A Kenyan court has said that shooting a reporter covering a protest was unlawful, and has told the police watchdog to finish its inquiries.

Kenyatta Avenue in Nakuru, Kenya. Photo: Bjørn Christian Tørrissen, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Courts: Kenya

Kenya’s High Court has ordered the Inspector General of Police, the head of the national police, and the Attorney General, the government’s chief lawyer, to pay journalist Catherine Wanjeri Kariuki Ksh1.5 million (Kenyan shillings; about US$11,600 at 129.07 shillings to the dollar on Thursday 26 November 2026), with interest until paid. Justice Samuel Mohochi, a High Court judge sitting at Nakuru, found that police shot her with rubber bullets while she covered a protest, according to the judgment as reported on Saturday 28 November 2026.

The judgment’s delivery date and petition number have not been stated. The ruling sets a rule for how Kenyan police may treat reporters at protests, months before a general election.

Key Facts Who. Justice Samuel Mohochi ruled for reporter Catherine Wanjeri against the police chief and the Attorney General.

What. Damages of Ksh1.5 million (about US$11,600), plus a ruling that attacking accredited journalists is unconstitutional.

Where. High Court at Nakuru, Kenya; the shooting happened on Kenyatta Avenue, Nakuru.

As of. 28 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

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A Kenyan court has said that shooting a reporter covering a protest was unlawful, and has told the police watchdog to finish its inquiries.

The case grew out of the Finance Bill protests of June and July 2024, when young Kenyans, known as Gen Z, marched against a tax bill. The Kenya Union of Journalists, a press trade union, the Kenya Editors’ Guild, an editors’ association, and the Independent Medico-Legal Unit, a Kenyan human rights group, joined six journalists in petitioning the High Court over police attacks during those protests.

The six were Catherine Wanjeri Kariuki, Dominic Wanjala Wafula, Justus Macharia, Erick Isinta, Maureen Muthoni Muriithi and the late Nick Mudimba. Reporters Without Borders (RSF), a Paris-based press freedom group, ranks Kenya 106th of 180 countries in its 2026 World Press Freedom Index with a score of 50.51, up from 117th in 2025.

File photo: Chief Justice Martha Koome, head of Kenya’s Judiciary, with Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu. Photo: Queen Asali, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Wanjeri’s own case came on Tuesday 16 July 2024 on Kenyatta Avenue in Nakuru. A police officer shot her at close range in the left thigh with rubber bullets, and surgeons removed three bullets.

In July 2024 she said she believed she had been targeted. She told the National Police Service, the national police force, that “you people know who shot me”.

Justice Mohochi found that the shooting “was neither lawful, necessary nor proportionate” and violated her rights to human dignity, personal security, freedom of expression and media freedom. He also declared it unconstitutional to shoot, assault, harass, arbitrarily arrest or intimidate accredited journalists who cover public protests.

The court did not say who should be prosecuted. It directed the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), the civilian police watchdog, to conclude its investigations into police conduct against journalists during the protests within 90 days and to forward the files to the Director of Public Prosecutions, the state prosecutor.

The start date of the 90-day period has not been published, and damages for the five other petitioners have not been reported. At a hearing reported in March 2026, Justice Mohochi said the petition had been due for judgment on 26 February and that the court had allowed it that day, with a reasoned judgment to follow.

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After the ruling Wanjeri said: “It’s a good verdict as we head into the 2027 elections.” She added that “there’s no amount that can compensate for the physical and mental injury that one goes through”.

President William Ruto said in the State of the Nation address on Wednesday 18 November 2026 that compensation does not replace accountability, and that investigations must continue and prosecutions must follow where the evidence warrants. His government has allocated Ksh2 billion (about US$15.5 million at the same rate) for victims of protest-related rights violations.

No response from the Attorney General or the police had been reported by Saturday. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, the election authority, has set the general election for Tuesday 10 August 2027, with campaigns running from Saturday 29 May to Saturday 7 August 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the High Court rule for Catherine Wanjeri?

It found that her shooting was unlawful and ordered the police and the Attorney General to pay her damages with interest. It also declared that attacking accredited journalists at public protests is unconstitutional.

Will anyone be prosecuted for the shooting?

The court did not say who should be prosecuted. It told the civilian police watchdog to finish its investigations and pass the files to the prosecutor.

Has the government responded to the ruling?

No response from the Attorney General or the police had been reported by 28 November. In his 18 November address President Ruto said that compensation does not replace accountability.

Sources High Court of Kenya (Justice Samuel Mohochi), judgment in the petition by the Kenya Union of Journalists and others · Independent Policing Oversight Authority · Statement by President William Ruto, State of the Nation address, 18 November 2026 · RSF World Press Freedom Index 2026 · Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission

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