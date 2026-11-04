China’s Military Purge Explained for US Readers

CHINA · ANALYSIS

Key Facts What is happening The Communist Party’s Fifth Plenum, held 26 to 29 October 2026, confirmed 33 expulsions, and the Central Military Commission now has two of its seven seats filled.

Why it matters The purge touches the command chain that would run any Taiwan operation, and it shapes how a crisis would be managed.

The numbers The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) counted more than 100 senior officers removed since 2022, as of February 2026, and China’s 2026 defence budget is 1.91 trillion yuan (roughly US$275 billion to US$277 billion).

Who is who Xi Jinping chairs the commission, and Zhang Shengmin, its only vice chairman, joined the Politburo at the plenum.

What to watch The APEC leaders’ meeting in Shenzhen on 18 to 19 November 2026, then the US-China trade truce, which runs to 10 January 2027.

What it means for you The purge is not a clock for an invasion, so US importers and investors should keep their eyes on the 10 January 2027 truce date rather than on headlines about generals.

China’s military purge has cut the Central Military Commission to two of its seven members, and the Communist Party confirmed 33 expulsions on 29 October 2026. For readers in the United States it matters because it changes the risk around Taiwan, the trade truce and the reliability of Beijing’s military signals.

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In China the army answers to the Communist Party, not to the government, so a purge of generals is a party matter. This analysis explains why Xi Jinping is doing it and what it changes, building on the Asia Intelligence Brief of 4 November 2026.

What the Central Military Commission Is

The Central Military Commission (CMC) is the Communist Party’s top military body, and a state version of it mirrors the party one. Xi Jinping chairs both, which puts command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in the hands of the party leader.

The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC), the national legislature, formally removes members from the state commission. Caixin reported on 29 August 2026 that China’s top legislature dismissed Zhang Youxia as a vice chairman of the commission and Liu Zhenli as a member.

The commission had seven members in 2022. As of 4 November 2026, only Xi Jinping and Zhang Shengmin remain, according to Anadolu and ABC Australia.

Zhang Shengmin is the only vice chairman and a former head of the commission’s discipline body. According to Caixin, he took the post in October 2025, after the party expelled He Weidong.

File photo. Taiwan's then president Tsai Ing-wen receives a ceremonial key to the city in Belmopan, Belize, 2018.

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Who Has Been Removed Since 2023

The removals started at the defence ministry and moved up to the commission itself. These are the main cases in the research, with the owner of each date.

Li Shangfu , defence minister: last seen in public in late August 2023 and expelled from the party on 27 June 2024, with the Central Committee confirming the expulsion on 18 July 2024.

, defence minister: last seen in public in late August 2023 and expelled from the party on 27 June 2024, with the Central Committee confirming the expulsion on 18 July 2024. Miao Hua , director of the Political Work Department and a commission member: expelled from the party and the PLA on 17 October 2025.

, director of the Political Work Department and a commission member: expelled from the party and the PLA on 17 October 2025. He Weidong , commission vice chairman and Politburo member: expelled on 17 October 2025.

, commission vice chairman and Politburo member: expelled on 17 October 2025. Lin Xiangyang , commander of the Eastern Theater Command: one of nine officers expelled at the Fourth Plenum of 20 to 23 October 2025, according to the Center for Naval Analyses (CNA).

, commander of the Eastern Theater Command: one of nine officers expelled at the Fourth Plenum of 20 to 23 October 2025, according to the Center for Naval Analyses (CNA). Zhang Youxia, senior vice chairman, aged 75, and Liu Zhenli, chief of the Joint Staff Department, aged 61: placed under investigation around 24 January 2026.

Anadolu reports that the PLA’s newspaper accused Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli of damaging Xi’s authority and hurting combat effectiveness. The NPC Standing Committee removed the two men from the commission at the end of August 2026.

The Politburo expelled them in September and the Central Committee confirmed it in October, according to search summaries of official reports.

How Big Is the Purge

CSIS counted more than 100 senior officers removed since 2022, as of February 2026. It found that about half of top PLA leadership posts were affected.

Counts of removed officers differ because each tally uses a different method and cut-off date.

File photo. A ceremonial key to the city is presented to Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen.

What the Fifth Plenum Decided

The plenum of the 20th Central Committee met in Beijing from 26 to 29 October 2026. According to the Xinhua communiqué, it adopted a resolution on “persevering with full, rigorous Party self-governance” and set the 21st Party Congress for the second half of 2027.

It expelled 33 people from the party. The Xinhua list includes Zhang Youxia, Liu Zhenli, Ma Xingrui, a former Politburo member, Liu Jianchao, a former diplomat, and Jin Zhuanglong, a former industry minister.

The communiqué says the commission submitted reports on 16 military officials, and the party’s anti-corruption body, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, reported on 18 civilians. Gen. Zhang Shengmin was elevated to the Politburo at the Fifth Plenum, and AP describes him as the only remaining general on the commission that oversees the military.

Ten alternate members were promoted to full membership to fill Central Committee vacancies.

What It Does to Readiness, Taiwan and Trade

Readiness

CSIS wrote in February 2026 that large campaigns against Taiwan would be “incredibly difficult” for the PLA. CNA warned in November 2025 of promotion by bribery, kickback-driven procurement and weaker morale.

Modern Diplomacy, the Institute for Security and Development Policy and a Jamestown newsletter reach a similar split view. The purge lowers near-term invasion risk, but a crisis becomes harder to manage and the medium-term threat may rise.

One CSIS expert adds that heavy turnover could eventually produce a more capable force. Money is not the constraint: Premier Li Qiang announced a 2026 defence budget of 1.91 trillion yuan (roughly US$275 billion to US$277 billion), up 7%, on 5 March 2026.

Taiwan, APEC and the Trade Truce

Xi’s state visit to Washington ran from 23 to 25 September 2026, with the official ceremony on 24 September. Officials had agreed before the leaders met to extend the trade truce by two months to 10 January 2027, and the visit produced no substantive deals.

The truce was struck in Busan in autumn 2025. Xi’s readout urged the United States to oppose Taiwan independence, and CNBC reports that President Trump made no public comment.

The next planned Xi and Trump meetings are at the APEC summit in Shenzhen in November and the G20 in Miami in December 2026. The Rio Times brief says Taiwan protested its APEC invitation.

The Angle for Latin America and Africa

The research found no sourced study of how the purge affects China’s partners in Latin America and Africa. What follows is The Rio Times’ own reading, and it is labelled as inference.

Most of China’s dealings with these regions run through civilian bodies, covering trade, loans and ports, so they look less exposed. Military cooperation is different: a more cautious PLA with fewer senior contacts could slow training and visits.

Anti-corruption drives in the defence industry could also delay equipment deliveries to buyers. The 33 expulsions include civilians such as Jin Zhuanglong, a former industry minister, but this analysis found no confirmed data on arms exports.

Scenarios

These are scenarios, not forecasts. The research does not say which is most likely.

Stabilisation: new commission members are named, either at the 21st Party Congress in 2027 or earlier by the NPC, and expulsions slow. The truce holds to 10 January 2027 and is extended again.

new commission members are named, either at the 21st Party Congress in 2027 or earlier by the NPC, and expulsions slow. The truce holds to 10 January 2027 and is extended again. Slow drift: seats stay vacant and the NPC Standing Committee keeps removing officers. The PLA keeps its budget, but command stays thin and slow, as CSIS described for 2025.

seats stay vacant and the NPC Standing Committee keeps removing officers. The PLA keeps its budget, but command stays thin and slow, as CSIS described for 2025. Tipping point: a Taiwan incident, such as one linked to APEC, meets a command chain with few experienced leaders. CNA and others warn that such a crisis would be harder to manage.

The purge may also shape how Beijing talks about 2027. Official messaging still holds to that target, according to the analysts cited above.

What It Means for You

For US importers, manufacturers and investors, the nearest risk is the trade truce, not the army. It runs to 10 January 2027, and the rare-earth suspension is tied to it.

For readers following Taiwan, the evidence shows a force with disrupted command, not a force that has stopped planning. Treat claims of a safe or an imminent window with caution, because the sources above disagree on the medium term.

What Is Not Known

The reason for the purge is not established. Loyalty, corruption and disagreement over the 2027 goals are all speculation, and Beijing’s public wording is about discipline and law.

It is unknown who will fill the commission seats and when, and whether the 2027 Congress will do it. The research also could not confirm who now leads the Joint Staff Department, the Political Work Department or the Eastern Theater Command.

Defence Minister Dong Jun’s status is unresolved: the research found him in public view in 2026 but no current official confirmation, and one headline mentioned differing accounts of a probe.

What to Watch

18 to 19 November 2026: APEC leaders’ meeting in Shenzhen, where Taiwan’s attendance is contested.

APEC leaders’ meeting in Shenzhen, where Taiwan’s attendance is contested. December 2026: G20 summit in Miami, the next planned Xi and Trump meeting.

G20 summit in Miami, the next planned Xi and Trump meeting. 10 January 2027: the date the US-China trade truce ends unless it is extended.

the date the US-China trade truce ends unless it is extended. Early March 2027 (expected, not confirmed): the annual NPC session, with the 2027 defence budget and possible removals of military deputies.

the annual NPC session, with the 2027 defence budget and possible removals of military deputies. Second half of 2027: the 21st Party Congress in Beijing, confirmed in the plenum communiqué.

The NPC Standing Committee meets roughly every two months, and any session could remove more officers or fill commission seats. No dates are announced.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Xi Jinping purging China’s generals?

The official reason is violations of discipline and law, and the PLA’s newspaper said two of the accused damaged Xi’s authority. The deeper motive, whether loyalty, corruption or disagreement over 2027 goals, is not established.

How many members does the Central Military Commission have now?

It has two of its seven seats filled, held by Xi Jinping and Zhang Shengmin, as of 4 November 2026.

Does the purge make a Taiwan invasion less likely?

CSIS said in February 2026 that large campaigns would be incredibly difficult for now. Other analysts cited here say near-term risk falls but crisis management gets harder and the medium-term threat may rise.

How many people did the Fifth Plenum expel?

It expelled 33 people from the Communist Party on 29 October 2026. According to the communiqué, 16 of the cases were handled on the Central Military Commission track.

Does the purge affect the US-China trade truce?

The research shows no direct link. The truce was extended in September 2026 to 10 January 2027, and the next Xi and Trump meetings are planned for November and December.

What does it mean for China’s partners in Latin America and Africa?

No sourced study exists, so this is The Rio Times’ inference. Trade, loans and ports run through civilian bodies, while military training and arms deliveries could slow.

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