File photo. Shenzhen's Civic Centre and Futian business district, seen from Lianhuashan Park, Shenzhen, China, 27 December 2025. Photo: Pathfinbird, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Key Facts Who. Xi Jinping, China’s president, greeted Donald Trump, the US president, in person on arrival.

What. The welcome at Shenzhen airport breaks with May, when a vice president received Trump in Beijing.

When. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026; the leaders’ meeting runs Nov. 18-19.

Next. A three-way meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin is set for Thursday, Nov. 19, with no start time published.

Prediction markets. Polymarket gives 99.4% that Trump, Putin and Xi are seen together before 2027 (US$202,579 traded; as of 6:27 a.m. ET, Nov. 18).

Xi Breaks With Precedent at the Airport

Chinese President Xi Jinping waited at the foot of the stairs on Wednesday, Nov. 18, to greet US President Donald Trump in Shenzhen, a southern Chinese tech hub. Our APEC leaders meeting Shenzhen hub tracks the summit as it unfolds.

The two men shook hands and embraced on a red carpet, according to live reports from US and European broadcasters. Trump arrived from the Philippines, where he met President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, a forum of 21 economies hosted this year by China.

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The gesture departs from May, when Vice President Han Zheng received Trump at Beijing Capital Airport. In September, Trump greeted Xi at the airport during Xi’s visit to the United States.

File photo: Shenzhen’s skyline, with the city hosting this year’s APEC leaders’ meeting.

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Putin Talks and the Agenda

Trump is due to hold joint talks on Thursday, Nov. 19, with Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin and the White House both say the meeting is set, and Putin said he expects “great potential benefits.”

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A White House official said nuclear arms reduction will be discussed, and that Trump will raise the US-Israeli war against Iran and is not expected to bring up Ukraine. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said no meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is scheduled and that it may not happen.

Days before the summit, on Nov. 16, the US Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security tightened rules on remote access to advanced AI chips. Xi has warned against protectionism, a message read in Beijing and Washington as aimed at such curbs.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a crypto-based betting exchange, the contract “Trump, Putin, and Xi seen together before 2027?” trades at 99.4%, with US$202,579 traded as of 6:27 a.m. ET on Nov. 18. A separate Polymarket market on what Trump will say in the trilateral meeting prices “nuclear” at 56%, “Iran” at 46.5% and “Ukraine” at 38.5%, with US$59,490 traded.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

Shenzhen is on China Standard Time (UTC+8), 13 hours ahead of US Eastern Time in November, by our own calculation. A Thursday morning session in Shenzhen would therefore fall on Wednesday evening or night in the United States.

Chip export rules, nuclear arms talks and the Iran war are the three issues most likely to move US markets and politics from this summit. Readers can follow China’s Foreign Ministry briefings and live blogs from US broadcasters for the official readouts.

What Is Not Known

No start time, format or agenda for the Xi-Trump-Putin talks has been published, and we found no Chinese government confirmation of the three-way meeting. The venue is also not confirmed at an official source, and we found no outcome yet of any Xi-Trump bilateral meeting.

Sources

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announcement of Nov. 13, 2026; Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Nov. 14; White House briefing, Nov. 13-14; US Bureau of Industry and Security rule of Nov. 16; Polymarket (Nov. 18, 6:27 a.m. ET); live reports from US and European broadcasters on Nov. 18.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is the APEC leaders’ meeting in Shenzhen?

The 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting runs on Nov. 18-19, 2026, according to China’s Foreign Ministry. Xi Jinping will chair it, and the CEO Summit runs Nov. 17-18.

Will Trump, Xi and Putin meet together?

The Kremlin and the White House both say a three-way meeting is set for Thursday, Nov. 19. No start time, format or agenda has been published.

Why does the airport greeting matter?

Xi greeted Trump in person, whereas in May Vice President Han Zheng received him in Beijing. The outcome of their talks is not yet known.

How do the Shenzhen talks reach US readers?

Shenzhen is 13 hours ahead of US Eastern Time in November. A Thursday morning session there falls on Wednesday evening or night in the US.

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