Brazil: Supreme Court

Edson Fachin, president of Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court, said on Tuesday 17 November 2026 that the court could judge this year the law that may shorten the sentence of Jair Bolsonaro, the former president. Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who steers the cases, must first release them, Rede 98, a Minas Gerais news outlet, reported that evening.

The Dosimetria (Dosimetry) Law, a sentence-calculation law, has been suspended since May 2026 for people convicted over the 8 January 2023 riots in Brasília. Requests to review those sentences have stood still since then, Rede 98 said.

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For US readers the case tests who has the last word on punishing an attempted coup, Congress or the court. That shapes political risk in Latin America’s largest economy.

Key Facts Who. Edson Fachin, Supreme Court president, said on 17 November the court could rule this year.

Condition. Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who reports the cases, must first release them for judgment.

Status. The law has been suspended since May 2026 for convicts of the 8 January riots.

At stake. It could cut the 27-year, three-month sentence of Jair Bolsonaro.

Prediction markets. Polymarket (US prediction market) prices Bolsonaro’s release by 31 March 2027 at 20.5% (00:55 ET, 18 November).

Brazil’s court president says a ruling is possible this year, but one justice holds the key. Until he releases the cases, no date can be set.

The Big Picture

Brazil’s Congress overrode the veto of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and Senate president Davi Alcolumbre signed Law 15.402/2026 into force in May 2026 (Congresso em Foco, a Brasília political outlet, 12 August 2026). Moraes suspended its use for 8 January convicts one day later, until the full court rules, Rede 98 said on 17 November.

At least four challenges, numbered 7966 to 7969, ask the court to strike the law down, Congresso em Foco reported on 12 August 2026. They come from the Brazilian Press Association, a journalists’ body, and three party groups: the PSOL-Rede federation, the PDT and the PT-PCdoB-PV federation.

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The law changes how sentences are counted. In some cases, convictions for a coup and for violently abolishing the democratic order are no longer added together, and the heavier penalty prevails, Rede 98 said on 17 November.

The Justice statue outside Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court in Brasília, in a 2020 file photo. Photo: Dasfour2022 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

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What Fachin Said and What Stops It

Hugo Motta, speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, and Alcolumbre urged the court to move hours before Fachin spoke, Rede 98 reported. The court sets a date only after the reporting justice releases a case.

Fachin already said in May that he would schedule the cases quickly once Moraes released them, InfoMoney, a Brazilian financial news site, reported on 11 May 2026. Moraes opened the review procedure set by law and asked the presidency and Congress for information, InfoMoney said.

Why It Matters

The law touches one of Brazil’s best-known sentences, Bolsonaro’s 27 years and three months, though no one has published how large any cut would be. The mechanism is the counting rule: if two convictions no longer add up, the total falls to the heavier one.

The Prosecutor-General’s Office (PGR), which advises the court, and the Senate’s lawyers both argue the law should stand, Congresso em Foco reported on 12 August 2026. The PGR gave the court its opinion in June.

The Case Against the Law

The four petitioners argue that the changes reduce criminal protection for crimes against the democratic order, Congresso em Foco reported on 12 August 2026. They also raise formal and substantive objections, the outlet said.

The Senate’s lawyers answered that Congress sets criminal policy, Congresso em Foco said. They added that the law does not erase any conviction.

What to Watch

No judgment date exists, and Rede 98 did not report one on 17 November. The first checkpoint is whether Moraes releases the four cases; a date for that step has not been announced.

The second is a place on the court’s session agenda, which comes only after that release. No session date has been reported.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a US market where traders bet real money, priced “Jair Bolsonaro released from custody by March 31, 2027?” at 20.5% as of 00:55 ET (Eastern Time) on 18 November 2026, with US$20,042 traded. These prices are bets, not polls, and they do not say how the court will rule.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

Anyone following Brazilian politics or assets should treat a 2026 ruling as possible, not scheduled. Fachin named a condition, not a date.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether or when Moraes will release the cases, or how the full bench would vote. It is also not known how much any ruling would cut Bolsonaro’s sentence.

In Plain English

ADI. A direct action asking the court to strike down a law as unconstitutional. Supreme Federal Court (STF). Brazil’s highest court, with 11 justices; Edson Fachin is its president. Reporting justice (relator). The justice who steers a case and decides when it is ready for the full court. 8 January riots. The 2023 storming of government buildings in Brasília that led to the convictions. PGR. The Prosecutor-General’s Office, which gives the court legal opinions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Brazil’s Dosimetria Law?

Law 15.402/2026 changes how sentences are counted for crimes against the democratic order. In some cases the heavier penalty prevails instead of a sum, Rede 98 reported on 17 November 2026.

Why is the law not in force?

Justice Moraes suspended its use for 8 January convicts in May 2026. It stays frozen until the full court rules on the challenges, Rede 98 and Congresso em Foco reported.

Could the Supreme Court rule this year?

Fachin said on 17 November 2026 it could, but only if Moraes releases the cases. No date has been reported.

What does Polymarket show about Bolsonaro?

Polymarket priced his release from custody by 31 March 2027 at 20.5% on 18 November 2026 at 00:55 ET. These are bets, not polls.