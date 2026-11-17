Asia Intelligence Brief — Tuesday, November 17, 2026

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Philippines — host’s hour · alliance test Indonesia — empty chair · ticking clock China — host nerves · APEC next Malaysia — Taiwan chill · growth test Japan — price watch · cautious tone Taiwan — shut out · watchful

Asia wakes on Tuesday like a house where the guests have started to arrive and the host is still checking the furniture. Manila is polishing its summit, Jakarta is still missing a vice president, and Taipei and Kuala Lumpur are not speaking about money.

The register is courteous and slightly tense: officials talk of alliances, procedure and “resuming talks”, while households and investors count what the pauses cost. Beyond the region, a Trump visit and a Trump and Xi meeting expected in Shenzhen shape the mood more than any local agenda.

The through-line is the doorstep, because every story this week is about who is let in, who waits outside and who decides. From Manila to Shenzhen, the week tests whether patience and politeness can carry the region until the handshakes are over.

Key Facts —Vacancy. Indonesia’s vice presidency has been empty since 12 November, when Gibran Rakabuming Raka resigned. —Arrival. Trump is due in Manila on Tuesday, then Shenzhen for the APEC forum on 18 and 19 November. —Chill. Taiwan suspended investment talks with Malaysia; Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says Kuala Lumpur wants them resumed. —Earnings. Nvidia reports quarterly results on 17 November, a day before a requested House briefing. —Growth test. Malaysia’s third-quarter growth is due at 11:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, forecast at 5.3% against 6.0% before.

Manila: A Host Between Two Giants

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), an 11-member bloc of Southeast Asian states, opened its annual summit in Manila on Sunday. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. told leaders that unity matters “even more as the waters around us turn on shifting tides”, as he prepared to hand the chair to Singapore.

China is represented by Premier Li Qiang, who leaves before Trump arrives, so the two powers will not share a room. The host’s hour is therefore also its balancing act: the Philippines wants a firm alliance with Washington and calm in the South China Sea, and diplomats do not expect the long-sought sea code of conduct to be finished this year.

Indonesia: An Empty Chair And A Ticking Clock

Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the 39-year-old son of former president Joko Widodo, resigned as vice president on 12 November after two court rulings on his education papers. The People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR), the body that elects a vice president, must now choose a successor.

The mood in Jakarta is the unease of a house with a gap in it, where everyone knows the next appointment will reveal whose influence survives. Prabowo holds the power to choose, but he also inherits a quiet rift with the Widodo family that no shortlist can fully hide.

Malaysia And Taiwan: A Chill With A Door Ajar

Taiwan’s foreign ministry confirmed on 10 November that it had suspended investment talks with Malaysia after Anwar’s August remarks on Taiwan. Anwar told parliament on 12 November that trade ties are intact, that Malaysia cannot breach its One China policy, and that Kuala Lumpur has moved to resume the postponed talks.

The tone is a wary courtesy, since both capitals say they want the chip money to keep flowing and neither wants to be first to blink. Malaysia’s third-quarter growth figure, due at 11:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, will show how much of the political noise has reached the economy.

Beijing And Tokyo: Cool Economies Before The Cameras

Thailand grew only 0.3% on the quarter against a 0.7% forecast, a soft reading as the summits open. Japan’s core inflation figure, due on 19 November at 6:30 p.m. ET, is forecast at 2.3% against 2.1% before.

China hosts the APEC forum in Shenzhen on 18 and 19 November, so its leaders face the cameras with cautious patience. Tokyo and Bangkok share the mood, because none of them can show strength just as the summits open.

Shenzhen: What The Trade Truce Can Carry

Trump is due in Manila on Tuesday and then at the APEC forum in Shenzhen on 18 and 19 November, where a meeting with Xi Jinping is expected. The outcome will show whether the trade truce between Washington and Beijing holds.

Nvidia sits in the background, where three House chairmen asked chief executive Jensen Huang for a closed briefing on 18 November about his dealings with a Megaspeed executive whom US officials reportedly link to Chinese intelligence, a link that is unproven. Nvidia reports quarterly results on 17 November, a day before the requested briefing.

What This Means From Latin America

A Trump and Xi meeting matters to Brazil’s soybean and iron-ore sellers, because every shift in the tariff truce changes where China buys. Chip supply chains are the other bridge: Mexico and Brazil both court assembly and testing work, and the Malaysian dispute shows how one sentence can freeze an investment channel.

Nvidia’s results on 17 November will show how much the Megaspeed row weighs on the company. The Indonesian vacancy has no direct Latin American effect, but it shows how fast a family-political deal can become a market question.

What We Are Watching

Tuesday, 17 November: Trump in Manila — the ASEAN summit and a meeting with President Marcos. It shows whether the host gets more than a photograph.

— the ASEAN summit and a meeting with President Marcos. It shows whether the host gets more than a photograph. Tuesday, 17 November, after the US close: Nvidia earnings — the first numbers since the Megaspeed row. It shows how much the chip story weighs on the company.

— the first numbers since the Megaspeed row. It shows how much the chip story weighs on the company. Tuesday, 17 November, 11:00 p.m. ET: Malaysia third-quarter GDP — forecast 5.3% against 6.0% before. It shows how far the Taiwan chill and global noise reach the economy.

— forecast 5.3% against 6.0% before. It shows how far the Taiwan chill and global noise reach the economy. Wednesday, 18 November, 2:30 a.m. ET: Bank Indonesia rate decision — the bank is expected to hold at 5.75%. It shows how calm Jakarta wants markets during the vacancy.

— the bank is expected to hold at 5.75%. It shows how calm Jakarta wants markets during the vacancy. Wednesday, 18 and Thursday, 19 November: APEC in Shenzhen — a Trump and Xi meeting is expected, and the House briefing on Nvidia is requested for the 18th. It shows whether the trade truce holds.

— a Trump and Xi meeting is expected, and the House briefing on Nvidia is requested for the 18th. It shows whether the trade truce holds. Thursday, 19 November, 6:30 p.m. ET: Japan core inflation — forecast 2.3% against 2.1% before. It shows how much price pressure Tokyo faces on top of a stalled economy.

Background: China’s military purge explained and BRICS Summit Adds Nobody, China Chairs 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will be Indonesia’s next vice president?

No one has been named. The People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR), the body that elects a vice president, will choose a successor after Gibran Rakabuming Raka resigned on 12 November.

Why does the Taiwan-Malaysia dispute matter?

Taiwan suspended investment talks after Anwar Ibrahim’s remarks on Taiwan, and Malaysia hosts much of the world’s chip assembly. Anwar told parliament on 12 November that Kuala Lumpur wants the talks resumed.

What is Trump doing in Asia this week?

He is due in Manila on Tuesday for the ASEAN summit, then at the APEC forum in Shenzhen on 18 and 19 November. A meeting with Xi Jinping is expected on the sidelines.

Why should a US reader follow Asia’s summit week?

The Shenzhen talks will shape the US and China tariff truce, chip export rules and farm purchases. Weak Chinese demand also affects what Asian buyers can pay for American goods.