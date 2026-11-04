What the US Vote Means for African Trade

File photo. Central Johannesburg seen from a high tower, with the city centre streets below.

Key Facts Trade: AGOA, the US law giving 33 African countries duty-free access in 2026, now runs to 31 December 2028.

Tariffs: Seven African economies, including South Africa, Nigeria and Egypt, face a 12.5% US tariff set in July.

Timing: Democrats take control of Congress in January 2027; stopgap US funding runs out on 11 December 2026.

Published Wednesday, 4 November, 2:53 a.m. ET · Source: US Trade Representative, US Congress, US House Appropriations Committee

Democrats are projected to control both chambers of the US Congress, but they take their seats only on 3 January 2027. The trade rules that matter most to Africa are already set, and the current Republican-led Congress stays in office until then.

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AGOA, the main US trade preference law for sub-Saharan Africa, now runs to 31 December 2028, while tariffs of 12.5% on seven African economies rest on executive power. Our live results page and our House and Senate reports have the vote counts.

AGOA Now Runs to 2028

The African Growth and Opportunity Act, known as AGOA, lets eligible African countries sell many goods to the United States without tariffs. It lapsed on 30 September 2025 and was reauthorised, with retroactive effect, through 31 December 2026 on 3 February 2026.

A stopgap funding law signed on 2 September 2026 then extended it to 31 December 2028, and 33 countries are eligible in 2026. The US Trade Representative, the White House trade office, has also asked for public comments on modernising the programme.

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Tariffs on Africa Rest on Executive Power

On 23 July 2026 the White House and the Trade Representative set Section 301 tariffs on 60 economies for failing to ban imports made with forced labour, effective 24 July. Seven African economies are among them, at 12.5%: Algeria, Angola, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria and South Africa.

Section 301 is a 1974 trade law that lets the executive act alone. Congress could remove the tariffs only with a new law the president signs, or with two-thirds of both chambers to override a veto.

File photo: The international terminal at Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Next Money Deadline Is 11 December

The US government is running on a stopgap funding law that expires on 11 December 2026. That deadline falls in the lame-duck session, the weeks between an election and the start of the new term.

House Republicans’ draft 2027 budget for the State Department and related programmes, released on 22 April 2026, would put it 6% below this year’s level, at US$47.32 billion. We do not yet know the final figure for Africa programmes.

Migration and Visas

Visa rules, travel bans and deportation flights are mainly decided by the executive branch, while Congress sets the funding. Whether Democrats will use hearings or budget talks on African visa and deportation cases is not yet known.

A new Democratic majority could ask agencies for documents once the new Congress meets. It could also hold public hearings on visa and deportation cases.

What It Means for You

If you export to the United States, AGOA access is set to last until the end of 2028, but a 12.5% tariff applies to goods from the seven economies unless an annex exempts them. If you invest in South African or Nigerian exporters, those tariffs are the number to watch.

If you travel or work between Africa and the United States, rule changes will come first from the White House. The Trade Representative’s website lists the countries eligible for AGOA in 2026.

What Is Not Known

We do not know whether the new Congress will take up AGOA changes before 2028, or how it will treat aid cuts. The final seat counts are still being settled.

Official results come from each state’s election authority. We treat a race as decided only when several news organisations have projected it.

Sources

The Rio Times US midterms live results · US Trade Representative, AGOA · US Trade Representative, Section 301 fact sheet · US House Appropriations Committee · Federal Register, Section 301 action · US Congress, H.R. 6500 (funding and AGOA extension)

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

Frequently Asked Questions

When does AGOA expire?

AGOA now runs through 31 December 2028, after a funding law signed on 2 September 2026 extended it from the end of 2026.

Does the US midterm result change tariffs on Africa?

Not directly. The 12.5% tariffs on seven African economies rest on Section 301, which the White House and trade office can change without Congress, and Democrats take control of Congress only on 3 January 2027.

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