A court in Buenos Aires took two years off the sentence of a former provincial governor but left his guilt untouched, and the case may now reach the Supreme Court.

The Puerto Madero business district of Buenos Aires at dusk, photographed on 18 July 2024. It is a file photo, not from 2026. Photo: Vlasta x / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Courts: Argentina

An Argentine appeals court on Wednesday 18 November 2026 cut the prison sentence of José Alperovich, a former governor of Tucumán province, from 16 years to 14. It left his conviction for nine counts of sexual abuse of his niece untouched.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Alperovich is 71 and has served his detention at home in Puerto Madero, a waterfront district of Buenos Aires, since June 2025. His defence can still ask the Supreme Court to look at the case.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Argentina story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. José Alperovich, 71, former governor of Tucumán province, convicted of sexual abuse of his niece.

What. Court cut his term from 16 to 14 years, upholding all nine counts by two votes to one.

Next. His defence can still file an extraordinary appeal with the Supreme Court.

Power Index. Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 19 November 2026, 06:30 GMT.

A court in Buenos Aires took two years off the sentence of a former provincial governor but left his guilt untouched, and the case may now reach the Supreme Court.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

The Bigger Picture

The case began with a complaint filed in 2019 by Alperovich’s niece, who was his adviser at the time, according to La Nación. In June 2024, Oral Criminal Court Number 29 in the capital found him guilty of three counts of simple sexual abuse and six counts of aggravated abuse involving carnal access, for acts that Mejorinformado, an Argentine news site, dates between December 2017 and March 2018.

He moved to house arrest in a Puerto Madero apartment in June 2025, after about a year in federal prison. La Nación describes him as a former governor and former national senator.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The two sides want different outcomes. Prosecutors asked for 16 years and six months and the complainant’s lawyers for 22 years, while the defence lawyers Augusto Garrido and Maximiliano Rusconi appealed against the verdict itself, La Nación reported on 18 November.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Puerto Madero (Argentina) Email address Follow

What the Appeals Court Decided

Sala II of the National Chamber of Cassation in Criminal and Correctional Matters, an appeals court in Buenos Aires, ruled on the defence appeal against the 2024 verdict. Judges Horacio Días and Eugenio Sarrabayrouse formed the majority, and Días wrote the main opinion, La Nación reported on 18 November.

The majority kept the conviction on all nine counts and the lifetime ban from public office at municipal, provincial and national level. It lowered the prison term by two years, from 16 to 14, La Nueva, a daily from Bahía Blanca, reported the same day.

Puerto Madero, the Buenos Aires waterfront district where Alperovich is held under house arrest. (File photo)

Why the Judges Cut the Sentence

Días wrote that the first judgment did not give proper weight to Alperovich’s age and delicate health, according to La Nación. He also found an error the defence had not raised: the trial judge had used the contents of Alperovich’s own statement to raise the penalty.

Punishing a defendant for the way he defends himself restricts the right of defence, Días argued, La Nación reported. He still described the aggravating circumstances as being of “notable entity”, meaning serious weight.

Sarrabayrouse agreed on the 14-year figure. The majority rejected the other defence claims, including confirmation bias and a political plot.

The Dissent

Judge Daniel Morin dissented from the cut and from the verdict itself. He wrote that “no parece haberse planteado otra hipótesis que la de la culpabilidad” (no hypothesis other than guilt seems to have been considered), and he would have annulled the judgment and ordered a new trial before another court, La Nación reported.

His is the only dissent in the three-judge chamber. It did not carry, since the other two judges upheld the verdict.

Why It Matters

The two-year cut is 12.5% of the original 16-year term. At 14 years the sentence sits 2.5 years below what prosecutors asked for and 8 years below the 22 years requested by the complainant’s lawyers, using the figures reported by La Nación on 18 November.

The ruling shows that an appeals court can leave guilt intact while revisiting the punishment, and it directly affects two people: the complainant, who now sees a shorter term, and the defendant, who has used up his ordinary appeal. For readers outside Argentina the story has no direct effect on markets, travel or visas.

What to Watch

La Nación says the defence still has an extraordinary appeal to the Supreme Court. We found no filing deadline or hearing date in the reports, so the date of the next step is not confirmed.

What Is Not Known

We could not confirm an on-the-record reaction from the complainant to Wednesday’s ruling. The full text of the judgment was not available to us.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the court decide about José Alperovich?

Sala II of the Cassation chamber cut his sentence from 16 to 14 years on 18 November 2026 and kept the conviction on all nine counts. A third judge, Daniel Morin, dissented and wanted a new trial.

Who is José Alperovich?

He is a 71-year-old former governor of Tucumán province, in north-west Argentina. He was convicted in June 2024 of sexual abuse of his niece.

Is Alperovich in prison?

He has been under house arrest in a Puerto Madero apartment since June 2025. Before that he spent about a year in federal prison.

Can Alperovich still appeal?

His defence can still file an extraordinary appeal with the Supreme Court, La Nación reported. We found no filing deadline.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →