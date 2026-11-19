YPF will not lend the money itself; it only guarantees that its purchase orders will be paid, which cuts the banks' risk.

Business: Argentina

YPF, Argentina’s state-controlled oil company, will start a pilot in December that lets small suppliers borrow against the company’s own purchase orders, according to iProfesional on Thursday 19 November 2026. Chief executive Horacio Marín says the first half of a contract can be advanced at about 32%, against 45% to 50% elsewhere.

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The aim, Marín says, is to stop fast-growing suppliers from going bust while they wait to be paid. He says growth can ruin a firm that must fund the work before it is paid.

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Key Facts What. Pilot loans in pesos against purchase orders, then against certified work.

Terms. Half a contract advanced at about 32%, versus 45% to 50% elsewhere.

When. The pilot starts in December 2026.

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As of. 19 November 2026, 20:50 GMT

YPF will not lend the money itself; it only guarantees that its purchase orders will be paid, which cuts the banks’ risk.

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Marín first outlined the problem on Liderologías, a streaming programme. Growth can break a small or medium-sized company (SME) “because of financial problems, not economic ones”, he said, and a supplier whose workload triples “has to have capital”.

YPF pays at 30 days, he said, but certifying the work, a technical sign-off that it was done, can take up to 30 more. iProfesional puts the gap between that review and payment at up to 60 days. In the first stage, a supplier holding an awarded purchase order can ask a bank for an advance of 50% of the contract.

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The loans run through Finova, a digital finance platform that links companies with banks, and at least three lenders are involved: the private banks Macro and Galicia and the Neuquén provincial bank, BPN.

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YPF acts only as the guarantor, Marín said. “If YPF gives you a purchase order it is binding, it is an obligation I have, and so the certainty of YPF paying is so high that it lowers the risk, and that lowers the rate.”

Marín gave a worked example: on a US$1 million contract the firm would receive the peso equivalent of US$500,000 up front. After the work is certified, the second half can also be discounted instead of waiting up to 60 days.

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The scheme follows a month of pressure from local suppliers. On 22 October, Neuquén daily Noticias NQN reported that the provincial business chamber CEIPA said YPF had promised to pay at 30 days and that the provincial bank would offer financing to local small firms.

Around the same time, at the AOG Patagonia 2026 oil and gas fair in Neuquén, chambers grouped in Fecene, the province’s energy-sector federation, asked Marín for a bigger share of tenders under the province’s “Buy from Neuquén” law. Marín asked them for a list of suppliers by trade, according to iProfesional.

The plan deals with cash flow, a separate issue from the tender demand, and Marín insisted it is no subsidy. “Helping does not mean subsidising,” he said, adding that using the line is the supplier’s choice.

The loans are in pesos, and Marín says the same advance elsewhere costs 12 to 15 percentage points more. YPF has not published the pilot’s rules or any cap per firm.

The suppliers work mainly in Vaca Muerta, Argentina’s main shale oil and gas basin, in Neuquén province. YPF has not said how much money the pilot will cover.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is YPF lending money to suppliers?

No. Banks lend through Finova; YPF only guarantees that its purchase orders will be paid, according to Marín.

Who can use the scheme?

Small and medium-sized suppliers holding a YPF purchase order, on a voluntary basis. The pilot starts in December 2026.

Sources Published Thursday 19 November 2026. Statements by YPF chief executive Horacio Marín as quoted by: iProfesional, 19 November 2026 · Noticias NQN, 22 October 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error