Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court (STF), the country’s top court with 11 justices, is expected to resume a judgment on teachers’ pay on Wednesday 18 November 2026; we could not open the court’s own docket to confirm the date. The judgment has been paused before, and the outcome is not known.

The court is judging two linked cases with “general repercussion”, a status meaning the ruling binds all lower courts and sets the rule for similar suits. The question is whether the national pay floor for public-school teachers must anchor each career pay scale, and whether each yearly raise must flow up the career levels.

The floor is R$5,130.63 a month for a 40-hour week (about US$880 at R$5.83 per US$1, the rate of 18 November 2026). Justice Cristiano Zanin, who drafts the lead opinion in one case, and Justice Dias Toffoli, who leads the other, disagree.

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Key Facts Court. Supreme Federal Court is expected to resume two linked teacher pay cases on Wednesday 18 November 2026.

Question. Must the pay floor anchor each career scale, with yearly rises flowing up the levels?

Judges. Rapporteur Zanin and Justice Toffoli, who dissented, disagree; the outcome is not known.

Floor. R$5,130.63 a month for 40 hours (about US$880 at R$5.83 per US$1).

Brazil’s top court returns to a dispute over how teachers’ pay should rise. Its answer will bind every lower court, but the result is not yet known.

Big Picture

The cases are RE 1,326,541 (Tema 1218) and ARE 1,502,069 (Tema 1324). RE stands for extraordinary appeal, and a “Tema” is a numbered theme the court rules on.

Zanin is the rapporteur, the justice who drafts the lead opinion, in the first case. Toffoli holds that role in the second case.

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In his vote, Zanin said states and municipalities must adapt their career plans to the national floor. He added that courts cannot set percentage raises for the different classes and levels, because that would breach the separation of powers.

Toffoli, who voted after asking for time to review the file, dissented from Zanin and took a firmer line for applying the updated floor. The judgment has been paused before.

The Education Ministry (MEC) set the 2026 floor by ordinance in January 2026. It is R$5,130.63 a month for 40 hours a week (about US$880).

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Why It Matters

This is a budget question for states and municipalities, which set their teachers’ pay through career plans. If the floor must anchor every career level, each yearly raise could ripple up the whole pay scale.

The counter-view sits inside the court itself. Zanin wants courts kept out of setting percentage raises, while Toffoli favours firmer application of the updated floor.

For a reader abroad, the case shows how a top court can shape public budgets and wage rules. The ruling is due to bind all lower courts, so it reaches well beyond one session.

File photo: the facade of Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court in Brasília.

What To Watch

The STF is expected to resume the cases on Wednesday 18 November 2026; the outcome is not known. No other checkpoint is scheduled in the material we hold.

For other recent court business, see how STF president Edson Fachin unsealed the Banco Master investigation, and read about another recent STF decision. Both are separate from the pay floor case.

What Is Not Known

Whether the plenary, the full bench of all 11 justices, reaches a result on 18 November is not known. The end date of the judgment is not confirmed either.

The final thesis, meaning the binding rule for lower courts, is also not known. We do not know how the other justices will vote.

What It Means for You

For teachers in Brazil, the ruling could decide whether each yearly rise in the national floor must lift every level of the career ladder. For states and cities, it could decide how much of the rise they must pay up the scale.

For a reader abroad, this is a clear case of how Brazil’s top court shapes public budgets. The result is due to bind all lower courts, so it will matter well beyond one session.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the teachers’ pay floor?

It is the national minimum monthly pay for public-school teachers. In 2026 it is R$5,130.63 for 40 hours a week (about US$880), set by the Education Ministry in January.

What is the Supreme Federal Court deciding?

It is deciding whether the national floor must anchor each career pay scale and whether each yearly raise must flow up the career levels. The ruling will bind all lower courts and set the rule for similar suits.

Has the court decided yet?

No. The Supreme Federal Court is expected to resume the cases on Wednesday 18 November 2026, and the judgment has been paused before.