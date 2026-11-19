A Kenyan court has cleared the way to send a murder suspect to Britain, but guilt will be decided only by UK courts.

Photo: Lmwangi / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Crime and Justice: Kenya

A Nairobi magistrate has told a murder suspect he must face British justice. On Thursday 19 November 2026, Principal Magistrate Caroline Mugo ordered the extradition of Brian Kiprop Kiplagat to the United Kingdom at the Milimani Law Courts, a court complex in central Nairobi.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Prosecutors accuse him over the death of his partner, Marianne Kilonzi, a Kenyan senior banker said by prosecutors to have been killed in her apartment in Woolwich, south-east London, on or about 13 January 2025. She was a vice president at Citibank, a major US bank, in London.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

The order is not a finding of guilt, and he is presumed innocent. For US readers it shows how Kenya sends suspects to Britain under a Commonwealth extradition law, in a case that involves an employee of a US bank.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Key Facts What. A Nairobi court ordered Brian Kiplagat extradited to the UK on 19 November 2026.

Who. Marianne Kilonzi, a Kenyan vice president at US bank Citibank in London, was found dead.

Charges. UK warrants cover murder, manslaughter, perverting justice and false-representation fraud; reported as eight counts.

Status. Kiplagat is held in custody and presumed innocent; the court did not rule on guilt.

As of. 19 November 2026, 11:30 GMT

A Kenyan court has cleared the way to send a murder suspect to Britain, but guilt will be decided only by UK courts.

Big Picture: How the Case Reached Nairobi

Prosecutors say Kilonzi was killed in Woolwich on or about 13 January 2025. The UK charges cover offences there between 12 and 28 January 2025.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court, a court in London, issued arrest warrants on 28 March 2025 and 11 March 2026. The UK formally submitted its extradition request on 17 April 2026.

Kiplagat was arrested on 10 June 2026 at the Namanga border post between Kenya and Tanzania. Prosecutors claim he tried to cross into Tanzania with a temporary travel permit and fraudulent documents.

He was remanded and denied bail, and the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), Kenya’s prosecuting authority, approved extradition proceedings in June. The Milimani court endorsed the UK warrants in late June 2026, and the prosecutor asked for the extradition order at a hearing in late October.

The ruling sends the question of guilt to British courts. The Kenyan court decided only whether the legal conditions for surrender were met.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Kenya 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

What We Know About the Ruling

Magistrate Mugo approved the ODPP application to endorse the two London warrants. She said extradition hearings are not criminal trials, so she did not need to decide guilt.

Central Nairobi at golden hour, seen from the roof of the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), November 2021. (Photo: Lebu Ayiga, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

She found the evidence showed a sufficient connection and that the legal conditions for surrender under Kenya’s extradition law were met. She also found dual criminality, meaning the alleged acts are offences in both Kenya and the UK, and no legal bar to surrender.

Prosecutors presented forensic findings, fingerprints on items from the apartment, and a post-mortem showing a blunt-force head injury. These are allegations, not proven facts.

They also cited financial records showing transfers from her accounts to accounts linked to the suspect after her death. Prosecutors say phone data placed his phone with hers on the day, CCTV showed him leaving the complex, and he flew from Heathrow to Nairobi that day.

Kiplagat opposed the application and disputed the reliability and interpretation of the evidence. The court committed him to custody pending surrender, which is subject to a 15-day period in which he can challenge the decision, and ordered an inventory of seized property, access to medical care and tracing of his ID card.

Other spellings of his name circulate, and this article uses Kiplagat. His full name in court records is Brian Kiprop Kiplagat.

Why It Matters

The US link is Citibank, where Kilonzi held a senior post in London. The case carries no wider US legal consequence, so the main effects fall on Kenya and the UK.

It shows the Commonwealth extradition route in practice: a Kenyan court endorses foreign warrants, tests the evidence for connection and dual criminality, then commits the suspect for surrender. The UK request of 17 April 2026 led to an order in about seven months.

Readers can follow related rulings in our Kenya news coverage. They include a Kenyan court’s ruling on Nairobi towers and the freeze on Equity Bank fraud assets.

What Is Not Known

Whether Kiplagat will challenge the order is not confirmed. Reports say surrender is subject to a 15-day period in which he can challenge the decision, but the exact surrender date is not confirmed.

The date of his first UK court appearance and his plea are also unknown. He is presumed innocent, and every prosecution claim here remains unproven.

What to Watch

The first checkpoint is the end of the 15-day challenge period, which would fall around 4 December 2026 if counted from the ruling, though the exact date is not confirmed. It will show whether surrender is delayed.

The second is his first appearance before a UK court, with the date not confirmed. It will bring the charges and his plea before British judges.

What It Means for You

Readers should note that Kenyan courts can act on UK warrants through the Commonwealth route, and that no verdict exists yet. The magistrate stressed the order is not a finding that he committed the offences.

Readers who follow Kenya or international banking will see a case that moves next to British courts. This is information, not legal advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did the Nairobi court order extradited?

Principal Magistrate Caroline Mugo ordered Brian Kiprop Kiplagat sent to the UK on 19 November 2026. He is wanted over the death of Marianne Kilonzi in Woolwich.

Has Kiplagat been found guilty?

No. The magistrate said the order is not a finding that he committed the offences, and British courts will decide his responsibility.

What charges does he face in the UK?

UK warrants cover murder, manslaughter, perverting the course of justice and fraud by false representation. They are reported as eight counts for offences between 12 and 28 January 2025.

When will he be sent to Britain?

Reports say surrender can follow after 15 days, subject to the appeal period or any appeal. The exact date is not confirmed.

Sources: Ruling of the Milimani Law Courts, Nairobi (19 November 2026); statements of Kenya’s Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions; arrest warrants of Westminster Magistrates’ Court, London (28 March 2025 and 11 March 2026); UK extradition request of 17 April 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error