inflation is 5.00%, up from 4.80% on 4 November.
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Volume. Thinly traded: about US$29,300 in 24 hours, about US$106,800 in total.
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Rate. The Selic benchmark rate is 13.75% a year; the next decision is Wednesday 9 December 2026.
A 79% price shows what a few traders expect today, and it can reverse within hours. It is one input next to the central bank’s own words and the inflation data.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket’s “Bank of Brazil decision in December?” market lists five outcomes. (Polymarket’s name for Brazil’s central bank is “Bank of Brazil”.)
Prices are the implied probability of each, read on 17 November at 8:26 a.m. ET:
- No Change: 79.0%, down 9.0 points in 24 hours and 12.5 points in seven days.
- 25 bps decrease (bps means basis points; 25 is a quarter-point cut): 6.6%, down 2.2 points in 24 hours.
- 50+ bps decrease (half a point or more): 4.3%, up about 3.5 points in 24 hours.
- 25 bps increase: 2.8%, up 1.6 points in 24 hours.
- 50+ bps increase: 1.9%, up about 1.4 points in 24 hours.
Polymarket data show about US$29,300 traded on the event in the last 24 hours and about US$106,800 since it opened. That is thinly traded: one large bet can move a price by several points.
The market resolves on “the change in basis points in the target for the Selic rate resulting from the December 2026 meeting” of the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee, “relative to the level it was prior to this meeting”, according to Polymarket’s rules. The rules point to the committee’s official statement as the resolution source.
Polymarket’s later meetings show the same shape. Its January 2027 market prices no change at 72.5% (about US$15,600 traded in total), and its March 2027 market prices no change at 57.0%, a 25 bps increase at 20.0% and a 50+ bps increase at 14.5% (about US$13,400 in total).
Both are thinner than December. We found no comparable Brazil rate market on Kalshi, an exchange regulated in the US by the CFTC (the Commodity Futures Trading Commission), at the time of reading.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Why the Odds Moved
No single trigger for the latest drop was reported. Polymarket’s price-change data show “No Change” down 9 points over the past 24 hours and 12.5 points below its level a week ago.
The backdrop is a central bank that has stopped cutting. On Wednesday 4 November the Copom, the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee, held the Selic at 13.75% a year, ending a run of five straight cuts, according to the Central Bank of Brazil’s statement.
The Selic is Brazil’s benchmark rate, the one the Copom sets at each meeting. Inflation sits above the target.
The statistics agency IBGE put the 12-month rate at 4.63% in October, against a ceiling of 4.5% in the official target range (3% plus or minus 1.5 points). Since the hold, forecasts have drifted up in Focus, the central bank’s survey of economists.
In its database (a 30-day median), the forecast for 2027 inflation rose from 4.80% on 4 November to 5.00% on 13 November, and the forecast for the Selic at the end of 2027 rose from 12.50% on 12 November to 12.75% on 13 November. The forecast for the end of 2026 stayed at 13.75% on every day from 6 to 13 November, the latest entry available at reading.
Our earlier coverage of central bank chief Gabriel Galípolo’s refusal to signal the next move and of the Copom minutes gives the wider context. In the market, “No Change” fell while the half-point cut and both rise outcomes gained.
That suggests wider doubt rather than one new direction, but it is our reading, and no source tied the move to a specific event.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
+0.31%
169,816.64
+0.31%
70,388.96
-1.15%
10,477.22
-0.46%
2,848,945
—
2,452.46
-0.02%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|169,816.64
|+0.31%
|+8.17%
|169,295.41
|—
|—
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.77
|-0.16%
|+8.27%
|5.78
|5.78
|5.76
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|43.98
|-0.09%
|+33.76%
|44.02
|44.75
|43.90
|23,688,600
|VALE3
|60.34
|-0.59%
|-7.48%
|60.70
|61.35
|60.34
|17,081,600
|ITUB4
|40.89
|-0.99%
|+4.51%
|41.30
|41.66
|40.52
|32,247,000
|BBDC4
|14.41
|+1.26%
|-25.41%
|14.23
|14.50
|14.24
|40,276,800
|BBAS3
|14.62
|-2.21%
|-35.02%
|14.95
|15.03
|14.56
|65,832,100
|B3SA3
|14.65
|-1.08%
|+3.46%
|14.81
|15.13
|14.51
|42,491,000
|ABEV3
|15.93
|+0.38%
|+15.77%
|15.87
|16.01
|15.81
|28,604,400
|WEGE3
|51.15
|+1.49%
|+16.33%
|50.40
|52.07
|50.22
|7,540,000
|PRIO3
|63.96
|+2.12%
|+60.50%
|62.63
|64.73
|62.78
|7,096,200
|SUZB3
|55.39
|-0.20%
|+14.21%
|55.50
|56.49
|55.31
|6,107,500
|RENT3
|29.66
|+1.19%
|-31.29%
|29.31
|30.34
|29.15
|8,782,900
|AZZA3
|15.64
|-3.10%
|-46.14%
|16.14
|16.47
|15.64
|3,935,800
|CSNA3
|3.77
|+2.45%
|-54.85%
|3.68
|3.94
|3.68
|23,433,400
|GGBR4
|24.69
|+0.37%
|+32.03%
|24.60
|25.06
|24.52
|6,165,300
|ENEV3
|26.69
|+1.10%
|+37.65%
|26.40
|27.04
|26.36
|8,026,500
15.64
-3.10%
3.77
+2.45%
14.62
-2.21%
63.96
+2.12%
51.15
+1.49%
14.41
+1.26%
29.66
+1.19%
26.69
+1.10%
What It Means for US Readers
Brazil’s Selic is the base cost of credit in the country. A rate that stays at 13.75% keeps borrowing expensive for Brazilian companies, including those whose shares trade in the US as American depositary receipts (ADRs, US-listed certificates that represent Brazilian shares).
For investors in Brazilian stocks, bonds or the real, the December decision is the next hard data point. A hold would match what traders price today, while a cut or a rise would break from it.
Two dated checkpoints come first. IBGE is due to publish mid-month inflation (IPCA-15) for November on Thursday 26 November, and the Copom decides on Wednesday 9 December.
In Plain English
- Copom: the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee, which sets Brazil’s main rate eight times a year.
- Selic: Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, currently 13.75% a year.
- Basis point: one hundredth of a percentage point, so 25 basis points is a quarter point.
- IPCA: Brazil’s official consumer price index, published by IBGE.
- Implied probability: the chance a market price suggests, such as 79 cents for a contract that pays US$1 if the event happens.
What Is Not Known
- What caused the 24-hour drop in “No Change”; no source reported a single trigger.
- How many of the traders are professionals; a price cannot tell us.
- Whether the Copom will resume cuts after December; it has given no path.
- How the mid-month inflation report, due on 26 November, will read.
Sources
Central Bank of Brazil, Copom statement, 4 November 2026; Central Bank of Brazil, Focus market expectations database (30-day median), read 17 November 2026, entries to 13 November; Central Bank of Brazil, calendar, Copom meeting of 8 and 9 December 2026; IBGE IPCA 12-month series via Central Bank of Brazil, October 2026; Polymarket public market data (read 17 November 2026, 8:26 a.m. ET).
More from The Rio Times: Prediction Markets hub, Latin America odds, Brazil news.
Frequently Asked Questions
What are traders betting on?
They are betting on what Brazil’s central bank does to its main interest rate, the Selic, at its December 2026 meeting. On Polymarket, “No Change” trades at 79%, a 25-basis-point cut at 6.6%.
Why did the “No Change” price fall?
No single trigger was reported. The central bank’s Focus survey shows economists’ 2027 inflation forecast rising from 4.80% to 5.00% between 4 and 13 November, but that does not prove a cause.
Is 79% a forecast that Brazil will hold rates?
No. It is a market price, not a forecast by The Rio Times or the central bank. The market is thinly traded, and prices can reverse within hours.
When does Brazil’s central bank decide next?
Its Monetary Policy Committee, the Copom, meets on Tuesday 8 and Wednesday 9 December 2026. The decision is announced on 9 December.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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