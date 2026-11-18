Zimbabwe: Energy

Zimbabwe’s state power group, ZESA Holdings, says it needs at least US$2.4 billion from the private sector to rebuild an ageing national electricity grid. John Diya, its senior manager for electricity trading and operations, said an assessment had found major gaps needing urgent attention, in remarks reported on Wednesday 18 November 2026.

The money would go to transmission lines, which carry power across the country, and to distribution networks, which bring it to homes and firms. It matters to households and businesses that depend on the grid, and to investors who would be asked to fund it.

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Key Facts Who. ZESA Holdings, Zimbabwe’s state-owned electricity group, and its manager John Diya.

What. ZESA needs at least US$2.4 billion from the private sector to rehabilitate the grid.

Where. Transmission and distribution networks across Zimbabwe.

Not known. Timeline, project list and any investors in talks are unstated.

As of 18 November 2026, 14:00 GMT

ZESA is asking for private money to fix a grid it describes as ageing, with too few backup lines. The size of the ask is clear; the plan for spending it is not.

The Big Picture

ZESA Holdings is the parent of Zimbabwe’s state electricity businesses. Its generating arm, the Zimbabwe Power Company, runs plants such as the Hwange coal plant and the Kariba hydropower dam, while the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company runs the lines and sells power.

Diya said parts of the grid depend on single lines with no backup. He said ZESA’s assessment of these gaps lies behind the US$2.4 billion figure.

The network showed its fragility this year. A fault on the network collapsed the national grid at 6:24 pm on Monday 6 July 2026, and ZESA restored most supply that night.

Generation has been added since 2023. Hwange Power Station’s Units 7 and 8, commissioned that year, added about 600 megawatts (MW) of capacity, a measure of power output, and that power must travel over the national grid.

File photo. The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe tower on the Harare skyline, pictured in 2010 in a colour-enhanced photo. Photo: Baynham Goredema / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0).

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What ZESA Is Asking For

Diya said ZESA assessed the national grid and found major infrastructure gaps requiring urgent attention. ZESA also points to banking arrangements and virtual net metering, which lets a customer credit power produced elsewhere against their bill.

The plan, as Diya described it, is to replace ageing equipment and add backup lines where the grid relies on a single line. To attract private money, ZESA says it is facilitating power purchase agreements, in which investors sell electricity to the utility, and use-of-system agreements, which let others pay to carry power over its lines.

Why It Matters

A grid with few backup lines means one fault can cut supply to many customers. The US$2.4 billion compares with debts of over US$1 billion that Diya cited in early July 2026, which he blamed on tariffs below the cost of supply, unpaid municipal bills and borrowing for the grid and the Hwange power station expansion.

Diya said local councils are the largest debtors, and that ZESA cannot cut their water and sewage supply because of cholera risk. He said repayments have resumed but come slowly, and he put the tariff at about 16 US cents per kilowatt-hour, the unit of electricity on a bill, against the 16 to 18 US cents ZESA has proposed.

In plain English ZESA Holdings: Zimbabwe’s state-owned electricity group

Zimbabwe’s state-owned electricity group Transmission: high-voltage lines that move power between regions

high-voltage lines that move power between regions Distribution: local lines and poles that deliver power to customers

What Is Not Known

The report we read gives no split between transmission and distribution, no timeline and no list of projects. It also does not say whether the US$2.4 billion is the total grid need or only the part that private money would cover.

Diya gave no exact figure for the debt in July, saying only that it was over US$1 billion. The report we read also gives no date for any private deal.

What to Watch Next

We found no financing date, tender or named investor in the report we read. The next signals would be a first signed power purchase or use-of-system agreement with a private investor, or a published breakdown of the US$2.4 billion.

What It Means for You

If you run or fund a business in Zimbabwe, watch whether private grid deals are signed. For residents, this is an ask and not a funded programme, so ZESA has announced no change in supply.

Our guide to Zimbabwe gives the regional picture, and our earlier report covers changes at the top of ZESA. More Zimbabwe news is on our Zimbabwe page.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much money does ZESA need for its grid?

At least US$2.4 billion from the private sector, John Diya said, to rehabilitate and strengthen the transmission and distribution networks. The report does not say whether that is the whole cost.

What is ZESA?

ZESA Holdings is Zimbabwe’s state-owned electricity group. Its businesses generate, transmit and distribute power.

How can private investors take part?

ZESA says it is facilitating power purchase agreements, use-of-system agreements, banking arrangements and virtual net metering. No investor or deal has been named.

Sources: John Diya, senior manager for electricity trading and operations at ZESA Holdings, remarks reported 18 November 2026 and on 5 July 2026; ZESA statement on the 6 July 2026 grid collapse; Zimbabwe Power Company on Hwange Units 7 and 8, 2023.

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