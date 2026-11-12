Bolivia State Telecom Spends US$6M in Potosí

IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,006.05 ▲ 0.16% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▼ 0.01% USD/MXN18.57▼ 0.19% USD/CLP982.08▼ 0.22% USD/COP3,279▼ 0.87% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.02% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.32% USD/PYG6,174▲ 3.14% USD/BOB11.63▲ 1.12% USD/DOP60.48▲ 0.05% USD/CRC446.01▲ 1.79% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.90▲ 3.29% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.73% USD/VES902.19▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.49▲ 2.41% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.22% EUR/BRL6.19▼ 0.59% BRENT 92.03 ▼ 0.79% WTI 85.88 ▼ 0.75% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.22 ▼ 0.92% GOLD 3,953 ▼ 1.18% SILVER 51.13 ▼ 1.45% SOY 1,226 ▼ 0.24% CORN 446.75 ▼ 0.28% WHEAT 596.25 ▼ 0.54% COFFEE 268.95 ▼ 0.02% SUGAR 18.08 ▼ 2.16% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.64 ▲ 5.25% COCOA 4,889 ▼ 0.37% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 332.63 ▲ 0.69% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20% IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,006.05 ▲ 0.16% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▼ 0.01% USD/MXN 18.57 ▼ 0.18% USD/CLP 982.08 ▼ 0.22% USD/COP 3,279 ▼ 0.87% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.02% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.11% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.32% USD/PYG 6,174 ▲ 3.14% USD/BOB 11.63 ▲ 1.12% USD/DOP 60.48 ▲ 0.05% USD/CRC 446.01 ▲ 1.79% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 0.20% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.73% USD/VES 902.19 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.49 ▲ 2.41% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.22% EUR/BRL 6.19 ▼ 0.59% BRENT 92.03 ▼ 0.79% WTI 85.88 ▼ 0.75% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.22 ▼ 0.92% GOLD 3,953 ▼ 1.18% SILVER 51.13 ▼ 1.45% SOY 1,226 ▼ 0.24% CORN 446.75 ▼ 0.28% WHEAT 596.25 ▼ 0.54% COFFEE 268.95 ▼ 0.02% SUGAR 18.08 ▼ 2.16% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.64 ▲ 5.25% COCOA 4,889 ▼ 0.37% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 332.63 ▲ 0.69% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20%
since 2009
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Bolivia Business

Bolivia State Telecom Spends US$6M in Potosí

By · · 2 min read
The conical Cerro Rico mountain rising above the rooftops of Potosí, Bolivia, under a deep blue sky
The Cerro Rico mountain above the city of Potosí, Bolivia. Photo: Adam Jones, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0.

Entel, Bolivia’s state-owned telecom company, says it invested US$5,968,941 in Potosí, a Bolivian mining city and department, up to September 2026. General manager Jorge del Solar made the claim at the Potosí International Fair on Wednesday 11 November 2026.

For readers abroad, the sum is small, but it comes while Bolivia’s economy shrinks. The International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global lender, puts Bolivia’s 2025 growth at minus 1.6% in its October 2026 World Economic Outlook.

Key Facts

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  • Entel says it invested US$5,968,941 in Potosí through September 2026.
  • It says it has about 530,000 mobile and home-fibre customers there.
  • Entel’s general manager says its market share in Potosí is above 75%.
  • Open: the figures are the company’s own, with no breakdown by year or technology.
  • Power Index: Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 27.9 points (November 2026 edition).

What Entel Says

Del Solar said Entel has around 530,000 mobile and fibre-to-the-home customers in Potosí, and a market share above 75%. Fibre-to-the-home means a fibre-optic cable runs into the customer’s house, which Entel says covers about 49,000 homes.

He also said mobile coverage reaches 97.75% of the region’s inhabitants. Cynthia Aramayo, Bolivia’s vice minister of Telecommunications, and Andrés Arias, Entel’s regional manager for Potosí, attended the opening of the company’s stand at the fair.

A cobbled street in Potosí lined with blue and ochre colonial buildings, with a church tower and the Cerro Rico range in the distance
A street in the historic centre of Potosí, with Cerro Rico behind it. Photo: P. Hughes, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0.

What It Means for You

About US$6 million is a modest sum, and Entel’s statements give no timeline for it. Earlier Rio Times coverage of Entel includes its goal of near full coverage by 2030 and its claim of a top streaming show.

What Is Not Known

The statements give no split of the investment by year, technology or site. They also do not say how many of the 530,000 customers are separate people.

More: Bolivia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much has Entel invested in Potosí?

Entel says US$5,968,941 through September 2026. The figure is the company’s own and carries no yearly breakdown.

How many customers does Entel have in Potosí?

General manager Jorge del Solar said about 530,000 mobile and home-fibre customers, with a market share above 75%. Those figures are the company’s own.

Sources: ENTEL S.A. general manager Jorge del Solar, statements at the Potosí International Fair, 11 November 2026; International Monetary Fund, World Economic Outlook, October 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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