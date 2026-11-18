Business: Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe’s football association is taking its team merchandise into the supermarket aisle. The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA), the body that runs the sport in the country, launched the deal with the retailer TM Pick n Pay on Wednesday 18 November 2026.

The launch took place at the chain’s Village Walk store in Borrowdale, a suburb of the capital Harare. The two organisations announced the partnership on the same day.

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For US readers, this is ZIFA’s push for extra income from its fans. It also ties a retail brand to the national team, the Warriors, which is playing in qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, the continent’s main national-team tournament.

Key Facts Who. ZIFA, Zimbabwe’s football body, and supermarket chain TM Pick n Pay announced a retail partnership.

What. ZIFA-branded merchandise will be sold across the chain countrywide, in three phases.

Where. Launch at Village Walk store, Borrowdale, Harare; then selected stores; then every store.

Not disclosed. Prices, revenue share, contract length and store numbers were not stated.

As of 18 November 2026, 14:45 GMT.

A national football federation and a supermarket chain have agreed to sell team-branded goods in stores across Zimbabwe, starting in Harare.

What We Know About the Deal

Under the agreement, ZIFA-branded merchandise will be sold through the TM Pick n Pay supermarket network across Zimbabwe. The rollout has three phases: Village Walk first, then selected stores, and eventually the whole network.

ZIFA president Nqobile Magwizi said at the launch: “Our supporters are at the heart of Zimbabwean football.” He said the partnership makes ZIFA-branded merchandise easier for fans to buy and helps the association build sustainable revenue to develop the game, and he thanked TM Pick n Pay for sharing ZIFA’s vision.

Gamu Nyamuzinga, the chief financial officer of TM Pick n Pay, took part in the launch alongside Magwizi. She said: “Football means so much to our customers, and we are delighted to bring ZIFA-branded merchandise closer to them.”

The two sides described the partnership as part of ZIFA’s commercialisation drive. That drive aims to widen the distribution of official merchandise and to create additional revenue streams for football development.

Harare, the capital; the launch took place in its Borrowdale suburb. (File photo)

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The Big Picture: Football Bodies Look for New Income

ZIFA’s own stated aim is clear from the launch: it wants official merchandise to reach fans more easily and to turn that demand into money for the game. A supermarket network with stores across the country gives the association a nationwide retail outlet.

For the retailer, the deal links its stores to the national team. TM Pick n Pay is the supermarket chain of Meikles Limited, the Zimbabwean company behind the former TM Supermarkets chain, which says it partnered with the South African supermarket group Pick n Pay and now operates under the TM Pick n Pay name.

The Warriors are in Group E of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, alongside DR Congo, Sierra Leone and Equatorial Guinea, which we follow in our Group E table. Our Zimbabwe coverage tracks how the country’s business and sport stories connect.

In Plain English ZIFA. The Zimbabwe Football Association, the national body that runs the sport and the national team. TM Pick n Pay. A supermarket chain in Zimbabwe, operated by Meikles Limited in partnership with South Africa’s Pick n Pay. Village Walk. A TM Pick n Pay supermarket in Borrowdale, a suburb of Harare, and the site of the launch. Africa Cup of Nations. The main men’s national-team football tournament of Africa, with qualifying matches played before the finals. Commercialisation. Turning a sport’s fan base and brand into regular income, for example through merchandise.

Why It Matters

Why it matters is the mechanism: ZIFA says the aim is additional revenue streams for football development, and every item sold in a store feeds that aim. The scale is not yet known, because neither side gave sales targets or a revenue split.

The only hard numbers are the three rollout phases, which start in one store in Harare. Pick n Pay, the South African supermarket group that is TM Pick n Pay’s partner, is covered in our earlier report.

What It Means for Fans and US Readers

Fans in Zimbabwe should be able to buy official ZIFA-branded merchandise in a supermarket. Prices have not been announced.

For US sports-business readers, the deal shows how ZIFA is trying to add commercial income. The financial terms were not disclosed.

What Is Not Known

Neither ZIFA nor TM Pick n Pay has stated the contract length, any fee, the revenue split or a price list. The dates for the second and third phases were also not given.

We also do not know how many TM Pick n Pay stores will carry the range in phase two. We will report these details when either side publishes them.

What to Watch

The first checkpoint is the start of phase two, when the range reaches selected stores: the date is not confirmed. The second is the completion of the countrywide rollout, which the companies have also not dated.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did ZIFA and TM Pick n Pay announce?

They announced a retail partnership on 18 November 2026. ZIFA-branded merchandise will be sold in TM Pick n Pay supermarkets across Zimbabwe.

Where was the partnership launched?

It was launched at the TM Pick n Pay Village Walk supermarket in Borrowdale, Harare. That store is the first of three rollout phases.

What are the three phases?

Phase one is Village Walk. Phase two adds selected stores, and phase three covers the entire TM Pick n Pay network across the country.

How much is the deal worth?

Neither organisation has disclosed any financial terms. Prices, revenue share and contract length were not stated at the launch.

Sources: ZIFA and TM Pick n Pay announcements and remarks at the launch, Village Walk, Borrowdale, 18 November 2026; Meikles Limited company website (meiklesltd.com/subsidiaries/tm-pick-n-pay.html).

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