A court has kept an independent lawmaker in her seat, and the governing party’s candidate says the fight is not over.

Mongu and the Zambezi floodplain in Western Province, Zambia. File photo. Photo: Petrtyl, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Zambia

A Zambian High Court has rejected a challenge to the election of Iris Kaingu, an independent member of parliament (MP) for the Mwandi constituency. The ruling, reported on Thursday 19 November 2026, leaves her in her seat after a petition by Sibeso Sefulo, who lost the 13 August general election as a candidate of the governing United Party for National Development (UPND).

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The court found that Sefulo had not proved her allegations of bribery and other malpractice to the required standard. Sefulo has said she will take the case to the Constitutional Court, Zambia’s top court on constitutional questions.

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Key Facts Who. Iris Kaingu, independent MP for Mwandi, and losing UPND candidate Sibeso Sefulo.

What. The High Court in Mongu dismissed the petition seeking to cancel Kaingu’s election.

Next. Sefulo says she will appeal to the Constitutional Court; no filing has been reported.

As of. 20 November 2026, 09:00 GMT.

A court has kept an independent lawmaker in her seat, and the governing party’s candidate says the fight is not over.

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Kaingu won Mwandi with 6,595 votes to Sefulo’s 6,110, a margin of 485 votes. Sefulo filed a petition in late August asking the High Court to cancel the result, alleging bribery, corruption and undue influence of voters by Kaingu’s agents, with Kaingu’s knowledge and approval.

She also accused the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), the body that runs elections, of breaking procedure when it counted and announced results, and claimed that some polling-station officials (presiding officers) cast ballots for elderly voters against their wishes. The case was heard by Willie Sinyangwe, a High Court judge from Mazabuka, who sat in Mongu in Western Province.

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Early in the case the court rejected a bid by Kaingu’s lawyers to throw out the petition because she had not been served in person. Sefulo’s lawyer, Mulenga Mwango, had argued that Kaingu was being elusive, and the court allowed service by other means.

At the hearing on 21 October, petition witnesses described money handed out around polling day. One of them, a former local magistrate, admitted taking part in bribery but said he had no evidence that Kaingu told him to bribe voters.

Judge Sinyangwe warned Sefulo that he would send her out of court if she kept interfering with a witness. The trial ended after three days, reported on 26 October, when Kaingu and the ECZ chose not to testify.

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Kaingu’s lawyer, Isaac Simbeye, had objected to one petition witness’s statement because it described events after the election and after the petition was filed. The judge dropped that witness, reported on 26 October.

Kaingu’s margin of 485 votes was about 3.8% of the 12,705 votes the two women won between them. In its ruling, the court held that Sefulo failed to prove her allegations to the required standard, and the judge’s reasoning on each allegation has not been made public in reports so far.

Sefulo is not the only UPND loser to meet a court setback. Victor Beleshi, a losing UPND candidate for the Shiwang’andu seat, had his petition against Stephen Kampyongo dismissed on procedural grounds and appealed to the Constitutional Court, reported on 1 October.

Beleshi argues that the judge was wrong to throw out the whole petition for missing copies of cited authorities. His case shows that a petition can fail on paperwork as well as on evidence.

Kaingu keeps her seat pending any further appeal, and no new vote is ordered. A second judgment, from the High Court in Chinsali, is also reported to have dismissed a UPND candidate’s petition against Francis Kapyanga, the MP for the Mpika North seat, but we could not confirm that with a second source or a court document.

The people most affected are the voters of Mwandi, Kaingu and Sefulo. Readers outside Zambia are not directly affected, and no date has been announced for any appeal hearing.

Central Lusaka and the Kafue Roundabout, in Zambia’s capital. File photo.

For related coverage, see a minister’s statement on a third presidential term and police advice on a planned march. Newcomers can read our guide to living in Zambia and our Zambia coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Iris Kaingu keep her seat?

Yes, for now. Reports say she keeps it pending any further appeal.

What is an election petition?

It is a court challenge to an election result, based on claims such as bribery or counting errors. The challenger has to prove the claims.

Where would an appeal go?

Sefulo says she will go to the Constitutional Court. No filing has been reported so far.

Sources: High Court of Zambia (Mongu) proceedings in the Mwandi election petition, October and November 2026; Electoral Commission of Zambia, 13 August 2026 general election; appeal to the Constitutional Court by Victor Beleshi, October 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error