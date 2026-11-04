Dollar Slips and Yields Ease After US Vote

IBOV 166,608.52 ▼ 0.57% IPC MEX 70,819.80 ▲ 0.91% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▲ 0.83% USD/MXN18.76▲ 0.75% USD/CLP977.94▲ 1.18% USD/COP3,238▼ 0.39% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.13% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.19% USD/UYU40.22▲ 3.24% USD/PYG6,358▲ 9.88% USD/BOB11.92▲ 1.74% USD/DOP59.79▼ 1.17% USD/CRC449.63▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.87▼ 0.09% USD/NIO36.62▲ 0.07% USD/VES892.65▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.94▲ 2.77% USD/TTD6.64▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL6.17▲ 0.49% BRENT 98.48 ▲ 4.08% WTI 90.67 ▲ 2.89% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▼ 2.98% GOLD 4,108 ▲ 0.87% SILVER 52.04 ▼ 0.15% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.28 ▼ 2.59% PETR4 46.31 ▼ 1.72% VALE3 62.70 ▲ 0.56% ITUB4 40.15 ▲ 1.11% BBDC4 13.83 ▼ 1.64% ABEV3 15.45 ▲ 1.31% BBAS3 16.54 ▲ 0.30% B3SA3 14.32 ▲ 0.14% WEGE3 48.26 ▼ 3.58% PRIO3 62.18 ▲ 0.06% SUZB3 52.36 ▲ 0.02% RENT3 29.23 ▼ 0.78% AZZA3 14.22 ▲ 1.79% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.35 ▲ 2.17% GMAT3 3.67 ▲ 3.97% PSSA3 43.70 ▼ 2.65% CVCB3 0.81 — 0.00% POSI3 3.14 ▼ 0.95% SLCE3 16.38 ▼ 1.33% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.01 ▼ 1.31% RANI3 8.55 ▼ 0.93% CSNA3 4.09 ▲ 0.25% IBOV 166,608.52 ▼ 0.57% IPC MEX 70,819.80 ▲ 0.91% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▲ 0.75% USD/MXN 18.77 ▲ 0.79% USD/CLP 977.94 ▲ 1.18% USD/COP 3,244 ▼ 0.18% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.09% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.19% USD/UYU 40.22 ▲ 3.24% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 9.88% USD/BOB 11.92 ▲ 1.74% USD/DOP 59.96 ▼ 0.89% USD/CRC 449.63 ▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.87 ▼ 0.09% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 0.07% USD/VES 892.65 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.94 ▲ 2.77% USD/TTD 6.64 ▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL 6.17 ▲ 0.41% BRENT 98.48 ▲ 4.08% WTI 90.67 ▲ 2.89% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▼ 2.98% GOLD 4,108 ▲ 0.87% SILVER 52.04 ▼ 0.15% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.28 ▼ 2.59% PETR4 46.31 ▼ 1.72% VALE3 62.70 ▲ 0.56% ITUB4 40.15 ▲ 1.11% BBDC4 13.83 ▼ 1.64% ABEV3 15.45 ▲ 1.31% BBAS3 16.54 ▲ 0.30% B3SA3 14.32 ▲ 0.14% WEGE3 48.26 ▼ 3.58% PRIO3 62.18 ▲ 0.06% SUZB3 52.36 ▲ 0.02% RENT3 29.23 ▼ 0.78% AZZA3 14.22 ▲ 1.79% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.35 ▲ 2.17% GMAT3 3.67 ▲ 3.97% PSSA3 43.70 ▼ 2.65% CVCB3 0.81 — 0.00% POSI3 3.14 ▼ 0.95% SLCE3 16.38 ▼ 1.33% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.01 ▼ 1.31% RANI3 8.55 ▼ 0.93% CSNA3 4.09 ▲ 0.25%
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Thursday, November 5, 2026
US Markets & Wall Street North America

Dollar Slips and Yields Ease After US Vote

By · November 4, 2026 · 4 min read
The New York Stock Exchange building on Wall Street in Manhattan, seen from the steps of Federal Hall
File photo: the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street, where Argentine ADRs trade.

Key Facts

  • Stocks: The S&P 500, a gauge of big US companies, rose 0.4% to 7,568.92; Wall Street opens 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).
  • Dollar: Overnight the dollar slipped against the euro, yen and Mexican peso, as of 2:38 a.m. ET.
  • Bonds: The 10-year Treasury yield, a benchmark borrowing cost, ended Tuesday at 4.95% and traded near 4.93% overnight.
  • Prediction markets: Kalshi, a US-regulated exchange, settled Democratic House and Senate control as Yes; Polymarket gives Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries 95% for Speaker.

Published Wednesday, 4 November, 2:49 a.m. ET · Source: RT market data, US Treasury, Kalshi, Polymarket, Rio Times analysisWall Street goes into Wednesday knowing news organisations have projected Democratic wins in both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections, which are held halfway through a president’s term.

The first overnight signals are mild: the dollar slipped and bond yields eased, while US stock markets do not open until 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). This report sets out what moved and what could change the picture.

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Stocks Ended Mixed on Election Day

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% on Tuesday to 7,568.92, and the Nasdaq Composite, which is heavy in technology shares, gained 0.8% to 25,372.01. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, an index of 30 large US companies, slipped 0.4% to 51,786.72.

Those moves came before the first polls closed, so they say little about the result. The S&P 500 is still about 2.3% below its 28 October close of 7,743.98.

The Dollar Slips and Yields Ease

The dollar fell against most major currencies overnight. Compared with Tuesday’s New York close, the euro rose 0.3% to US$1.1242, the yen strengthened 0.4% to 158.08 per dollar, and the Mexican peso gained 0.9% to 18.66 per dollar, as of 2:38 a.m. ET.

The US Treasury put the 10-year yield, which sets the tone for mortgage and corporate borrowing costs, at 4.95% on Tuesday. On RT, a market-data provider, it traded near 4.93% early Wednesday, down from 4.97% on the same feed, and lower yields mean bond prices rose.

S&P 500 daily chart showing the index at 7,569 after the 3 November 2026 session
S&P 500 daily chart through the close of Tuesday 3 November 2026. Source: RT, Rio Times chart.

Asian Stock Indexes Split

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 stock index fell 1.4% to 62,188.63, measured against Monday because Tokyo was shut on Tuesday for a holiday. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.6% to 5,683.80, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose about 1.4% to near 23,860 while still trading.

Why the Reaction Is Calm

The House result was widely expected. Kalshi traders priced Democratic control of the House at about 93% and of the Senate at about 73% to 75% through Tuesday afternoon.

Both jumped after the first polls closed around 7 p.m. ET, to 97% and 88%, and stood at 99.7% and 99.6% by 9:24 p.m. ET, before either chamber was called. No single cause explains the overnight moves.

What Prediction Markets Say

Kalshi, a US exchange regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the federal derivatives regulator, settled its House and Senate control markets as Yes for Democrats after the calls, with last prices of 99.9% each. On Polymarket, another prediction exchange, traders priced Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic House leader, at about 95% to become Speaker, the House’s presiding leader, at 2:41 a.m. ET, in a thinly traded market.

These prices are bets on political results, not forecasts for stocks or bonds. They show how surprised investors were, not where stocks will go.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

If you hold US stocks, bonds or dollars, the next tests are data rather than politics. ADP, a payroll processor, reports private jobs at 8:15 a.m. ET, with forecasts of 69,000 to 80,000 against 90,000 last month, and the Institute for Supply Management’s survey of service firms follows at 10 a.m. ET.

From January, any new tax or spending bill will need Democratic votes in the House. If you invest in Mexico, the peso gained as the dollar fell, while the Brazilian real barely moved, at about 5.49 per dollar.

What Would Change the Picture

The Labor Department’s monthly payrolls report on Friday 6 November at 8:30 a.m. ET is the next big test, with forecasts of 40,000 to 65,000 new jobs against 29,000 before. A weak figure could push yields lower, while a strong one could reverse the dollar’s slide.

The 10-year yield last closed above 5% on 28 October, at 5.05% by Treasury data, and a return above that line could add pressure on stocks. The real test of the reaction is the 9:30 a.m. ET open.

Sources

The Rio Times US midterms live results · RT, a market-data provider · US Treasury daily yield curve · Polymarket · Kalshi

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did markets react to the US midterm results?

By 2:38 a.m. ET the dollar had slipped against the euro, yen and Mexican peso, and the 10-year Treasury yield traded near 4.93%. The S&P 500 closed Tuesday at 7,568.92, and US stocks open at 9:30 a.m. ET.

What data comes next for US markets?

ADP private jobs data is due at 8:15 a.m. ET and the Institute for Supply Management’s services survey at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The Labor Department’s payrolls report follows on Friday 6 November at 8:30 a.m. ET.

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Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

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