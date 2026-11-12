Banco de Chile CEO Says He Is Not Retiring

IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,006.05 ▲ 0.16% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▼ 0.01% USD/MXN18.56▼ 0.21% USD/CLP983.53▲ 0.07% USD/COP3,279▼ 0.87% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.02% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.32% USD/PYG6,174▲ 3.14% USD/BOB11.63▲ 1.12% USD/DOP60.48▲ 0.05% USD/CRC446.01▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.90▲ 3.29% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.73% USD/VES902.19▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.49▲ 2.41% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.22% EUR/BRL6.20▼ 0.55% BRENT 92.03 ▼ 0.79% WTI 85.88 ▼ 0.75% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.22 ▼ 0.92% GOLD 3,953 ▼ 1.18% SILVER 51.13 ▼ 1.45% SOY 1,226 ▼ 0.24% CORN 446.75 ▼ 0.28% WHEAT 596.25 ▼ 0.54% COFFEE 268.95 ▼ 0.02% SUGAR 18.08 ▼ 2.16% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.64 ▲ 5.25% COCOA 4,889 ▼ 0.37% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 332.63 ▲ 0.69% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20% IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,006.05 ▲ 0.16% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▼ 0.01% USD/MXN 18.57 ▼ 0.18% USD/CLP 982.08 ▼ 0.22% USD/COP 3,279 ▼ 0.87% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.02% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.11% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.32% USD/PYG 6,174 ▲ 3.14% USD/BOB 11.63 ▲ 1.12% USD/DOP 60.48 ▲ 0.05% USD/CRC 446.01 ▲ 1.79% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 0.20% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.73% USD/VES 902.19 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.49 ▲ 2.41% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.22% EUR/BRL 6.19 ▼ 0.59% BRENT 92.03 ▼ 0.79% WTI 85.88 ▼ 0.75% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.22 ▼ 0.92% GOLD 3,953 ▼ 1.18% SILVER 51.13 ▼ 1.45% SOY 1,226 ▼ 0.24% CORN 446.75 ▼ 0.28% WHEAT 596.25 ▼ 0.54% COFFEE 268.95 ▼ 0.02% SUGAR 18.08 ▼ 2.16% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.64 ▲ 5.25% COCOA 4,889 ▼ 0.37% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 332.63 ▲ 0.69% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20%
since 2009
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Chile Business

Banco de Chile CEO Says He Is Not Retiring

By · · 4 min read
Gran Torre Santiago skyscraper and neighbouring towers in the Santiago financial district
File photo, undated. Towers in the Costanera Center area of Santiago, Chile. Photo: Tommy Boy, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Eduardo Ebensperger, who has run the Santiago-based lender Banco de Chile for almost 11 years, says he will not retire when he steps down as chief executive on 2 April 2027. “I would like to stay tied to this world,” he told Diario Financiero, a Chilean business daily, in an interview published on Thursday 12 November 2026.

The bank’s board named Hernán Arellano as his successor on 29 October, in a notice to the CMF, Chile’s financial regulator, that the bank also filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the US market regulator. Arellano takes over on 3 April 2027.

Key Facts

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Who. Eduardo Ebensperger, chief executive of Banco de Chile since 2016, leaves the post on 2 April 2027.

Successor. Hernán Arellano, now head of the bank’s corporate division, takes over on 3 April 2027.

Profit. Banco de Chile earned 1.19 trillion pesos (about US$1.21 billion) in 2025.

Next step. He has “not thought beyond 2 April” and declined to say whether he will stay in banking.

Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

What He Said About His Future

Asked what comes next, Ebensperger told Diario Financiero: “I have not thought beyond 2 April.” He added: “I would like to stay tied to this world, I am not retiring yet, far from it.”

Asked whether he would stay in banking or move to the Quiñenco group, the Luksic family holding that controls the bank, he replied: “I am not going to answer that.” He called the change planned and said chairman Pablo Granifo, the controlling shareholders and the directors understood it that way.

“It is not that I want to leave it. I am convinced a change is needed,” he said.

Bolsa de Comercio stock exchange building in Santiago, Chile
The Bolsa de Comercio, the stock exchange building in Santiago, Chile.

Why It Matters

Banco de Chile earned 1.19 trillion pesos (about US$1.21 billion at the 11 November close of 982.8 pesos per dollar) in 2025, Diario Financiero reported. That is more than double its 2016 profit of 552 billion pesos (about US$0.56 billion at today’s rate), the year Ebensperger took charge.

Arellano ran Banchile Corredores de Bolsa, the bank’s brokerage arm, from 2016 to 2024 and has led its corporate division since November 2024, Pauta, a Chilean news site, reported on 30 October. The bank’s notice to the US regulator means US holders of its shares saw the same news.

Live Market IntelligenceChile — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Chile — Live Market Board

Santiago
Nov 12, 2026 · 07:54

S&P IPSA · benchmark
10,552.02
-0.43%
L 10,506day rangeH 10,650

Market breadth · 9 names
33% advancing

3 ▲ advancing6 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / CLP
982.08
-0.22%

Copper
6.22
-0.92%

Gold
3,953
-1.18%

Sector heatmap · average move today
Financials
+0.69%
BSANTANDER, BANCO CHILE

Other
+0.20%
COPPER, SOUTHERN COPPER

Materials
0.00%
SQM-B, CMPC

Consumer Disc.
-0.60%
FALABELLA

Consumer Staples
-0.66%
CENCOSUD

Industrials
-1.06%
LATAM AIR

Energy
-1.25%
COPEC

Utilities
-1.27%
ENELAM

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
172,060.43
+0.42%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
72,006.05
+0.16%

S&P IPSAChile
10,552.02
-0.43%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,486.39
-1.65%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IPSA 10,552.02 -0.43% 10,597.22 10,650 10,506
USD/CLP 982.08 -0.22% +4.96% 984.23 986.76 981.63
COPPER 6.22 -0.92% +22.15% 6.27 6.27 6.21 14,139
SQM-B 53,500 +0.00% +10.99% 53,500 54,792 53,500 224,042
COPEC 6,250 -1.25% -8.49% 6,329 6,350 6,168 2,335,523
BSANTANDER 80.00 +0.63% +13.67% 79.50 80.30 79.25 74,558,199
FALABELLA 6,580 -0.60% +9.67% 6,620 6,740 6,430 1,061,251
ENELAM 81.95 -1.27% -10.77% 83.00 83.49 81.12 45,412,009
CENCOSUD 1,733 -0.66% -41.14% 1,745 1,773 1,701 3,562,946
CMPC 890.00 +0.00% -35.06% 890.00 909.95 884.00 9,458,639
BANCO CHILE 194.40 +0.74% +13.68% 192.97 194.94 192.39 98,199,110
LATAM AIR 24.25 -1.06% +16.03% 24.51 24.55 24.20 716,034,967
SOUTHERN COPPER 172.61 +1.32% +31.32% 170.36 174.45 170.48 890,325

Largest moves today
SOUTHERN COPPER
172.61
+1.32%
ENELAM
81.95
-1.27%
COPEC
6,250
-1.25%
LATAM AIR
24.25
-1.06%
COPPER
6.22
-0.92%
BANCO CHILE
194.40
+0.74%
CENCOSUD
1,733
-0.66%
BSANTANDER
80.00
+0.63%

The session read
The S&P IPSA eased 0.43%, with breadth negative — 3 of 9 names higher. Financials led, while Utilities lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 12 Nov 2026
Latin American Pulse for Thursday, November 12, 2026

Read →

The Unfinished Business He Named

Ebensperger said the bank’s promise to the authorities to move Transbank, Chile’s main card-payments company, to a four-party model “has not been met.” In that model the banks that issue cards and the firms that serve shops are separate players, and he said that “Hernán will have to close it when it comes, or the shareholders in general.”

On Fonavi, a planned national housing fund still going through Congress, he said that with its current deductible, the share of losses a bank must absorb, it is “not attractive to anyone.” He added that a 3.5% deductible has little appeal.

What It Means for You

Ebensperger described the handover as planned, with five months’ notice. “One does not do in five months what was not done in 10 years,” he said.

Readers who follow Chilean banks can read more in our Chile market report of 11 November. Background is in our Chile coverage and the Santiago city guide.

What Is Not Known

Ebensperger declined to say where he will work after 2 April. Whether Transbank moves to the four-party model before then, and whether the Fonavi deductible changes, is also open.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who replaces Eduardo Ebensperger at Banco de Chile?

Hernán Arellano, now head of the bank’s corporate division, takes over as chief executive on 3 April 2027. Ebensperger leaves the post on 2 April 2027.

Is Ebensperger retiring?

No, he told Diario Financiero on 12 November 2026 that he is not retiring yet. He declined to say whether he will stay in banking.

How much did Banco de Chile earn in 2025?

The bank earned 1.19 trillion pesos, about US$1.21 billion at the 11 November 2026 close of 982.8 pesos per dollar.

Sources: Banco de Chile notice filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, 29 October 2026; Diario Financiero, 12 November 2026; Pauta, 30 October 2026.

In depth

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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Banco de Chile Chile banks chile economy Eduardo Ebensperger Fonavi Hernán Arellano Quiñenco Transbank

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