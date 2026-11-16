The Wanda Metropolitano, Atlético de Madrid's stadium, in September 2017. Photo: JesVCB, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Argentina’s Peronists, the populist movement founded by Juan Perón that dominates the opposition, are testing new alliances more than a year before the 2027 presidential race. A rally announced for Tuesday 17 November in San Fernando, a town north of Buenos Aires, would bring together the party of former economy minister Sergio Massa and a group of provincial leaders known as Peronismo Federal.

The question behind it is who should carry the movement against President Javier Milei, a libertarian economist. For US investors and voters, the answer decides whether Milei faces one united challenger or several rivals.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Argentina story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Sergio Massa, a former economy minister, leads the Frente Renovador, a Peronist party.

Event. A Peronist rally is announced for Tuesday, 17 November, at 6 p.m. in San Fernando.

Prediction markets. Polymarket prices Milei at 43.5%, Kicillof 32.5%, Massa 10.1% to win in 2027, 6:27 p.m. ET.

Power Index Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of Monday, 16 November 2026, 6:30 p.m. ET.

Argentina’s opposition is sorting out who should face Milei. The public record shows talks and a rally, not a decision to sideline anyone.

Big Picture

In August 2026, Governor Axel Kicillof of Buenos Aires province, Massa and Máximo Kirchner, son of former president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, met at the Hotel Emperador in Buenos Aires. Governors Sergio Ziliotto of La Pampa, Ricardo Quintela of La Rioja, Gildo Insfrán of Formosa and Gustavo Melella of Tierra del Fuego also attended.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

File photo: Aerial view of the port of Valencia, Spain, August 2026.

Gerardo Zamora of Santiago del Estero and the Peronist bloc leaders in Congress, Germán Martínez and José Mayans, also took part. Press accounts quote participants as saying: “Todos coincidimos en la importancia de sostener las PASO como instrumento.”

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The PASO are open primaries held before the general election, and the Milei government wants to scrap or suspend them. The meeting also agreed to coordinate in Congress against that plan, after months of distance between Kicillof and Máximo Kirchner.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Argentina 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

What We Know

The August summit showed Massa, Kicillof and the Kirchner wing sitting at one table with governors who run their own provinces. The meeting took place at the Hotel Emperador, in Buenos Aires’ Retiro district.

A rally for the Day of the Peronist Militancy, a yearly party commemoration on 17 November, has been announced for the Teatro Otamendi theatre in San Fernando at 6 p.m. Local mayor Juan Andreotti is the announced host, and organisers expect about 600 party leaders. Press reports say Juan Grabois, a left-wing activist, will not take part.

They add that Máximo Kirchner is due in La Pampa that day. Massa had not confirmed his attendance on Monday 16 November, because he might be travelling to São Paulo at the invitation of Brazil’s Workers’ Party.

Kicillof’s movement, called Derecho al Futuro, was reportedly not formally invited, and the governor has two events in La Plata that day.

What Is Not Known

No public statement we found from Massa, the governors or Kicillof says the aim is to push Kicillof aside as the 2027 candidate. That reading rests on political analysis of who is invited, not on anyone’s declared plan.

It is also unclear whether the PASO will survive, which would decide whether Massa and Kicillof settle the candidacy in a primary. No date has been fixed for any unity decision.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Monday 16 November at 6:27 p.m. ET, Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction platform, priced Milei at 43.5% to win the presidency, Kicillof at 32.5% and Massa at 10.1%. About US$1.58 million has been traded on that market.

These prices are bets, not polls, and they show traders see Kicillof as the strongest Peronist so far. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely.

We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

If you hold Argentine bonds or US-listed Argentine shares, the opposition’s shape matters for how the 2027 contest is priced. A divided Peronism could ease pressure on Milei, while a single candidate would make the race tighter, though neither outcome is certain.

Argentines abroad and visitors face no change today, since nothing here alters rules or the calendar. The first real signals will be who actually appears at San Fernando and whether Massa and Kicillof appear together later.

More from this country: Argentina news on The Rio Times. Browse our Latin America Power Map for country context.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Peronismo Federal?

It is a loose group of Peronist provincial leaders who want more weight for the provinces within the movement. It is not a formal party, and it has not named a presidential candidate.

What is the Frente Renovador?

It is the Peronist party led by Sergio Massa, who ran for president in 2023 as the governing coalition’s candidate. It is strongest in Buenos Aires province.

Who is Axel Kicillof?

He is the governor of Buenos Aires province, Argentina’s largest, and widely seen as a leading Peronist hopeful for 2027. He has not formally declared a candidacy.

Is there an alliance against Kicillof?

No formal alliance or candidacy has been announced. Any plan to displace him remains reported interpretation, not a stated aim.

Sources: Polymarket, Argentina Presidential Election Winner market (https://polymarket.com/event/argentina-presidential-election-winner), read 16 November 2026; joint statement of the Peronist summit of 13 August 2026; announcement of the 17 November 2026 San Fernando rally by its organisers.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets Want prediction market reports on your country? Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives right away, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations. Choose your country or region Choose your country or region Latin America overall Argentina Bahamas Barbados Belize Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia Costa Rica Cuba Dominican Republic Ecuador El Salvador Guatemala Guyana Haiti Honduras Jamaica Mexico Nicaragua Panama Paraguay Peru Puerto Rico Suriname Trinidad and Tobago Uruguay Venezuela Africa overall Algeria Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros DR Congo Djibouti Egypt Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Ivory Coast Kenya Lesotho Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Mauritius Morocco Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Republic of the Congo Rwanda Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sudan Tanzania Togo Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe The world: biggest markets Afghanistan Albania Andorra Antigua and Barbuda Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Belarus Belgium Bhutan Bosnia and Herzegovina Brunei Bulgaria Cambodia Canada China Croatia Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominica Estonia Fiji Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Greenland Grenada Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Maldives Malta Marshall Islands Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Myanmar Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Zealand North Korea North Macedonia Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine Papua New Guinea Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Timor-Leste Tonga Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Vietnam Yemen Email address Send me my country report Sign up another address or choice