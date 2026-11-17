File photo: Ukhnaa Khurelsukh in Delhi, 14 October 2025. Photo Division, Press Information Bureau, Government of India (GODL-India).

Published Tuesday, 17 November, 7:15 a.m. ET · Source: Mongolian presidential statement, opposition Democratic Party, Bodi International statementThe president of a country squeezed between Russia and China has announced he will quit, and he says he is doing it to clear his name. Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, Mongolia’s head of state since 2021, told reporters in Ulaanbaatar on Tuesday that he will hand over his duties after a bribery accusation from inside his own party.

The claim is that he took US$25 million linked to a state railway contract awarded in 2019, when he was prime minister. He denies it, and so does the contractor, Bodi International, a large Mongolian conglomerate.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Asia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Resignation: Mongolia’s president, Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, said on 17 November he will resign; parliament must accept it.

Allegation: A rival in his own party claims he took US$25 million tied to a 2019 railway contract.

Denial: He and Bodi International, a Mongolian conglomerate, deny wrongdoing; he will face investigators.

Next step: Parliament must vote on it; the speaker would then serve as interim president.

Mongolia’s president says he will step down so investigators can test a US$25 million railway bribery claim, but parliament must still accept the resignation.

What Did He Say?

“I have never stolen from my people or my state,” Khurelsukh said in an address. “I will hand over my duties as president and become an ordinary citizen.”

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He added that he has faced attacks on his reputation for more than a month and promised to co-operate with investigators. The Democratic Party, Mongolia’s main opposition force, had called on him to step down so the truth could be established.

In a statement he agreed: “I will be investigated and will have my honour restored.”

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Who Accuses Him, and of What?

The accuser is Nyambaatar Khishgee, a former mayor of Ulaanbaatar, the capital. He belongs to a different faction of Khurelsukh’s own ruling Mongolian People’s Party, which makes this a fight inside the family rather than an attack from outside.

Khishgee alleges that Khurelsukh made sure the Tavantolgoi–Gashuunsukhait railway contract, a coal-hauling line, went to Bodi International, one of Mongolia’s largest conglomerates, without a competitive tender. He further claims Khurelsukh received US$25 million in return.

The line is meant to carry coal from the Tavan Tolgoi mining region in the south to the Chinese border at Gashuunsukhait. Coal sales to China are a pillar of Mongolia’s economy.

Bodi said on Monday it had not paid cash bribes to senior officials or civil servants. It called the allegations defamatory and said it had done nothing wrong.

Why Does Parliament Hold the Key?

The resignation takes effect only once the State Great Khural, Mongolia’s parliament, accepts it. The timing of the vote was not confirmed at the time of writing.

If lawmakers accept it, the parliament’s speaker becomes interim president. Two other officials named in the allegations, Deputy Justice and Home Affairs Minister Munkh-Erdene Dembereltseren and Cabinet Secretariat chief Enkhbayar Battumur, said on Tuesday they will resign too.

The ruling party was already unsteady. Mongolia has had three prime ministers in under a year, a sign of how unsteady the party’s grip has become.

What It Means for US Readers

Mongolia is a young democracy that has courted Washington as a “third neighbour” to balance its two giant neighbours. A leaderless period in Ulaanbaatar could slow deals and decisions, especially on mining and transport links that run through China.

Investors with exposure to Mongolian coal or copper should watch the parliamentary vote and any investigation into Bodi. Travellers face no direct risk, though the political mood in the capital may stay tense.

What Is Not Known

No court or anti-corruption agency has yet ruled on the allegations. The size of the alleged payment, US$25 million, rests on Khishgee’s claim and has not been proven.

Whether he leaves for good, the date of the parliamentary vote and the timetable for choosing a successor have not been confirmed. We will update this report as parliament acts.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Mongolia’s president already resigned?

Not yet. He announced his intention on 17 November, and parliament must accept it first.

Who would run Mongolia if he leaves?

If lawmakers accept the resignation, the speaker of parliament becomes interim president.

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