Libya’s prosecutors say the head of NOC’s oil marketing department diverted two shipments without enforcing contract penalties; he is a suspect and has not been tried.

The upper floors of the Dath al-Imad towers, office buildings on Tripoli's seafront; the photo is undated and cropped. Photo: Gary Denham / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Oil: Libya

Libya’s Attorney General’s Office, the country’s top prosecution authority, said on Wednesday 25 November 2026 that it had ordered pre-trial detention of the head of the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Marketing Department at the National Oil Corporation (NOC), the state company that runs Libya’s oil and gas. The office accuses him of mismanaging contracts.

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According to its statement, he diverted two shipments to the Zawiya refinery on Libya’s western coast instead of enforcing penalties on buyers who missed contract deadlines. These are allegations, and the official, who is a suspect, is not named in the statement.

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Key Facts Who. The head of crude oil and gas marketing at the National Oil Corporation; unnamed, a suspect.

What. Pre-trial detention over mismanaged contracts and a payment to move the diverted cargoes.

When. Announced by the prosecution on Wednesday 25 November 2026.

As of. Saturday 28 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

Libya’s prosecutors say the head of NOC’s oil marketing department diverted two shipments without enforcing contract penalties; he is a suspect and has not been tried.

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Prosecutors say they reviewed NOC reports showing that two shipments failed because the buying companies breached contract deadlines. According to the Attorney General’s statement of 25 November, the director sent the cargoes to the Zawiya refinery for domestic processing instead of applying the contractual penalties.

He also authorised US$1,357,000 to transport the cargoes to the refinery, a payment the prosecution says fell outside the buyers’ contractual and civil-law liabilities. Prosecutors say investigations continue to establish the full financial and operational losses.

File photo: an oil storage tank and gas flare at the El Sharara oil field, Libya. Photo: Javier Blas, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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This is not the first case at NOC’s marketing desk. The Tripoli Court of Appeal sentenced a former director of NOC’s international marketing department to 10 years in prison and a fine of more than US$1.8 billion, in a case the Attorney General’s Office reported on Monday 13 April 2026.

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Prosecutors also ordered the detention of the director of NOC’s marine transport department, a case reported on Sunday 15 November 2026, over contracts to ship gas from the Mellitah and Zawiya ports to Tripoli, Misrata, Benghazi and Sabha. Two NOC officials were detained, a case reported on Thursday 1 October 2026, over allegedly leaking sensitive data on fields, production and reserves to a foreign firm.

NOC said on Monday 22 June 2026 that output on Sunday 21 June reached 1,438,560 barrels a day of crude plus 49,163 barrels of condensate, a light oil extracted with natural gas, a total of 1,487,723 barrels a day and the highest since 2013. The International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global lender, said in its Article IV review, its yearly check of the economy (press release 25/217, Wednesday 25 June 2025), that heavy dependence on oil exports and a large import bill expose Libya’s economy to adverse global developments and falling oil prices.

The prosecution statement carries no response from NOC. The official is a suspect, not a convict, and the allegations remain the prosecution’s account.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been detained in Libya’s National Oil Corporation case?

The head of NOC’s crude oil and gas marketing department, who is a suspect and was not named by prosecutors. He has not been convicted of anything.

How much money is involved?

The prosecution cites a payment of US$1,357,000 to move the cargoes to the refinery. It says the full financial and operational losses are still being established.

Has the National Oil Corporation responded?

The prosecution statement carries no response from NOC. The allegations remain the prosecution’s account.

Sources Libya Attorney General’s Office statement, 25 November 2026; National Oil Corporation; IMF press release 25/217, 25 June 2025

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026

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