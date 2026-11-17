Civil rights groups in Rio de Janeiro are pressing Brazil’s President Lula to put a Black woman on Brazil’s Supreme Court, and the court’s own president has said publicly that qualified candidates exist. The seat has been empty since 2025, and we could confirm no new formal nominee as of Tuesday 17 November 2026.

Organisers said they unfurled a banner on Sunday 15 November 2026 on Avenida Brasil, a main road in Rio’s north zone, a claim we could not confirm independently. The action belongs to a campaign the organisers call Women in the Supreme Court, or Mulheres no STF (STF is the court’s Portuguese abbreviation), which wants the vacancy filled by a Black woman.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What. Rio groups unfurled a banner on 15 November urging a Black woman justice.

Seat. One of 11 Supreme Court seats is vacant; no new nominee confirmed.

Demand. Next four seats to women, at least two Black.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a betting market, prices 74.9% that Lula names a nominee by 31 December (12:52 p.m. ET, 17 November).

As of. 17 November 2026, 18:00 GMT.

A campaign that began on a Rio roadside now has the court’s president on its side. What Lula does with the open seat is still unknown.

Supreme Court Justice Cármen Lúcia, one of three women who have served on the court. File photo. (Photo: Fernando Frazão, Agência Brasil, CC BY 3.0 BR, via Wikimedia Commons)

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

What Campaigners Are Asking

Organisers say the campaign is run by the Institute for the Defence of the Black Population (IDPN) with other groups, which we could not confirm independently. They want the next four Supreme Court seats to go to women, at least two of them Black, beginning with the current vacancy.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Edson Fachin (Brazil) Email address Follow

Luna Costa, executive director of Narra, a political communications group, said the court has had about 170 justices in its history and only three were women, none of them Black. Fani Santos, a coordinator at IDPN, said the campaign is about professional qualification as well as representation.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “US rule would require licences for AI chips to Brazil” Get the brief

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Big Picture

The empty seat belonged to Luís Roberto Barroso, a former justice who retired early in 2025. Lula first chose Jorge Messias, then the government’s chief lawyer, but the Federal Senate, which must approve every justice, rejected him on Wednesday 29 April 2026 by 42 votes to 34.

Campaigners say three more seats are expected to open in Lula’s coming term, which would give him four appointments in all. For that reason they argue that the choice for this seat sets the pattern for the rest.

The court’s president, Edson Fachin, spoke in Rio on Friday 13 November 2026 at the 9th National Meeting of Black Judges, called Enajun. He said there are Black women judges equal to the seat, “para honrar o Brasil e o povo brasileiro”, meaning to honour Brazil and its people.

Fachin also cited figures from the National Council of Justice (CNJ), the judiciary’s oversight body: Black people are 15% of Brazil’s judges and 28% of court staff. He did not name a candidate in the remarks we reviewed.

What It Means for You

For a US reader following Brazilian institutions, the vacancy leaves a court built for 11 judges working with ten. A pick that wins Senate approval quickly would end that gap, while a second rejection would extend it.

Lula’s choice will also show how far the presidency follows pressure from allies, the court’s own president and the Senate. We found no public response to the campaign from the presidency.

What to Watch Next

The first date to watch is 31 December 2026, the last deadline in the Polymarket question on whether Lula announces a nominee. Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, priced that at 74.9% on 17 November, in a modest-volume market.

The second is a Senate hearing for any nominee, and its date is not confirmed because no new name has been sent. Under the constitution the Senate needs at least 41 of its 81 votes to approve a justice.

What Prediction Markets Say Market. Polymarket: “Will Lula announce nomination of a Supreme Court minister by…?” Price for 31 December: 74.9%.

Volume. US$38,947 traded across the event’s four deadline markets, US$15,627 on the 31 December one. The earlier deadlines of 30 June, 30 September and 31 October passed with no nomination, and the last trade on the 31 December market was at 65%. Prices are bets, not polls, and thin trading limits what the number tells us.

Note. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

President Lula attends the swearing-in of Edson Fachin as Supreme Court president in Brasília, 2025. (Photo: Ricardo Stuckert, Presidency of Brazil)

What Is Not Known

We could confirm no new formal nominee, and the presidency has not said when it will decide. Whether Lula will answer the call for a Black woman, or send Messias again, is not known.

The banner, the campaign’s membership and its demands come from the organisers, and we could not confirm them independently. The count of past justices is also theirs, and we have not checked it against the court’s records.

In Plain English Supreme Court. Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court, known as the STF, with 11 seats.

Narra. A political communications group that took part in the Rio action.

IDPN. Institute for the Defence of the Black Population, which runs the campaign.

Senate. Brazil’s upper house, which must approve each justice by at least 41 of 81 votes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will Lula nominate to Brazil’s Supreme Court?

We could confirm no new formal nominee as of 17 November 2026. Polymarket priced 74.9% that Lula announces one by 31 December.

How are Brazil’s Supreme Court justices chosen?

The president nominates a candidate and the Federal Senate must approve the choice. Approval needs at least 41 of the 81 senators.

Has a Black woman ever served on Brazil’s Supreme Court?

Campaigners say none of the court’s roughly 170 justices has been a Black woman and only three have been women. We have not checked the count against the court’s records.

What did Fachin say about a Black woman justice?

At a meeting of Black judges in Rio on 13 November 2026, Fachin said Black women judges are fully equal to the vacant seat. He did not name a candidate.

Sources: Supreme Federal Court president Edson Fachin, remarks at Enajun, Rio de Janeiro, 13 November 2026; National Council of Justice (CNJ) figures cited by Fachin; campaign statements by Narra and IDPN, 15 to 17 November 2026; Polymarket market on a Supreme Court nomination, read 17 November 2026. Related: Lula weighs a Supreme Court pick with the Senate, Supreme Court judge blocks Bolsonaro visits, Gilmar Mendes and the Moraes probe, Brazil news.