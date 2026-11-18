Trump-Putin One-on-One Added in Shenzhen
Key Facts
- What. A US official says President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a one-on-one meeting on Thursday, Nov. 19.
- Where. Shenzhen, China, at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' meeting, which runs Nov. 18-19.
- When. No start time is published. Shenzhen is 13 hours ahead of US Eastern Time (ET).
- Why it matters. It would be their first in-person meeting in more than a year, with Xi Jinping hosting a three-way session too.
- Prediction markets. Polymarket, a crypto betting exchange, prices a Trump "nuclear" mention at 53.5% (Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2:22 p.m. ET).
A One-on-One Joins the Schedule
A US official has confirmed that Trump and Putin will meet one-on-one on the sidelines of the APEC leaders meeting in Shenzhen. The meeting is set for Thursday, Nov. 19, and the official gave no time.
It would be their first in-person meeting in more than a year; the two last met in Alaska in August 2025. On Tuesday, Nov. 17, Trump said he was open to one: "I would if it's available."
Yuri Ushakov, a Kremlin foreign-policy aide, said the two leaders would talk more than once. He listed the plenary session and the moment right after it ends.
Greetings on Wednesday
Trump arrived in Shenzhen on Wednesday, Nov. 18, from Manila, where he had attended the ASEAN summit, a gathering of Southeast Asian states. Chinese President Xi Jinping greeted him at the foot of Air Force One, the US presidential plane.
In May, Xi did not greet Trump at the airport when Trump visited Beijing. This time he did.
Trump and Putin shook hands on Wednesday as Xi looked on, before the welcome banquet for leaders. That brief encounter was not a formal meeting.
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What Is on the Table
China's Foreign Ministry has said Xi will host a three-way meeting with Putin and Trump on Nov. 19. No start time or specific venue has been published.
Trade, the Iran war and arms control are all in play, and tariffs between Washington and Beijing remain a live issue. Putin is also due to address the APEC plenary, the session where all leaders speak.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket lists a market on what Trump will say during the three-way meeting, with about US$85,000 traded. It prices a mention of "nuclear" at 53.5%, Iran at 48.5% and Ukraine at 40.0%, as of 2:22 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
These are bets on words, not forecasts of outcomes. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely.
We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
What It Means for US Readers
Thursday morning in Shenzhen falls on Wednesday evening, Nov. 18, in ET. Because no start time is published, US viewers should expect the timing to move.
Any sign of progress between Washington and Moscow, or between Washington and Beijing, can move oil, defence stocks and the dollar. Investors should treat a handshake as a signal, not an agreement.
What Is Not Known
No start time has been published for the Trump-Putin meeting or the three-way session, and the venue is unannounced. We have not seen a primary text from the White House or the Kremlin on the Trump-Putin meeting.
It is unclear what will be agreed, if anything, and whether Ukraine will be raised.
Frequently Asked Questions
Will Trump and Putin meet one-on-one in Shenzhen?
A US official says they will meet on Thursday, Nov. 19. No time has been given.
What else is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 19?
China's Foreign Ministry says Xi Jinping will host a three-way meeting with Putin and Trump. Putin is also due to address the APEC plenary.
When do the APEC leaders meet?
The APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting runs Nov. 18-19 in Shenzhen. It is China's third time hosting the group.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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