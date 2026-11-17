Africa Intelligence Brief — Tuesday, November 17, 2026 Photo: Rick McCharles, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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Mozambique — trial · opening day The Gambia — campaign · nine names South Africa — coalitions · price clock Nigeria — prices · easing Tanzania — appeal · waiting DR Congo — plague · endurance

Africa wakes this Tuesday in a mood of held breath, with a courtroom opening in Maputo, a presidential race taking shape in Banjul and coalition talks under way in Johannesburg. The tone is less anxious than attentive, as if the continent were reading the fine print.

The register is procedural again: trial dates, candidate lists, coalition talks and a statistics release that brought a little relief on prices. Beneath it sits a quieter question, which is whether ordinary people still believe the process will treat them fairly.

The through-line is access: who may stand, who may see and who may speak. A trial without cameras, a long candidate list and coalition talks between party leaders all decide how much of the contest the public is allowed to watch.

Key Facts —Mozambique. Opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane’s trial opens at the Supreme Court in Maputo on 17 November, without live cameras. —The Gambia. The presidential vote is on 5 December, with nine candidacies reported valid after nominations closed on 14 November. —Nigeria. Annual inflation eased to 14.06% in October from 14.63% in September, and food inflation to 19.13%. —South Africa. October inflation is due on 18 November, forecast 5.1%, and the central bank decides on its rate on 19 November. —DR Congo. The Ebola outbreak has passed 11,000 confirmed cases, and Kenya discharged its last patient on 11 November.

Mozambique: A Trial With The Cameras Off

Venâncio Mondlane, leader of the opposition party Anamola, goes on trial at the Supreme Court in Maputo on Tuesday 17 November. He faces five charges, including incitement to terrorism and to collective disobedience, tied to the protests that followed the October 2024 election.

He is tried by the Supreme Court because his seat on the Council of State, an advisory body to the president, carried immunity until it was lifted. The court has refused live broadcast and audiovisual recording, and journalists may attend and write.

The mood is guarded, because supporters expect the case to be read as politics whatever the verdict. When a judge decides what cameras may see, the public memory of the trial is shaped by what reporters can describe.

The open question is whether a written record is enough for a trial that much of the country cares about. Mondlane denies the charges, and the first sessions will show how much room the defence is given.

The Gambia: A Race With A Long List

The Gambia votes for a president on Saturday 5 December. The Independent Electoral Commission validated nine candidacies after nominations closed on Saturday 14 November, according to a regional report, and we could not confirm the full published list.

President Adama Barrow, who seeks a third term, faces Ousainou Darboe of the United Democratic Party, a perennial runner-up now on his fifth attempt. He is the incumbent in a field of nine reported candidacies.

The mood is brisk and watchful, with the paperwork battle largely behind it. A crowded opposition field raises the old risk that a divided vote hands the advantage to the incumbent.

What remains unknown is whether any candidates will step aside in favour of a single challenger before 5 December. The next three weeks will answer that more clearly than any poll.

South Africa: Coalitions And The Price Of Bread

South African parties are negotiating mayors after the local vote, with Johannesburg and Tshwane still unresolved. Coalition talks in both cities are open.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) led Johannesburg with 34.79% against 20.25% for the African National Congress and 16.27% for the party ActionSA, so no one governs alone. The mood is impatient, because residents of both Johannesburg and Tshwane judge a mayor by water, power and refuse collection.

Wednesday brings a reading on household pressure, as the statistics agency publishes October inflation, forecast at 5.1% against 4.5% in September. The central bank decides on its policy rate the next day, so the week ties politics and prices together.

The counterweight is that no party can govern Johannesburg alone, which forces talks. Every offer made this week is a bargaining position until a vote proves otherwise.

Nigeria And Tanzania: Relief And Waiting

Nigeria’s National Bureau of Statistics put annual inflation at 14.06% for October, down from 14.63% in September, with food inflation at 19.13% against 19.59%. That is a modest easing, but food prices remain the number most households feel at the market stall.

The mood is cautious relief rather than celebration, because prices are still far above what wages assumed a few years ago. The central bank’s rate decision on 24 November will show whether policymakers read the fall as a trend.

In Tanzania, opposition leader Tundu Lissu, who leads the party Chadema, remains in jail after the High Court cleared him of treason on 6 November but sentenced him to four years for incitement. Whether he can challenge the sentence is the open question.

The mood is of a country waiting on paperwork. Both cases, the price figure and the sentence, will be read by voters as signs of whether the state responds to their daily lives.

DR Congo: A Plague That Outlasts The News

Congo’s Ebola outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo strain and first confirmed in May, has passed 11,000 confirmed cases, the government said on 11 November. Ituri province carries the largest share, followed by North Kivu, and no vaccine or antibody treatment is approved for this strain.

The mood in the east is endurance rather than panic, six months in. People who have buried relatives are tired of advice from strangers, which makes trust in local messengers the main defence.

The contrast is Kenya, whose last patient under treatment was discharged on 11 November after a small cluster. The difference between the two is less the virus than the trust surrounding those who report and respond.

For readers abroad, the lesson is that outbreaks end when people believe what they are told. The count will keep rising until that is true in Ituri.

What This Means From Latin America

Mondlane’s trial and Lissu’s sentence echo a debate Latin America knows well, over whether courts should try opposition leaders. Brazilian and Peruvian readers will recognise the argument over cameras in the courtroom.

Coalition haggling in Johannesburg and Tshwane will look familiar in Brasília, Lima and Bogotá, where majorities are built after the count. Nigeria’s easing inflation is a reminder that disinflation, like Brazil’s, is felt first in food prices.

What We Are Watching

Tuesday, 17 November: Mondlane trial opens in Maputo : The Supreme Court hears five charges without live cameras. It shows whether written coverage gives the public a full account.

: The Supreme Court hears five charges without live cameras. It shows whether written coverage gives the public a full account. Wednesday, 18 November, 3:00 a.m. ET: South Africa Inflation Rate : October data is due, with a forecast of 5.1% after 4.5% in September. It feeds into the central bank decision the next day.

: October data is due, with a forecast of 5.1% after 4.5% in September. It feeds into the central bank decision the next day. Wednesday, 18 November, 6:00 a.m. ET: Ghana Interest Rate Decision : The Bank of Ghana decides on its policy rate, with a forecast of 14%. It shows whether Accra can ease as inflation cools.

: The Bank of Ghana decides on its policy rate, with a forecast of 14%. It shows whether Accra can ease as inflation cools. Thursday, 19 November, 8:00 a.m. ET: South Africa Interest Rate Decision : The forecast is a hold at 7.25%. It shows whether the central bank keeps its guard up.

: The forecast is a hold at 7.25%. It shows whether the central bank keeps its guard up. Tuesday, 24 November, 10:00 a.m. ET: Nigeria Interest Rate Decision : The central bank meets after inflation fell to 14.06%. It shows whether easing is on the table.

: The central bank meets after inflation fell to 14.06%. It shows whether easing is on the table. Saturday, 5 December: The Gambia votes: The Independent Electoral Commission validated nine candidacies. It decides whether a third-term bid meets a united or a split opposition.

Background: Mozambique politics · South Africa explained · Tanzania explained

Frequently Asked Questions

When does Mondlane’s trial begin in Mozambique?

The Supreme Court trial of opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane opens on Tuesday 17 November in Maputo. He faces five charges linked to protests after the October 2024 election, and the court has refused live broadcasts.

When is The Gambia’s presidential election?

The vote is on Saturday 5 December. President Adama Barrow seeks a third term, and nine candidacies were reported valid after nominations closed on 14 November.

What happened to Nigeria’s inflation in October?

Annual inflation fell to 14.06% from 14.63% in September, and food inflation to 19.13% from 19.59%, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. The central bank’s rate decision follows on 24 November.

Who led Johannesburg in South Africa’s local vote?

The Democratic Alliance led Johannesburg with 34.79%, against 20.25% for the African National Congress and 16.27% for ActionSA. No party governs alone, and coalition talks in Johannesburg and Tshwane are still open.