US President Donald Trump is flying to Manila and then to China, where he is due to meet China's President Xi Jinping and Russia's President Vladimir Putin this week. Our APEC leaders meeting Shenzhen coverage follows the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, and the three leaders have not yet agreed on what they will discuss.

Key Facts Who. US President Trump, China's President Xi and Russia's President Putin; Trump stops in Manila first.

What. Trump is due in Manila on Tuesday evening, Nov. 17, then flies to Shenzhen for the APEC summit.

When. APEC leaders meet Nov. 18-19; the Xi-Trump-Putin trilateral is Thursday, Nov. 19. No clock times are published.

Open question. US officials say Ukraine is not on the agenda; Trump says it will come up anyway.

Prediction markets. On Polymarket, a crypto prediction market, traders give 41.5% that Trump says "Ukraine" at the trilateral (US$19,690 traded; 10:25 a.m. ET, Nov. 17).

Trump Heads to Manila Before Shenzhen

President Donald Trump is due to arrive in Manila on the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 17, local time, for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit. He left Washington on Monday, Nov. 16, on the first leg of a trip that ends in Shenzhen.

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He meets Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, before flying on to China. No clock times have been published for either leg.

The White House has said Trump will take part in a multilateral meeting with Quad leaders in Manila, The Quad is a security dialogue of the United States, India, Japan and Australia. Its other leaders are India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to attend an APEC leaders' summit in person for the first time since 2017, according to reports. The Shenzhen meeting brings together the 21 member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, a group that includes all three countries.

File photo: Shenzhen's Civic Centre and Futian business district. Photo: Pathfinbird, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Moscow and Beijing Signal Their Aims

Yuri Ushakov, the Kremlin's foreign policy aide, said Moscow hopes for a joint communiqué, which is under negotiation. If none is agreed, each leader would give a separate assessment of the talks.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that because Putin and Trump will both be in Shenzhen, they will "of course meet", and that format and venue are still being coordinated. Ushakov said no separate meeting has been agreed, and the White House says none is scheduled.

Beijing has named only world peace and strategic stability as its themes, and has published no agenda.

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-0.28% L 64,140 day range H 64,885 -30.38% over 12 months Market breadth · 17 names 18% advancing 3 ▲ advancing 14 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs Ethereum 1,812 -0.58% Solana 75.04 -0.09% Gold 3,773 -2.36% USD / BRL 5.77 -0.16% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume BTC 64,714 -0.28% -30.38% 64,894 64,885 64,140 31,885,539,328 ETH 1,812 -0.58% -41.97% 1,823 1,823 1,798 12,423,569,408 SOL 75.04 -0.09% -46.65% 75.11 75.39 74.14 3,045,133,312 XRP 1.00 +2.10% -54.72% 0.98 1.00 0.97 1,992,813,056 BNB 592.07 -0.66% -36.51% 596.03 596.88 589.95 940,606,080 ADA 0.16 -0.09% -67.35% 0.16 0.16 0.15 253,335,392 DOGE 0.06 -0.47% -63.05% 0.06 0.06 0.06 499,157,984 AVAX 7.17 -1.54% -50.76% 7.28 7.28 7.12 204,753,744 LINK 9.27 -0.46% -32.83% 9.31 9.31 9.15 236,268,672 DOT 0.73 -1.31% -73.38% 0.74 0.74 0.73 52,712,456 LTC 44.74 -1.21% -53.22% 45.29 45.29 44.33 168,729,456 BCH 208.79 -1.56% -60.08% 212.09 212.09 207.37 128,396,000 TRX 0.31 +0.21% +6.35% 0.31 0.31 0.31 395,320,672 XLM 0.14 +0.74% -44.46% 0.14 0.14 0.14 145,244,224 HBAR 0.06 -1.10% -61.73% 0.06 0.06 0.06 47,793,904 NEAR 3.36 -0.95% +47.57% 3.39 3.42 3.35 651,391,872 ATOM 1.31 -1.64% -52.49% 1.33 1.33 1.30 18,540,336 AAVE 110.99 -1.22% -37.68% 112.36 112.58 110.78 227,014,720 Largest moves today XRP

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1.31

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110.99

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-1.10% The session read The Bitcoin eased 0.28%, with breadth negative — 3 of 17 names higher. XRP led, while ATOM lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 17 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Tuesday, November 17, 2026 Read →

Ukraine Remains the Contested Item

Senior US officials said before the trip that nuclear weapons and the Iran war, the conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran, are on the agenda and Ukraine is not. Trump said on Monday, Nov. 16, that Ukraine would come up anyway.

The Kremlin says settlement talks on Ukraine will continue in Shenzhen. Peskov rejected comparisons with the 1945 Yalta Conference, where the wartime Allied leaders redrew the map of postwar Europe.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said that when he proposed a three-way Ukraine summit to Xi in Beijing on Oct. 30, he saw "irritation" in Xi's face. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine does not want the talks to become a Yalta-style carve-up of influence.

Dates and Places to Note

The APEC CEO Summit, hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, a state trade-promotion body, runs Nov. 17-18, and the leaders' meeting follows on Nov. 18-19. Putin and Xi are to hold a working breakfast on Wednesday, Nov. 18, and Trump has a bilateral and working lunch with Xi on Thursday, Nov. 19, before the trilateral.

Ushakov said the trilateral is expected to be held at Xi's state residence in Shenzhen. Arms control hangs over the talks because New START, the last US-Russia nuclear arms treaty, expired on Feb. 5, 2026.

Trump wants a new treaty that includes China, and Beijing refuses to join such talks.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, lets traders bet on which words Trump will say at the trilateral. It prices "Nuclear or Nuke" at 60.5%, "Iran" at 57.0% and "Ukraine" at 41.5%, with US$19,690 traded as of 10:25 a.m. ET on Nov. 17.

These prices are bets on speech, not forecasts of outcomes. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely.

We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

Shenzhen is on China Standard Time (UTC+8), 13 hours ahead of US Eastern time. A morning event in Shenzhen therefore falls on the previous evening in the United States.

No official livestream details have been confirmed. The APEC website is the likely place to follow the meeting, and our hub at riotimesonline.com/apec-shenzhen-2026/ lists each report.

What Is Not Known

No clock times or durations have been published for the events of Nov. 18 and 19. The exact meeting venue has also not been confirmed.

It is not known whether a joint communiqué will be agreed. Moscow hopes for one, while Washington expects no agreement.

Moscow says the format of a separate Trump-Putin meeting is still being coordinated, while Washington says none is scheduled. Whether Ukraine is formally on the agenda is disputed between Washington and Moscow, and China's response to Trump's Ukraine remarks is unknown.

Background: BRICS Summit Adds Nobody, China Chairs 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Xi-Trump-Putin meeting?

It is set for Thursday, Nov. 19, in Shenzhen, after China confirmed it on Nov. 16. No clock time has been published.

Where will the leaders meet?

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said the trilateral is expected to be held at Xi's state residence in Shenzhen. The exact venue has not been officially confirmed.

Will Ukraine be discussed?

US officials say Ukraine is not on the agenda, but Trump said it would come up anyway. The Kremlin says settlement talks on Ukraine will continue in Shenzhen.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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