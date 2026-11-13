Bolivia Swears In New Supreme Court Chief

A neoclassical palace with a dome and a bell tower on a plaza in central Sucre, Bolivia's constitutional capital. Illustrative image; the building is not identified as the Supreme Tribunal's seat. (Photo: Liz Coca, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

BOLIVIA · COURTS

Key Facts Who Carlos Eduardo Ortega Sivila now leads Bolivia’s Supreme Tribunal of Justice, the top ordinary court.

When Sworn in Thursday 12 November 2026, nearly eight weeks before the planned 4 January 2027.

Why Predecessor Rómer Saucedo said on 4 November that he left Bolivia and is in exile.

The case Saucedo faces an arrest order dated 3 November for drug trafficking; no conviction has been reported.

Power Index Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 27.9 points (November 2026 edition).

Bolivia’s Supreme Tribunal of Justice swore in a new president on Thursday 12 November 2026, nearly eight weeks earlier than planned. Carlos Eduardo Ortega Sivila replaces Rómer Saucedo, who announced on 4 November that he had left Bolivia and says he is in exile.

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The tribunal is Bolivia’s highest court for ordinary law, meaning everyday civil and criminal cases. For US readers, the change matters because the court’s previous president faces a drug arrest order, which is a reason for investors and companies that rely on Bolivian judges to watch the court closely.

What Happened

On Thursday 12 November 2026 the Sala Plena, the full bench of the tribunal’s magistrates, swore in Ortega as president, El Deber, a Bolivian daily, and Erbol, a Bolivian radio network, reported. Primo Martínez Fuentes also took the post of dean, a senior position at the court, according to La Patria, a Bolivian daily.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 with 27.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: economic weight (11). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (CCC+); economy contracting (-1.6%); inflation of 20%. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Ortega had been due to take over only on 4 January 2027, the start of the judicial year, El Deber reported. The Sala Plena had chosen him in October, and Saucedo formally resigned with effect from 4 January.

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Why the Handover Came Early

On 4 November Saucedo announced that he had left Bolivia with his family and was in exile by his own account, adding that this was not a resignation. The tribunal gave him six days to return, a deadline that ended on Wednesday 11 November, and the dean at the time, Rosmery Ruiz, ran the court in the meantime, El Deber reported.

An arrest order issued in La Paz is dated 3 November for trafficking in controlled substances and criminal organisation, which became public on 5 November. No conviction of Saucedo has been reported, and his whereabouts are not known, El Deber reported.

What Ortega Said

In his swearing-in speech, Ortega said the justice system faced what he called a deep and total crisis. He said the judiciary had become bureaucratic and that, in his words, it was now the institution with the least credibility.

He called for close coordination with the executive and legislative branches, and for a transformation of how justice is administered. He also said it was a surprise that the Sala Plena had confirmed him again.

What It Means for You

If you invest in Bolivia or sell to Bolivian buyers, a new president ends the leadership gap at the top court but does not remove doubts about the judiciary. Ortega’s own admission that the court lacks credibility is a reminder to rely on local counsel, and not on court timetables, when planning around a Bolivian case.

Travellers face no change in entry rules or safety advice from the swearing-in. Readers who follow Bolivia’s fight against drug trafficking can read our earlier reports on Saucedo’s departure and on the case against a court aide.

What to Watch Next

The next fixed date is Monday 4 January 2027, when the judicial year opens and Ortega had been due to start. Until then, the court is led by Ortega, with Martínez Fuentes as dean.

Ortega himself argues that the court cannot repair its standing alone and needs coordination with the other branches. Our guide to who holds power in Bolivia explains how the courts fit among the other branches.

What Is Not Known

It is not known where Saucedo is or whether he will return to face the arrest order. Erbol reported that the tribunal sent his file to the Legislative Assembly, Bolivia’s parliament, to decide his status as a magistrate, and that an alternate magistrate, Mirian Rossel, was called to replace him.

The Assembly’s decision on Saucedo is not known, and no date for it has been reported. Ortega’s first steps as president are also not yet known.

More: Bolivia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Is Bolivia’s New Supreme Court President?

Carlos Eduardo Ortega Sivila, a magistrate from the Chuquisaca region who, La Patria reported, led the court’s criminal chamber, was sworn in on Thursday 12 November 2026. He succeeds Rómer Saucedo.

Why Did the Handover Come Early?

Saucedo announced on 4 November that he had left Bolivia and says he is in exile, so the court moved Ortega’s oath forward from 4 January 2027. The tribunal had given Saucedo six days to return.

Is Rómer Saucedo Charged?

An arrest order issued in La Paz is dated 3 November, for drug trafficking and criminal organisation. No conviction has been reported.

What Does the Supreme Tribunal of Justice Do?

It is Bolivia’s highest court for ordinary law, covering everyday civil and criminal cases. Its magistrates sit together in the Sala Plena, the full bench.

Sources: El Deber, Bolivia, swearing-in report, 12 November 2026; El Deber, Bolivia, background on the change of command, 12 November 2026; Erbol, Bolivia, swearing-in report, 12 November 2026; La Patria, Bolivia, swearing-in report, 12 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error