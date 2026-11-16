File photo. Victoria Island and the lagoon in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital. Photo: Ayorinde Ogundele, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

AFRICA · CREATIVE ECONOMY

Afreximbank, the African Export-Import Bank, has named nine winners of its CANEX Create-thon, a contest in which African creators used artificial intelligence (AI) tools to make games, videos and music. The live pitch final took place on Friday 6 November 2026 in Lagos, Nigeria, during the bank’s Creative Africa Nexus Weekend (CANEX WKND).

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The winners share a prize pool of US$50,000, and Gebeya, the African technology company behind the Dala Studio platform, says about 6,000 creators from 43 countries took part. It is an early look at how a trade bank is trying to turn AI skills into creative businesses.

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Key Facts Who Afreximbank, with technology partner Gebeya and the new Afreximbank Innovation Lab.

What Nine winners named across gaming, video and music in the CANEX Create-thon.

When The live pitch final was on Friday 6 November 2026.

Where Wole Soyinka Centre for Cultural and Creative Arts, Lagos, Nigeria.

Prizes US$7,000, US$3,500 and US$1,500 for first to third place in each category.

Nine creators now hold the top prizes of a contest that Afreximbank says should help African creators own more of the value they create.

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Who Won

In gaming, Feven Birhanu took first place, Micheal Nomyongo second and Angulu Paul Otoroza third. In video, Racheal Ifeoma Ogugua won, ahead of Hassan Ahmed and Temilorun Okediji.

In music, Ndaya Victoria Mulidiki placed first, David AMA second and Nadia Eman Ibrahim third. Afreximbank’s announcement does not list the winners’ home countries.

File photo. The Lagos waterfront with office towers and the lagoon, Nigeria. photo. The Lagos waterfront with office towers and the lagoon, Nigeria. Photo: kopee15, public domain, Wikimedia Commons.

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How the Contest Worked

Afreximbank ran the contest through its Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) programme, with Gebeya and the Afreximbank Innovation Lab. Entrants used AI tools inside Gebeya’s Dala Studio to build digital games, videos and music, with computing resources and technical guidance.

According to Gebeya, about 6,000 creators from 43 countries took part and submitted 792 games, music tracks and videos. The top three in each category reached the live final, judged by Oluwasemilore Oludipe of the Co-creation Hub (CcHUB, a Nigerian technology and innovation centre), Mayenzeke Baza, Chief Investment and Development Officer at the organisation CEEIT, and Miebaka Anga of YouTube.

How the Prize Money Works

The total prize pool was US$50,000. First, second and third place in each category receive US$7,000, US$3,500 and US$1,500, with extra awards for qualifying creators from the top 20 African countries.

The announcement does not say how the extra awards are split or which countries qualify. It also does not say when the prizes are paid.

What Afreximbank Says It Wants

Temwa Gondwe, Afreximbank’s Director for Creatives and Diaspora, told the session: “The question is how much value Africa will create and own and retain.” He called for affordable computing power, accessible creative tools, effective distribution channels and stronger protection of creators’ intellectual property. Amadou Daffe, chief executive and co-founder of Gebeya, urged young Africans to move from experimenting with AI to building products and services that earn income.

The session also marked the official launch of the Afreximbank Innovation Lab, which Emeka Onyia, the bank’s Director for Digital Business and Innovation, called an inaugural activity aimed at developing ideas and technologies that support African trade.A panel at the same session raised questions about who owns and who originated AI-made work, algorithmic bias and the cost of digital tools.

Readers can see how the weekend opened in our report on CANEX WKND 2026 in Lagos.

What It Means for You

For readers who follow African technology and culture, the contest shows a trade bank, rather than a venture fund, using prizes and AI tools to build a pipeline of creative businesses. Whether winners find investors, buyers or distribution beyond the prize money is the part to watch.

Related reading: our reports on the D’banj music platform and Afreximbank’s creative deals. More news from the country is on our Nigeria page.

What Is Not Known

The winners’ home countries, the split of the extra awards and the prize payment dates are not public. The bank has also not said what the Innovation Lab will fund or when it will announce its first projects.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the CANEX Create-thon?

It is an Afreximbank contest, run with Gebeya, in which African creators use AI tools in Dala Studio to build games, videos and music. The total prize pool is US$50,000.

Who Won the CANEX Create-thon?

Feven Birhanu won gaming, Racheal Ifeoma Ogugua won video and Ndaya Victoria Mulidiki won music. Each category also has second and third places.

How Much Did the Winners Receive?

First, second and third place in each category receive US$7,000, US$3,500 and US$1,500. Extra awards go to qualifying creators from the top 20 African countries.

What Is Afreximbank?

The African Export-Import Bank is a pan-African multilateral institution that finances and promotes trade within Africa and with the rest of the world. CANEX is its programme for the continent’s creative and cultural industries.

Sources: Afreximbank, press release on the nine CANEX Create-thon winners, 12 November 2026, including participation figures from Gebeya.





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