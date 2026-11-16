Shenzhen to Host Xi-Trump-Putin Summit
Key Facts
- Who. Chinese President Xi Jinping hosts US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
- What. The first three-way summit among the leaders of the three largest nuclear powers, confirmed by China's Foreign Ministry on Monday, Nov. 16.
- Where. Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' meeting. The exact venue is unconfirmed.
- When. Thursday, Nov. 19, Shenzhen time. No start time has been published; Shenzhen is 13 hours ahead of US Eastern Time.
- Surrounding events. APEC leaders meet Nov. 18-19, after a business forum, the APEC CEO Summit, on Nov. 17-18.
- Prediction markets. Polymarket traders put the odds of Trump, Putin and Xi being seen together before 2027 at 99.2% (US$180,785 traded; 6:22 a.m. ET, Nov. 16).
What Beijing Confirmed
China's Foreign Ministry confirmed on Monday, Nov. 16, in our APEC leaders meeting Shenzhen coverage, that President Xi Jinping will host US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, Nov. 19, for their first three-way summit. The Kremlin and the White House had confirmed the plan over the weekend.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said the leaders will hold "in-depth exchanges on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations." The meeting will take place in Shenzhen, the southeastern Chinese technology hub hosting the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' meeting on Nov. 18-19.
Beijing has not published an agenda, and it has not said whether a joint statement or any agreements are planned. A senior US official said, "We do not expect to reach any kind of agreement."
What Washington Wants
The White House says Trump will hold bilateral talks with Xi before joining Putin for the trilateral. Reducing nuclear weapons is among the topics on the US side.
A senior US official said Trump will also raise Iran, and that Ukraine is not expected on the trilateral agenda.
The Nuclear Arithmetic
New START (the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), the last treaty capping US and Russian strategic nuclear arsenals, lapsed in February. Trump wants a new deal that includes China.
China says the United States and Russia, which hold far larger stockpiles, must cut first.A senior US official described Thursday's session as "a starting point, the first conversation."
Kyiv, Europe and Shenzhen Logistics
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Xi showed "irritation" when talks on Ukraine came up and said Europeans must be at the table, according to secondary reports we could not check at source. The APEC CEO Summit runs Nov. 17-18 in Shenzhen and brings business leaders together ahead of the leaders' meeting.
China is hosting APEC for the third time and the first time in 12 years, under the theme "Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together."Shenzhen officials say the city is ready for the leaders' meeting.
Visitor services include dedicated APEC lanes at eight ports, more than 7,000 AI translation devices and more than 3,600 ATMs accepting foreign cards.
What It Means for US Readers
Shenzhen is 13 hours ahead of US Eastern Time. Thursday afternoon in Shenzhen therefore falls in the small hours of Thursday morning in New York.
We found no official livestream details for the trilateral or the leaders' sessions. Readers can follow the White House and China's Foreign Ministry statements, and our live hub at riotimesonline.com/apec-shenzhen-2026/.
What Is Not Known
No start time or time zone has been published for the trilateral, and no start time has been found for the leaders' sessions. The exact venue is unconfirmed.
It is unknown whether Trump and Putin will hold a separate bilateral meeting. A report citing the White House says no such meeting is scheduled, but we could not verify that at source.
It is unknown whether any document will be signed or any joint statement issued. China has published no agenda.
We could not open the Foreign Ministry, White House or Kremlin pages directly, so their wording is second-hand. The time of day of Beijing's confirmation on Nov. 16 is also unknown.
We found no poll by a named institute. Whether Steinmeier's account of Xi's reaction is complete is unconfirmed.
What Prediction Markets Say
On Polymarket, the question "Trump, Putin, and Xi seen together before 2027?" trades at 99.2%, with US$180,785 traded, as of 6:22 a.m. ET on Nov. 16. These prices are real-money bets, not polls.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Frequently Asked Questions
When is the Xi-Trump-Putin meeting?
China's Foreign Ministry says it will take place on Thursday, Nov. 19, in Shenzhen. No start time has been published.
Will Ukraine be discussed?
US officials say Ukraine is not expected on the trilateral agenda, and that Washington is pursuing a separate track with Kyiv and Moscow. Zelenskyy has voiced concern about talks that exclude Kyiv.
Is an agreement expected?
A senior US official said Washington does not expect any kind of agreement. China has not said whether it plans a joint statement or agreements.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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