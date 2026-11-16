File photo. A street stall selling route signs for minibuses and other transport in La Paz, Bolivia, August 2018. Photo: Olga Lidia Paredes Alcoreza, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

BOLIVIA · STATE SPENDING

Bolivia’s Vice President Edmand Lara has ordered an immediate oversight of the directors of Entel, the state-owned telecom operator, over an advertising contract with TV presenter Anabel Angus. The Vice Presidency, the office of the vice president, said in a communiqué on Monday 16 November that the deal is worth more than 400,000 bolivianos (about US$34,300, at 11.67 bolivianos per US$, the central bank rate for 16 November 2026).

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According to the communiqué, the contract was signed in May 2026 and is valid until 2027. It covers brand advertising and the production of two promotional videos a month.

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Key Facts What Vice President orders oversight of Entel directors over a TV presenter’s advertising contract.

Value More than 400,000 bolivianos (about US$34,300), signed May 2026, valid until 2027.

Scope Brand advertising plus the production of two promotional videos a month.

Objection Lara questions the spending, not Angus personally, and says Entel needs no such campaign.

Next Reports requested, Public Works minister asked to act, legal proceedings if irregularities are found.

A senior Bolivian official is asking whether a well-known state company should pay for a media campaign. His case rests on unmet needs in health care and basic services.

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What the Vice Presidency Announced

Lara announced oversight, known in Spanish as fiscalización, of Entel’s directors. The Vice Presidency requested reports on the process and asked the Minister of Public Works to act and give a public explanation.

It warned of legal proceedings if irregularities are found. Readers can compare the case with our earlier report on Entel’s spending in Potosí.

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Plaza 10 de Noviembre and the cathedral in Potosí, Bolivia. Rio Times photo library. photo. Plaza 10 de Noviembre and the cathedral in Potosí, Bolivia, August 2019. Photo: Mario Falcetti, CC BY 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Why Lara Objects

The Vice Presidency said Lara’s objection is not a personal conflict with Angus but a question of whether the spending is appropriate. He argued that Entel is an established, nationally known company that does not need such a campaign in the current economic situation.

He compared the sum with unmet needs, naming kidney and cancer patients who need medicines and hospitals with shortages. He also pointed to communities without basic services or street lighting.

The communiqué says public money should go to improving services. It frames the review as a matter of priorities rather than a personal dispute.

What It Means for You

The review concerns how a state company spends public money on advertising, which matters most to Bolivian taxpayers and to Entel’s customers. Readers following Bolivia news should treat the communiqué as one side of the story.

What Is Not Known

The communiqué does not give Entel’s or Angus’s response, so neither side’s view is known. The communiqué gives only “more than” 400,000 bolivianos, so the exact contract value is not stated.

The record gives no timetable for the reports or any legal step.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Bolivia’s vice president investigating?

Edmand Lara ordered oversight of the directors of Entel, the state telecom operator. The trigger is an advertising contract with TV presenter Anabel Angus worth more than about US$34,300.

What does the Entel contract cover?

It covers brand advertising and two promotional videos a month. The Vice Presidency says it was signed in May 2026 and is valid until 2027.

Has anyone been accused of wrongdoing?

No. The Vice Presidency warned of legal proceedings only if irregularities are found, and it says its objection is not personal.

Sources: Vice Presidency of Bolivia, communiqué announced on Monday 16 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error