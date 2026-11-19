A rebel coalition led by a former president is pressing the army near Walikale, but the latest clash rests on local reports alone.

File photo, 2011. A view over the town of Walikale in North Kivu, DR Congo, from a hillside. (Photo: MONUSCO/Sylvain Liechti, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Conflict: DR Congo

The war in eastern Congo now has a famous face. Fighters of the FRN, a coalition led by former president Joseph Kabila, keep pressing Congolese army positions in Walikale territory, a mining territory in North Kivu province.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Local sources say the FRN attacked army and allied militia positions at Luola on Wednesday 18 November 2026, and that the army held after about four hours of fighting. We could not confirm that report independently, and no casualty figure has been published.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

For US readers this matters because Washington brokered the December 2025 peace deal for the region, and the FRN did not exist when it was signed. The group was announced in October 2026 by Kabila together with leaders of the M23, an armed group that has held the city of Goma since January 2025, so it tests whether the deal can hold.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Key Facts What. Local sources say FRN fighters attacked army positions at Luola, near Walikale, on 18 November.

Who. FRN (Front pour la Refondation de la Nation): coalition of ex-president Joseph Kabila and M23 leaders.

Pattern. Clashes near Luola on 27 October; an FRN advance towards Walikale in early November.

Unknown. No casualty figures exist, and the 18 November events lack independent confirmation.

As of. 19 November 2026, 12:00 GMT

A rebel coalition led by a former president is pressing the army near Walikale, but the latest clash rests on local reports alone.

The Big Picture: Who the FRN Is

On Monday 12 October 2026, Kabila presented the FRN at a joint news conference in Goma, the city the M23 armed group has held since January 2025. The movement calls itself political and military, and it vows to pool its resources for “putting an end to tyranny by any means, including force”.

Kabila ruled Congo from 2001 to 2019 and was sentenced to death in absentia in 2025 for alleged complicity with the M23. Congolese authorities accuse him of helping to start the Congo River Alliance (AFC), the M23’s now dissolved political wing, which he denies.

The UN and Western governments accuse Rwanda of backing the M23, which Rwanda’s government denies. Congo and Rwanda signed the US-brokered Washington Accords on 4 December 2025, and front lines had largely stabilised in the months that followed.

In early November the FRN launched an offensive along the RN3 (National Road 3) in South Kivu province towards Walikale, and local and security sources say it took localities in the Bunyakiri area. We have no report that it has reached Walikale town.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Washington Accords (DR Congo) Email address Follow

What We Know About the Fighting at Luola

On Tuesday 27 October 2026, the army (FARDC, Forces armées de la RDC) and allied wazalendo militia fighters, whose name means “patriots”, clashed with the FRN near the strategic Tchad hill in Luola village. Local administrative and civil-society sources said gunfire lasted from 13:00 to 18:00 and that some residents fled to Ihula or into the bush.

File photo, 2014. Green hill country in Masisi territory, North Kivu, which borders Walikale. (Photo: MONUSCO/Pooja Chawda, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The same sources said the army had retaken Rushihe hill on Monday 26 October after three days of fighting. They described the clashes as sporadic and of limited intensity.

For Wednesday 18 November, local sources say the FRN attacked army positions at Luola from Malemo, a locality in neighbouring Masisi territory, between about 13:00 and 17:00. They say the fighters fell back towards Malemo and that Luola stayed under government control.

Only local sources carry that account, and we could not confirm it independently. The same sources also reported a separate attack at Mindjendje and further repelled attacks in mid-November, which we could not confirm either.

Why It Matters

The Washington Accords aim to end the war in the east, yet a coalition led by a former head of state is still fighting for ground near Walikale. The Congolese authorities, who sentenced Kabila to death in absentia, treat him as an enemy, so a political settlement with the FRN looks distant.

Walikale territory is known for tin mining, and the Kivu provinces supply minerals used in electronics. We have no evidence that mining was disrupted on 18 November, but control of the roads towards Walikale will matter to anyone who follows that supply chain.

What Is Not Known

No one has published casualty figures for Luola, and we have no count of civilians who fled on 18 November. The FRN’s fighting strength and the full list of its backers are not confirmed.

We cannot say whether the army will keep Luola or whether the FRN will try again towards Walikale town. We found no account of the 18 November clash from the army or from the FRN, and nothing has independently confirmed the events.

What It Means for You

Travellers should read the US State Department travel advisory for the Democratic Republic of the Congo before any plan involving the east. Conditions near front lines can change within hours.

Readers who follow US policy in Africa or electronics supply chains can watch whether the army holds its positions along the RN3 and around Walikale. For wider context, see our DR Congo news coverage, our report on fighting near Walikale in late October and our story on how hundreds fled fighting in Nyabiondo.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the FRN in Congo?

The FRN, or Front pour la Refondation de la Nation, is a political and military coalition announced on 12 October 2026 in Goma. It is led by former president Joseph Kabila together with M23 leaders.

What happened at Luola on 18 November 2026?

Local sources say FRN fighters attacked army positions at Luola in Walikale territory for about four hours. They say the army and allied militia held, but we could not confirm this independently.

Are the Washington Accords still in force?

Congo and Rwanda signed the US-brokered accords on 4 December 2025. The FRN, formed in October 2026, is a new armed group that was not part of that signing.

Is Walikale town under rebel control?

We have no report of fighters reaching Walikale town. Local and security sources say the FRN advanced towards it along the RN3 road in early November.

Sources: Local administrative and civil-society sources in Walikale territory (27 October and 18 November 2026); local and security sources on the FRN offensive in South Kivu (November 2026); joint news conference of the FRN, Goma (12 October 2026); text of the Washington Accords (4 December 2025).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →