The La Fronterita sugar mill in Famaillá, Tucumán, seen through a fence. Photo: Agustinindri, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Argentina’s cost of borrowing dollars has jumped to levels last seen more than a year ago, and investors now ask what President Javier Milei must do before the 2027 presidential election. Country risk, the extra yield investors demand over US Treasuries, stood at 852 basis points on Wednesday 4 November.

That matters to US readers because American funds hold Argentine bonds, and a spread above 800 points makes new dollar borrowing very costly. The question is how many dollars the Treasury must find next year, and where they will come from.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Argentina story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Country risk. JP Morgan’s EMBI spread (extra yield over US Treasuries) hit 852 basis points on 4 November.

2027 debt. An estimated US$23.6 billion of dollar principal falls due in 2027, before interest.

Prediction markets. Polymarket prices Milei at 43.5% to win Argentina’s next presidential election, as of 6:27 p.m. ET.

Power Index Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of Monday, 16 November 2026, 6:30 p.m. ET.

Argentina must find roughly US$23.6 billion in dollars next year, and investors doubt that reserves, the IMF and new bonds will be enough. The answer will shape the 2027 election campaign.

Big Picture

Argentina and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global lender of last resort, agreed a 48-month, US$20 billion loan programme in April 2025. On Tuesday 27 October 2026 IMF staff reached agreement on its third review, which would release about US$900 million once the board approves it.

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File photo: Sugar mill with cane truck and crane, Famaillá, Tucumán.

The IMF said net reserves beat the end-June target by about US$4 billion, and that the central bank has bought nearly US$16 billion in foreign currency this year. It also kept a primary budget surplus target of 1.4% of GDP for 2026 and 2027, meaning revenue exceeds spending before interest.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Markets were not reassured. Country risk was 808 points on 2 November and closed at 852 on 4 November.

It then jumped to 927 on 5 November, its highest level in more than a year.A spread of 852 points means investors demand 8.52 percentage points more than on US Treasuries. That price is too high for a government that wants to avoid expensive new debt while 2027 payments approach.

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What We Know

Dollar principal due in 2027 totals an estimated US$23.6 billion, before interest. The first big test comes in January, when the next bond payment falls due.

Gross reserves stood at US$50.439 billion on 4 November. In one November session the central bank bought only US$9 million, against nearly US$16 billion bought during the year.

Argentina still owes the Fund about US$56.8 billion in total. That makes it the IMF’s largest debtor.

The peso trades inside a band that the central bank uses to limit sharp swings. The IMF kept the 1.4% primary surplus target for both 2026 and 2027.

What Is Not Known

It is not confirmed how much of the US$23.6 billion will come from reserves, new bonds, loans or privatisation proceeds. The government has not shown a single, dated plan that covers every payment.

The IMF board has not yet approved the third review, and the final amount depends on that vote. It is also unclear whether the spread will ease before the central bank must rebuild its cushion.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a real-money prediction platform, traders priced Milei at 43.5% to win the presidential election, ahead of Buenos Aires governor Axel Kicillof at 32.5%, with about US$1.58 million traded at 6:27 p.m. ET on 16 November 2026. These prices are bets, not polls.

A separate Polymarket market gave a 2.6% chance that Milei leaves office before 2027. Another put the end-2026 official rate at 1,550 to 1,599.99 pesos per US$ at 47.5%.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

US holders of Argentine bonds and ADRs, which are US-listed shares of local companies, face swings tied to every reserve and spread headline. Higher country risk generally raises borrowing costs for Argentine companies and provinces that sell dollar debt too.

Travellers and expats paid in dollars see little direct change, because the peso trades inside a band. Reserves are what defend that band, so the central bank’s purchases matter to everyone who holds pesos.

What to Watch

The IMF Executive Board is expected to consider the third review in early December. Its vote decides whether the US$900 million is released.

Bond payments in dollars then fall due in January. That is why the Treasury needs dollars lined up before the new year.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Argentina’s country risk rising?

Country risk closed at 852 points on 4 November and jumped to 927 on 5 November. Investors are weighing US$23.6 billion in 2027 dollar principal against reserves of US$50.4 billion.

What is country risk?

It is the extra yield investors demand to hold a country’s dollar bonds instead of US Treasuries. JP Morgan’s EMBI index measures it in basis points, where 100 equals one percentage point.

How much does the IMF still owe Argentina?

The IMF expects to release about US$900 million after its board approves the third review, likely in early December. Argentina owes the Fund about US$56.8 billion in total.

Who leads the 2027 election odds?

On Polymarket, Milei is priced at 43.5% and Kicillof at 32.5% as of 16 November 2026. These are bets, not polls, and they change quickly.

More from this country: Argentina news on The Rio Times. Browse our Latin America Power Map for country context.

Sources: International Monetary Fund, statement on the third review of Argentina (27 October 2026), https://www.imf.org/en/Countries/ARG. Central Bank of Argentina (BCRA), https://www.bcra.gob.ar/. Ministry of Economy, Finance Secretariat, https://www.argentina.gob.ar/economia/finanzas. Polymarket, https://polymarket.com/event/argentina-presidential-election-winner.

In depth Argentina's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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