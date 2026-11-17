File photo: La Paz, the seat of Bolivia’s government, with Illimani mountain behind the city. Ichuta was from El Alto, the city next door.

Society: Bolivia

Aldrin Ichuta, a 20-year-old from El Alto, the city beside La Paz, who publicly asked Bolivian lawmakers for a euthanasia law, died of bone cancer at 5:00 a.m. on Monday 16 November 2026. His mother confirmed this to the news site Urgente.bo, published by Opinión, a Bolivian daily.

The bill he backed never reached a floor debate, La Octava, a Bolivian news site, reported. Its sponsor now says he will re-file it this week, Opinión reported, so the debate may restart.

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Key Facts Who. Aldrin Ichuta, 20, from El Alto, had bone cancer since 2023.

When. He died at 5:00 a.m. on Monday 16 November; burial is Tuesday.

Bill. A euthanasia and palliative care bill was put on hold in October.

Sponsor. Deputy Diego Brañez will re-file it and wants a committee report by November’s end.

As of 17 November 2026, early morning GMT.

A young man’s public plea made a stalled committee bill a national conversation about dying with dignity, but no vote came before he died.

What Happened

Ichuta was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in 2023, and his mother confirmed his death to Urgente.bo. A wake was held in the Atipiri area near the Vela bridge in El Alto, and burial was set for Tuesday in his parents’ home town, Urgente.bo reported.

La Octava said he documented his treatment on TikTok, including surgery to fit a leg prosthesis and the later spread of the cancer to his lungs. In an interview with the Bolivian news network Erbol on 8 October, he said he feared dying in pain and asked that people with terminal illness be allowed to decide how their lives end.

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His mother told Urgente.bo that he wanted to keep fighting until the law passed, because he saw many cancer patients suffer during chemotherapy. La Octava added that the Ministry of the Presidency expressed condolences, and that Vice Minister for Equal Opportunities and Human Rights Jessica Echeverría had visited him on 13 October.

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Where the Bill Stands

The Palliative Care, Dignified Death and Euthanasia bill was presented in August, Correo del Sur, a newspaper in Sucre, reported on 12 October. It would guarantee free palliative care for people with serious incurable illness and set medical and legal conditions for a possible application of euthanasia.

Sponsor Diego Brañez, a deputy, told the state news agency ABI on 12 October that committee approval was the next step, and that members had signalled support only informally. He said the bill would then go to the full Chamber of Deputies and to the Senate.

The committee’s own chair pushed back. On 22 October, Juan del Granado, who leads the Constitution Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, said the bill had not formally reached his committee.

It must first go to a technical committee for a report, Correo del Sur reported. Del Granado also said the Constitution and national law prioritise the protection of the right to life, and that any move on voluntary death needs careful technical and medical review.

La Octava reported that the bill was put on hold on 29 October, after pro-life groups and churches asked for the proposal to be discussed more widely.

The Bigger Picture: Uruguay Has a Law, Bolivia Does Not

On 16 November, Brañez announced to Erbol that he will re-file the bill this week with backing from lawmakers of several parties, including PDC, Libre and APB, three Bolivian parties, and hopes the new Constitution Committee reports by the end of November, Opinión reported. If deadlines slip, he said, he would seek an urgency vote that skips the usual committee steps.

Bolivia has no such law, while Uruguay passed one last year. Uruguay’s Senate approved a dignified death law on 15 October 2025 by 20 votes to 11, Montevideo Portal, a Uruguayan news site, reported.

The outlet called Uruguay the third country in the Americas to implement such a law. In Bolivia, the sponsor is pressing for a vote, the committee chair said the bill must first get a technical report, and church and pro-life groups asked for broader consultation.

Brañez says about 80% of the text has consensus, and the dispute centres on the other 20%.

What It Means for Readers Abroad

There is no direct US angle: this is a national debate in Bolivia, and the people affected are terminally ill patients and their families there. The draft pairs euthanasia rules with a free palliative care system for people with serious incurable illness.

No law changed with Ichuta’s death, and the bill has not been voted on. Any change would need committee approval and votes in the Chamber and the Senate, as Brañez described it on 12 October.

What Is Not Known

Brañez has a target of the end of November for a committee report, but no committee date is fixed. We found no public reaction from Del Granado after the death, and we could not confirm which churches or pro-life groups made the request that preceded the 29 October stall.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Aldrin Ichuta?

He was a 20-year-old from El Alto, Bolivia, diagnosed with osteosarcoma in 2023. He used TikTok and media interviews to ask lawmakers to approve a euthanasia law before he died on 16 November 2026.

Is euthanasia legal in Bolivia?

The sources we reviewed describe no Bolivian law that sets conditions for euthanasia, and the bill to create them has not been voted on. La Octava reported it was put on hold on 29 October.

What does the Bolivian bill propose?

It would guarantee free, quality palliative care for people with serious incurable illness. It would also set medical and legal conditions under which an adult with a terminal illness could voluntarily request euthanasia.

What happens next with the bill?

No vote is scheduled that we could confirm. Its sponsor says he will re-file it this week, and it still needs committee approval, then the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.

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Sources: Urgente.bo via Opinión, 16 Nov; La Octava, 16 Nov; Opinión / Erbol, 16 Nov; Correo del Sur / ABI, 12 Oct; Correo del Sur, 22 Oct; Montevideo Portal, 15 Oct 2025.