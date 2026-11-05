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TANZANIA · ANGOLA · RAIL

Key Facts The deal Tanzania and Angola agreed on 29 October to link their railways across southern and central Africa.

The route Tanzania’s president says the link would run through Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The ends Angola’s Atlantic port of Lobito would connect with Dar es Salaam, Tanzania’s Indian Ocean port.

The gap No cost, route map, builder or completion date has been announced for the link itself.

Why it matters The corridor serves the Zambian and Congolese copper and cobalt belt.

Tanzania and Angola plan rail across Africa, linking the Atlantic and Indian Oceans through Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced the agreement with Angolan President João Lourenço on Thursday, 29 October 2026.

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No cost, route map or completion date has been given, so the link is an agreed goal and not a project under construction. For US readers it matters because it would join a US-backed Angolan corridor to a railway that a Chinese company is rebuilding.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

The Lobito Corridor is a rail and port route from Lobito, on Angola’s Atlantic coast, toward the Zambian and Congolese copper belt. The Benguela Railway is the old Angolan line that the corridor rebuilds.

TAZARA is the Tanzania-Zambia Railway, which runs from Dar es Salaam on the Indian Ocean into Zambia. The Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) is a development bank set up by African states and private investors, and it leads the new Zambia-Angola line.

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What the Two Presidents Agreed

Samia announced the plan at State House in Dar es Salaam during a joint briefing, on 29 October, the first day of official talks in Lourenço’s three-day state visit. It was the first state visit to Tanzania by an Angolan president since 1979.

She said the link would join the Lobito Corridor to Tanzania’s Dar es Salaam and Central Corridors, through Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Lourenço said joining the rail systems would help link the two sides of the continent.

The two governments also signed four agreements, among them one on air services meant to allow direct flights between Dar es Salaam and Luanda. Our report on the state visit covers the flights, oil and mining parts of the talks.

Why Zambia and Congo Must Agree

A railway joining the two coasts must cross other countries, so Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo would need to agree to any link. Their own commitments were not part of the announcement.

The leaders named no route, and the Angolan railway that is being rebuilt today ends at the Congolese border. Any through-line would therefore need either Congolese track or the separate new line planned between Angola and Zambia.

What Already Exists on Each Side

On the Atlantic side, the AFC announced on Friday, 3 July 2026 the financial close of US$753 million for the existing Lobito Atlantic Railway. That railway is 1,300 kilometres long and runs from the port of Lobito to the Congolese border.

On Tuesday, 27 October 2026 the AFC named preferred builders for the new 830-kilometre line between Zambia and Angola. Webuild, an Italian builder, leads a group for the Zambian section, which the company says covers about 517 kilometres.

Webuild says the new line would cut freight transit from the Copperbelt to world markets from 16 days to 7. Contract talks are due to start in November and take eight to twelve weeks, and these deals are still subject to negotiation.

On the Indian Ocean side, the TAZARA board said on Tuesday, 13 October 2026 that its Chinese concession provides for US$1.4 billion of investment. The concession is held by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, and the board said requirements remain before the concession takes full effect.

What It Means for You

Zambia and Congo hold large copper and cobalt deposits, so a new export route touches supply chains that US manufacturers rely on. Nothing changes soon, because no train runs from coast to coast and no money is committed to the missing link.

Investors in African copper, farm exports or shipping should treat the announcement as a plan until contracts and freight prices appear. Travellers are not affected, since the agreement covers freight corridors and not passenger service.

What Is Not Known

The leaders gave no cost, route, builder, financing plan or start date for the link between the two corridors. It is also unclear who would run a through-service and how the two operators would share it.

Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo have not said what they would commit to. Our analysis of the two-ocean railway explains why a joined map is not yet a working freight route.

More: Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does a train run from the Atlantic to the Indian Ocean today?

No. The two railway systems are separate, and the link between them is an agreed plan, not a freight service.

Which countries would the rail link cross?

Tanzania’s president says it would run through Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo. No route has been published.

What is the Lobito Corridor?

It is a rail and port route from Lobito in Angola toward the Zambian and Congolese copper belt. The US development bank DFC signed a loan for its Angolan railway on 17 December 2025.

When will the link be built?

No date has been announced. The AFC targets financial close for the separate Zambia-Angola line at the end of 2027, and that target can change.

Sources: Joint briefing by Presidents Samia Suluhu Hassan and João Lourenço, State House, Dar es Salaam, 29 October 2026; Africa Finance Corporation, preferred bidders for the Zambia-Lobito railway, 27 October 2026; Webuild, preferred bidder statement on the Lobito Corridor Railway in Zambia, 28 October 2026; Africa Finance Corporation, financial close of the Lobito Atlantic Railway, 3 July 2026; TAZARA Board communiqué, 13 October 2026; US International Development Finance Corporation, Lobito loan, 17 December 2025.

Correction — 5 November 2026: the briefing took place on 29 October, the first day of official talks, not the second day of the visit.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief