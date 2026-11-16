Argentina Peronists Weigh Who Will Run
Argentina’s Peronists, the populist movement founded by Juan Perón that dominates the opposition, are testing new alliances more than a year before the 2027 presidential race. A rally announced for Tuesday 17 November in San Fernando, a town north of Buenos Aires, would bring together the party of former economy minister Sergio Massa and a group of provincial leaders known as Peronismo Federal.
The question behind it is who should carry the movement against President Javier Milei, a libertarian economist. For US investors and voters, the answer decides whether Milei faces one united challenger or several rivals.
Key Facts
- Who. Sergio Massa, a former economy minister, leads the Frente Renovador, a Peronist party.
- Event. A Peronist rally is announced for Tuesday, 17 November, at 6 p.m. in San Fernando.
- Prediction markets. Polymarket prices Milei at 43.5%, Kicillof 32.5%, Massa 10.1% to win in 2027, 6:27 p.m. ET.
- Power Index Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of Monday, 16 November 2026, 6:30 p.m. ET.
Argentina’s opposition is sorting out who should face Milei. The public record shows talks and a rally, not a decision to sideline anyone.
Big Picture
In August 2026, Governor Axel Kicillof of Buenos Aires province, Massa and Máximo Kirchner, son of former president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, met at the Hotel Emperador in Buenos Aires. Governors Sergio Ziliotto of La Pampa, Ricardo Quintela of La Rioja, Gildo Insfrán of Formosa and Gustavo Melella of Tierra del Fuego also attended.
Gerardo Zamora of Santiago del Estero and the Peronist bloc leaders in Congress, Germán Martínez and José Mayans, also took part. Press accounts quote participants as saying: “Todos coincidimos en la importancia de sostener las PASO como instrumento.”
The PASO are open primaries held before the general election, and the Milei government wants to scrap or suspend them. The meeting also agreed to coordinate in Congress against that plan, after months of distance between Kicillof and Máximo Kirchner.
What We Know
The August summit showed Massa, Kicillof and the Kirchner wing sitting at one table with governors who run their own provinces. The meeting took place at the Hotel Emperador, in Buenos Aires’ Retiro district.
A rally for the Day of the Peronist Militancy, a yearly party commemoration on 17 November, has been announced for the Teatro Otamendi theatre in San Fernando at 6 p.m. Local mayor Juan Andreotti is the announced host, and organisers expect about 600 party leaders. Press reports say Juan Grabois, a left-wing activist, will not take part.
They add that Máximo Kirchner is due in La Pampa that day. Massa had not confirmed his attendance on Monday 16 November, because he might be travelling to São Paulo at the invitation of Brazil’s Workers’ Party.
Kicillof’s movement, called Derecho al Futuro, was reportedly not formally invited, and the governor has two events in La Plata that day.
What Is Not Known
No public statement we found from Massa, the governors or Kicillof says the aim is to push Kicillof aside as the 2027 candidate. That reading rests on political analysis of who is invited, not on anyone’s declared plan.
It is also unclear whether the PASO will survive, which would decide whether Massa and Kicillof settle the candidacy in a primary. No date has been fixed for any unity decision.
What Prediction Markets Say
On Monday 16 November at 6:27 p.m. ET, Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction platform, priced Milei at 43.5% to win the presidency, Kicillof at 32.5% and Massa at 10.1%. About US$1.58 million has been traded on that market.
These prices are bets, not polls, and they show traders see Kicillof as the strongest Peronist so far. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely.
We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
What It Means for You
If you hold Argentine bonds or US-listed Argentine shares, the opposition’s shape matters for how the 2027 contest is priced. A divided Peronism could ease pressure on Milei, while a single candidate would make the race tighter, though neither outcome is certain.
Argentines abroad and visitors face no change today, since nothing here alters rules or the calendar. The first real signals will be who actually appears at San Fernando and whether Massa and Kicillof appear together later.
More from this country: Argentina news on The Rio Times. Browse our Latin America Power Map for country context.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Peronismo Federal?
It is a loose group of Peronist provincial leaders who want more weight for the provinces within the movement. It is not a formal party, and it has not named a presidential candidate.
What is the Frente Renovador?
It is the Peronist party led by Sergio Massa, who ran for president in 2023 as the governing coalition’s candidate. It is strongest in Buenos Aires province.
Who is Axel Kicillof?
He is the governor of Buenos Aires province, Argentina’s largest, and widely seen as a leading Peronist hopeful for 2027. He has not formally declared a candidacy.
Is there an alliance against Kicillof?
No formal alliance or candidacy has been announced. Any plan to displace him remains reported interpretation, not a stated aim.
Sources: Polymarket, Argentina Presidential Election Winner market (https://polymarket.com/event/argentina-presidential-election-winner), read 16 November 2026; joint statement of the Peronist summit of 13 August 2026; announcement of the 17 November 2026 San Fernando rally by its organisers.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error