Zimbabwe Replaces Local Government Official
ZIMBABWE · GOVERNMENT
Zimbabwe has replaced the top civil servant at its Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, two months after he took the job. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Dr Addmore Pazvakavambwa as permanent secretary in place of Tafadzwa Muguti, with immediate effect.
The change was announced on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, by Martin Rushwaya, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, the senior official serving the President. No reason was given.
Key Facts
- Change Dr Addmore Pazvakavambwa replaces engineer Tafadzwa Muguti as permanent secretary of Local Government and Public Works.
- When Announced Wednesday, 11 November 2026; effective immediately.
- Why The government gave no reason.
- Background Muguti took the post on 11 September 2026 moving from the Office of the President and Cabinet, the head of state’s support office.
- Not yet public Muguti’s next post, if any.
What the Statement Said
Rushwaya said the appointment was made under Section 205(1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, the clause on appointing permanent secretaries. He added: “The appointment is with immediate effect.”
A permanent secretary is the top civil servant of a ministry and runs it day to day, while the minister sets political direction. This ministry oversees local councils, public infrastructure and public works.
A Short Stay at the Ministry
Muguti, an engineer, moved to the ministry in a reshuffle announced by Rushwaya on 11 September 2026. He had been permanent secretary for Presidential Affairs and Devolution, the policy of passing more power and money to provincial and local bodies.
He replaced Dr John Basera, who was moved to the Zimbabwe Land Commission as a commissioner. The commission is a constitutional body that deals with land matters.
What It Means for You
The ministry sits at the centre of how Zimbabwe’s cities and towns are run, so investors, aid groups and expats who deal with councils will now have a new senior contact. A second change at the top in two months means some of those contacts may need to be rebuilt.
For wider context on who holds power, see our guide to Zimbabwe’s politics. See also our reports on October inflation and on Zimbabwe taking the chair of COMESA, the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa.
What Is Not Known
The government has not said why Muguti was replaced, and no new post for him has been announced. It is also not clear what priorities Pazvakavambwa will set for the ministry.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Zimbabwe’s new Local Government permanent secretary?
Dr Addmore Pazvakavambwa, appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on 11 November 2026. He replaces Tafadzwa Muguti with immediate effect.
Why was Muguti replaced?
The government gave no reason in its statement. Muguti had held the post since 11 September 2026.
What does a permanent secretary do?
A permanent secretary is the top civil servant of a ministry. The post runs the ministry day to day and carries out the minister’s policy.
Sources: Statement by Dr Martin Rushwaya, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, 11 November 2026; statement by the Chief Secretary on the reassignment of Eng Tafadzwa Muguti and Dr John Basera, 11 September 2026; Constitution of Zimbabwe, Section 205(1).
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