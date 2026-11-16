Vehicles queue for fuel in La Paz in May 2026. Lines returned to Bolivian pumps this month despite extra deliveries from YPFB. (Photo: Carlillasa, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

BOLIVIA · ECONOMY

The head of Bolivia’s state oil company says gasoline subsidies should end on 12 January 2027, but the hydrocarbons minister says no date has been set. Regular gasoline now sells for 6.96 bolivianos a litre (about US$0.58), far below what an independent analyst says it costs to supply.

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What happened Sebastián Daroca, head of Bolivia’s state oil company YPFB, said gasoline aid should end 12 January.

The caveat He said the date could move; Minister Marcelo Blanco said no date is set.

The price Regular gasoline costs 6.96 bolivianos a litre (about US$0.58), frozen by Decree 5652 until 12 January 2027.

Power Index Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 27.9 points (November 2026 edition).

For US readers, this is a live test of whether a new South American government can end a costly fuel subsidy without a backlash. Our reporting on Bolivia’s fuel subsidy and its price gap explains how the bill built up.

What Happened

Sebastián Daroca, president of Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB), Bolivia’s state oil and gas company, spoke in an interview on Sunday 15 November 2026. He said a decree already in force keeps the gasoline subsidy until 12 January 2027, and that the price should be freed by then.

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He added that the country is close to that date and must be prepared for it. Pressed on timing, he said he did not know whether the change would come “before or a little after” 12 January, because the government first wants to be ready to compensate the most vulnerable sectors.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 with 27.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: economic weight (11). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (CCC+); economy contracting (-1.6%); inflation of 20%. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Hydrocarbons Minister Marcelo Blanco contradicted that timetable, saying no date has been set to lift the gasoline subsidy. Both statements were reported on Sunday 15 November.

Daroca declined to name a future price. He said the calculation depends on so many international variables that he would not dare to say what gasoline will cost in January.

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Why the Budget Matters

Daroca said the new 2027 budget should hold no money to keep subsidising gasoline. It would still fund other fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), the bottled gas most households use for cooking.

A subsidy means the state sells fuel below its real cost and covers the difference. Fundación Jubileo, a Bolivian research foundation that studies public finances, estimated in September that an unsubsidised litre of gasoline should cost about 16.8 bolivianos (about US$1.39), roughly 10 bolivianos (about US$0.83) more than the pump price.

Its analyst Raúl Velásquez called that gap unsustainable. Our US dollar conversions use about 12.1 bolivianos per dollar, our own calculation from Jubileo’s diesel comparison of 17.95 bolivianos against US$1.48.

How Diesel Went First

Diesel has already gone this way, since its subsidy ended two months ago. President Rodrigo Paz’s government published Supreme Decree 5716 on Friday 18 September 2026, and from Saturday 19 September diesel rose from 9.80 to 17.95 bolivianos a litre (about US$0.81 to US$1.48) for all consumers.

The decree also ties the diesel price to the international market. According to Jubileo’s regional comparison, Bolivia went from the second-cheapest diesel among 12 Latin American countries to the fifth most expensive.

Gasoline had already been repriced once. In December 2025 the government raised it to 6.96 bolivianos a litre (about US$0.58), and the price has stayed there since.

What It Means for You

If you hold Bolivian debt or emerging-market funds, the end of gasoline aid is one of the budget lines to watch (see also our report on the International Monetary Fund deal and world fuel prices). A smaller fuel bill would ease pressure on public finances, while a sharp price rise could test the government’s support at home.

If you plan to travel in Bolivia, expect fuel prices to be a political topic in December and January. Check local conditions before booking road trips around the date.

What Is Not Known

It is not known what price gasoline will have after 12 January, or whether the date will hold. Daroca gave no figure and no size for the compensation he mentioned.

It is also unclear who would qualify for that help, and how people and transport unions will react. It is not known whether the government will follow Daroca’s date or the minister’s open timetable.

More: Bolivia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

When Will Bolivia End the Gasoline Subsidy?

The head of state oil company YPFB says 12 January 2027, but said it could come before or slightly after. The hydrocarbons minister said no date has been set.

How Much Does Gasoline Cost in Bolivia Now?

Regular gasoline sells for 6.96 bolivianos a litre (about US$0.58), the price set in December 2025. A Bolivian research foundation estimated in September that it should cost about 16.8 bolivianos (about US$1.39).

Has Bolivia Already Cut Other Fuel Subsidies?

Yes, diesel. A decree published on Friday 18 September 2026 lifted its price from 9.80 to 17.95 bolivianos a litre (about US$0.81 to US$1.48) for all consumers.

Will Cooking Gas Also Lose Its Subsidy?

Not according to the YPFB head, who said other fuels such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) will still be subsidised. He said the Treasury must budget for it.

Sources: YPFB, state oil and gas company of Bolivia, statements by its president Sebastián Daroca, 15 November 2026; Supreme Decree 5716, Official Gazette of Bolivia, 18 September 2026; Fundación Jubileo, Bolivian public-finance research foundation, fuel price comparison, 24 September 2026.

In depth Bolivia's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error