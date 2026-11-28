Senegal has promised an iron mine in the south-east for decades, and this time a company from the United Arab Emirates leads the investment.

Road works on the Kédougou–Salimata road in south-eastern Senegal. Photo: James Courtright, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Mining: Senegal

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye laid the first stone of the Falémé iron ore project in the Kédougou region of south-eastern Senegal on Thursday 26 November 2026. Planet One Group, a company based in the United Arab Emirates, leads the initial investment of about US$933 million with MIFERSO, the state iron-mine company, according to project statements published that day.

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The money is meant to turn a deposit known since 1933 into a working mine after earlier plans failed. Planet One says it holds 80% of the project company, with MIFERSO and the Senegalese state at 10% each, and that 60% of the financing will be debt from lenders not yet named.

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Key Facts Who. President Faye, MIFERSO (state iron-mine company) and Planet One Group of the United Arab Emirates.

What. First stone laid for the Falémé iron ore project, initial investment about US$933 million.

Where. Kédougou region, south-eastern Senegal.

When. Thursday 26 November 2026; phase 1 due within 12 to 18 months.

As of. 28 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

Senegal has promised an iron mine in the south-east for decades, and this time a company from the United Arab Emirates leads the investment.

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The Falémé deposits in the Kédougou region have been known since 1933. In 2007 ArcelorMittal, the global steelmaker, announced an integrated project of a mine, a port at Bargny, a town near Dakar, and a long railway, valued at US$2.24 billion, but it never went into operation.

Senegal retook the mines after a Paris arbitration ruling in 2013. An audit by the Cour des comptes, Senegal’s public audit court, covering 2014 to 2018 questioned whether MIFERSO, the state iron-mine company created in 1975, is still useful.

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The US$933 million is roughly 558 billion CFA francs (the West African currency, pegged to the euro) at the euro rate of 1.09717 dollars on 26 November and the fixed 655.957 CFA francs per euro. Local reports put the figure at about 530 billion CFA francs.

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Phase 1, about US$200 million for mine infrastructure, equipment and road and rail upgrades, is expected to be completed within 12 to 18 months of 26 November 2026, according to the companies. Output would start at 3 to 5 million tonnes of ore a year and peak at about 10 million tonnes.

The deposit holds up to 600 million tonnes of ore resources, an estimate rather than a proven reserve. The project is expected to create more than 1,200 direct and indirect jobs.

At the Boto gold mine in the same region on 26 November, Faye said, in a translation of his French remarks: “The development of Kédougou is neither a favour nor a concession.” He also laid the first stone at Diamba Sud, a gold project in the Kédougou region.

The Presidency said the whole chain, from ore to steel, should be done in Senegal. MIFERSO says the project can lead to a mining and steel complex, but no location or capacity for a steel plant has been announced.

A railway of about 310 km to Tambacounda, a regional capital in eastern Senegal, is planned to carry the ore, and it has yet to be built. No date has been given for the railway or for a steel plant.

A railway line on the Dakar–Bamako route in Senegal. Photo: Boydiop2, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

For readers in the United States, the project puts an investor from the United Arab Emirates into West African iron ore, with output meant to feed a local steel chain. Financing has not been fully disclosed.

The next milestone is the end of phase 1, expected within 12 to 18 months of 26 November 2026, according to the companies. The statements published that day give no date for the steel plant.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Falémé iron ore project?

It is a planned iron mine in south-eastern Senegal, developed by Planet One Group with MIFERSO, the state iron-mine company. President Faye laid its first stone in the Kédougou region.

Who pays for it?

Planet One Group, a company based in the United Arab Emirates, leads the investment and says it holds 80% of the project company. It says 60% of the financing will be debt, and the lenders have not been named.

What happened to earlier plans?

The 2007 ArcelorMittal project never went into operation, and Senegal retook the mines after a 2013 Paris arbitration ruling. The statements of 26 November do not explain the delay.

Sources Presidency of Senegal ceremony in the Kédougou region, 26 November 2026; MIFERSO (Société des Mines de Fer du Sénégal Oriental) and Planet One Group statements of 26 November 2026; Cour des comptes audit of MIFERSO · MIFERSO · Presidency of Senegal · Cour des comptes

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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