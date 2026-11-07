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Saturday, November 7, 2026
Angola Africa

Angola October Inflation Slows to 8.16%

By · November 7, 2026 · 3 min read
Traffic and apartment blocks on an avenue in central Luanda with billboards and a tall decorative tree
File photo: an avenue in central Luanda, Angola’s capital.

Rio Times Markets · Angola

Published Saturday, 7 November 2026 · Source: INE Angola (national statistics institute), RT economic calendar

Key Facts

  • What happened Angola’s consumer prices in October 2026 were 8.16% higher than a year earlier, down from 8.43% in September.
  • Versus forecast The forecast in our economic calendar was 8.2%; in October 2025 the annual rate was 17.43%.
  • The month Prices rose 0.68% from September, level with the previous month and above the 0.6% forecast.
  • What drove it Food and non-alcoholic drinks added 5.62 points to the 8.16% total.
  • What is next The central bank’s rate decision is listed for Tuesday 17 November, with 14.75% expected.

Prices in Angola are still rising, but at roughly half the pace of a year ago, and food is where most of the pressure sits.

Angola’s annual inflation rate slowed to 8.16% in October 2026, from 8.43% in September, the national statistics institute INE reported on Friday 6 November. That is a fall of 9.27 percentage points from the 17.43% of October 2025.

What Changed

The annual rate came in slightly below the 8.2% forecast in the RT economic calendar, our event data feed. It has now eased from 10.11% in June.

Prices rose 0.68% over the month, the same as in September and above the 0.6% forecast, according to the RT economic calendar. Monthly price gains of that size still add up to a steady rise over a year.

Where Prices Are Rising

Food and non-alcoholic drinks were the largest contributor, adding 5.62 percentage points to the 8.16% headline. Food prices alone were 9.28% higher than a year earlier.

Education showed the biggest annual increase, at 15.82%. Alcoholic drinks and tobacco rose 9.37% and health costs 9.05%.

What It Means for You

For households in Angola, a slower annual rate means the cost of living is climbing more gently, but a food bill 9.28% higher than last year still hurts. For investors holding assets in the kwanza, Angola’s currency, inflation above 8% eats into returns, although the rate is far below last year’s.

Steadier prices make budgeting easier for businesses that sell to Angolan consumers. The figures do not show whether food prices or the exchange rate will move next.

What Is Not Known

We do not assign a single cause for the slower pace. It is also unclear whether monthly price gains of about 0.7% will slow further.

What to Watch Next

The Banco Nacional de Angola, the central bank, is listed to decide on interest rates on Tuesday 17 November at 10:00 a.m. ET, with 14.75% expected and the same level currently, according to the RT economic calendar. A November annual reading below 8.16% would confirm the slowdown.

A monthly gain above 0.68% would point the other way and suggest that price pressure is building again. Foreign-exchange reserves for October are also due on 17 November.

Background: Angola Inflation Slows to 8.43% in September.

More: Angola news, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Angola’s inflation rate in October 2026?

Annual inflation was 8.16%, down from 8.43% in September. A year earlier, in October 2025, it was 17.43%.

Did inflation beat forecasts?

The annual rate was slightly below the 8.2% forecast. Monthly prices rose 0.68%, above the 0.6% forecast.

What is pushing prices up in Angola?

Food and non-alcoholic drinks added 5.62 points to the annual rate. Education prices rose the fastest, up 15.82%.

What happens next?

The central bank meets on Tuesday 17 November. November inflation will show whether the slowdown continues.

Sources: INE Angola, Índice de Preços no Consumidor Nacional (national consumer price index), October 2026; RT economic calendar. This is news, not investment advice.

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