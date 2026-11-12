Banco de Chile CEO Says He Is Not Retiring

Eduardo Ebensperger, who has run the Santiago-based lender Banco de Chile for almost 11 years, says he will not retire when he steps down as chief executive on 2 April 2027. “I would like to stay tied to this world,” he told Diario Financiero, a Chilean business daily, in an interview published on Thursday 12 November 2026.

The bank’s board named Hernán Arellano as his successor on 29 October, in a notice to the CMF, Chile’s financial regulator, that the bank also filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the US market regulator. Arellano takes over on 3 April 2027.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Business story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. •Who. Eduardo Ebensperger, chief executive of Banco de Chile since 2016, leaves the post on 2 April 2027. •Successor. Hernán Arellano, now head of the bank’s corporate division, takes over on 3 April 2027. •Profit. Banco de Chile earned 1.19 trillion pesos (about US$1.21 billion) in 2025. •Next step. He has “not thought beyond 2 April” and declined to say whether he will stay in banking. •Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

What He Said About His Future

Asked what comes next, Ebensperger told Diario Financiero: “I have not thought beyond 2 April.” He added: “I would like to stay tied to this world, I am not retiring yet, far from it.”

Asked whether he would stay in banking or move to the Quiñenco group, the Luksic family holding that controls the bank, he replied: “I am not going to answer that.” He called the change planned and said chairman Pablo Granifo, the controlling shareholders and the directors understood it that way.

“It is not that I want to leave it. I am convinced a change is needed,” he said.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Bolsa de Comercio, the stock exchange building in Santiago, Chile.

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Why It Matters

Banco de Chile earned 1.19 trillion pesos (about US$1.21 billion at the 11 November close of 982.8 pesos per dollar) in 2025, Diario Financiero reported. That is more than double its 2016 profit of 552 billion pesos (about US$0.56 billion at today’s rate), the year Ebensperger took charge.

Arellano ran Banchile Corredores de Bolsa, the bank’s brokerage arm, from 2016 to 2024 and has led its corporate division since November 2024, Pauta, a Chilean news site, reported on 30 October. The bank’s notice to the US regulator means US holders of its shares saw the same news.

Live Market Intelligence Chile — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Chile — Live Market Board S&P IPSA · benchmark 10,552.02

-0.43% L 10,506 day range H 10,650 Market breadth · 9 names 33% advancing 3 ▲ advancing 6 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / CLP 982.08 -0.22% Copper 6.22 -0.92% Gold 3,953 -1.18% Sector heatmap · average move today Financials +0.69% BSANTANDER, BANCO CHILE Other +0.20% COPPER, SOUTHERN COPPER Materials 0.00% SQM-B, CMPC Consumer Disc. -0.60% FALABELLA Consumer Staples -0.66% CENCOSUD Industrials -1.06% LATAM AIR Energy -1.25% COPEC Utilities -1.27% ENELAM Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

172,060.43

+0.42%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

72,006.05

+0.16%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,552.02

-0.43%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,486.39

-1.65%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPSA 10,552.02 -0.43% — 10,597.22 10,650 10,506 — USD/CLP 982.08 -0.22% +4.96% 984.23 986.76 981.63 — COPPER 6.22 -0.92% +22.15% 6.27 6.27 6.21 14,139 SQM-B 53,500 +0.00% +10.99% 53,500 54,792 53,500 224,042 COPEC 6,250 -1.25% -8.49% 6,329 6,350 6,168 2,335,523 BSANTANDER 80.00 +0.63% +13.67% 79.50 80.30 79.25 74,558,199 FALABELLA 6,580 -0.60% +9.67% 6,620 6,740 6,430 1,061,251 ENELAM 81.95 -1.27% -10.77% 83.00 83.49 81.12 45,412,009 CENCOSUD 1,733 -0.66% -41.14% 1,745 1,773 1,701 3,562,946 CMPC 890.00 +0.00% -35.06% 890.00 909.95 884.00 9,458,639 BANCO CHILE 194.40 +0.74% +13.68% 192.97 194.94 192.39 98,199,110 LATAM AIR 24.25 -1.06% +16.03% 24.51 24.55 24.20 716,034,967 SOUTHERN COPPER 172.61 +1.32% +31.32% 170.36 174.45 170.48 890,325 Largest moves today SOUTHERN COPPER

172.61

+1.32% ENELAM

81.95

-1.27% COPEC

6,250

-1.25% LATAM AIR

24.25

-1.06% COPPER

6.22

-0.92% BANCO CHILE

194.40

+0.74% CENCOSUD

1,733

-0.66% BSANTANDER

80.00

+0.63% The session read The S&P IPSA eased 0.43%, with breadth negative — 3 of 9 names higher. Financials led, while Utilities lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 12 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Thursday, November 12, 2026 Read →

The Unfinished Business He Named

Ebensperger said the bank’s promise to the authorities to move Transbank, Chile’s main card-payments company, to a four-party model “has not been met.” In that model the banks that issue cards and the firms that serve shops are separate players, and he said that “Hernán will have to close it when it comes, or the shareholders in general.”

On Fonavi, a planned national housing fund still going through Congress, he said that with its current deductible, the share of losses a bank must absorb, it is “not attractive to anyone.” He added that a 3.5% deductible has little appeal.

What It Means for You

Ebensperger described the handover as planned, with five months’ notice. “One does not do in five months what was not done in 10 years,” he said.

Readers who follow Chilean banks can read more in our Chile market report of 11 November. Background is in our Chile coverage and the Santiago city guide.

What Is Not Known

Ebensperger declined to say where he will work after 2 April. Whether Transbank moves to the four-party model before then, and whether the Fonavi deductible changes, is also open.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who replaces Eduardo Ebensperger at Banco de Chile?

Hernán Arellano, now head of the bank’s corporate division, takes over as chief executive on 3 April 2027. Ebensperger leaves the post on 2 April 2027.

Is Ebensperger retiring?

No, he told Diario Financiero on 12 November 2026 that he is not retiring yet. He declined to say whether he will stay in banking.

How much did Banco de Chile earn in 2025?

The bank earned 1.19 trillion pesos, about US$1.21 billion at the 11 November 2026 close of 982.8 pesos per dollar.

Sources: Banco de Chile notice filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, 29 October 2026; Diario Financiero, 12 November 2026; Pauta, 30 October 2026.