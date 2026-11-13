World Bank Approves US$500M for Bolivia

The World Bank approved US$500 million in general budget support for Bolivia on Thursday 12 November 2026. It is the first of two loans the Bank plans for the country, according to the details Bolivia’s government released.

The money is meant to cover the state’s cash needs while President Rodrigo Paz’s government carries out economic reforms. In our assessment, money from international lenders matters to US investors in Bolivian debt because it eases the government’s need to raise cash elsewhere.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Bolivia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What The World Bank approved US$500 million of general budget support for Bolivia on Thursday 12 November 2026.

Why The money is meant to cover the state’s cash needs while the government carries out its economic measures.

Next This is the first of two planned operations. No payment schedule or financial terms were published.

Reforms Easier credit, easier farm exports, more private electricity investment and modern financial-technology rules.

Power Index Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 27.9 points (November 2026 edition).

The World Bank has put US$500 million behind Bolivia’s reforms, the first of two loans it plans for the Andean country.

What the World Bank Approved

Bolivian officials describe the US$500 million as a general budget support operation. They say the money is meant to cover the state’s cash needs during the adjustment of public finances.

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The Bank’s statement, as relayed in Bolivia, says the strategy rests on technical studies and policy analysis, and on coordination with international partners. Bolivia’s Ministry of Economy and Public Finance (the finance ministry) circulated the details of the approval.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 with 27.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: economic weight (11). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (CCC+); economy contracting (-1.6%); inflation of 20%. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Palacio Quemado, the presidential palace, on Plaza Murillo in La Paz. File photo. photo, 2013: MiltonCapuma, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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What Bolivia Has to Do

The financing has two stated priorities: strengthening public finances while protecting poor and vulnerable households, and expanding private investment and jobs. The reforms listed include looser credit requirements, easier agricultural exports, more private participation in the electricity sector and a modern regulatory framework for financial technology (fintech).

The ministry also lists steps on public-spending transparency and the management of state companies. Economy and Public Finance Minister Christian Andrés Morales Burgos called the approval an important backing for his government’s decisions.

Morales said: “The approval of these US$500 million represents important backing for the decisions we are taking to put the economy in order and regain confidence in Bolivia.” That is a translation of his Spanish statement.

How It Fits With Other Lenders

The World Bank approved a US$200 million loan for Bolivia’s social protection system in February 2026. Together with the new loan, the two loans total US$700 million, though they are separate operations.

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB, a regional lender based in Washington) announced a US$750 million package for Bolivia on 5 November. It has two parts: a US$500 million special development loan and a US$250 million policy-based loan.

The Bank lists its current work in the country on its Bolivia page. The page lists the Bank’s work there, including six investment operations worth nearly US$1 billion.

What It Means for You

For US investors, the loan is a signal about who is backing the reform plan, not a guarantee of how it will go. In our view, travellers should expect no direct change from the approval itself, because it is money for the state budget.

What to Watch Next

The Bank has said a second operation is planned, but we found no date or amount for it. Watch for the payment schedule and loan terms, which the Bank’s announcement did not publish.

What Is Not Known

The financial terms, including interest, repayment period and disbursement dates, were not published. We could not open the Bank’s own announcement, so the details above rest on the Bolivian government’s account and on matching Bolivian press accounts of the Bank’s statement.

We did not use a current debt or reserves figure because we could not confirm one from an official source. Details of any second operation are also unknown.

In Plain English General budget support is money lent to a government to pay for its spending, rather than for one project. Liquidity means the cash a state has on hand to pay its bills. The World Bank is a global lender to developing countries. The IDB is a regional development bank for Latin America and the Caribbean.

More: Bolivia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Related reading: Bolivia’s IMF loan approval and Bolivia’s economy minister and the fuel debt.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did the World Bank approve for Bolivia?

The World Bank approved US$500 million of general budget support for Bolivia on Thursday 12 November 2026. It is the first of two operations the Bank plans.

What is the money for?

The Bank says it covers the state’s cash needs while Bolivia’s government carries out economic measures. Those include steps on public finances, credit, farm exports and electricity.

Are the loan terms known?

No. The financial terms, including interest and repayment period, and the payment schedule were not published.

Sources: World Bank, press release on the US$200 million social protection loan, February 2026; World Bank, Bolivia country page; Bolivian Ministry of Economy and Public Finance, statement of 12 November 2026

In depth Bolivia's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error