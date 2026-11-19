A safety ban on wooden river boats has met a freight strike in northern DR Congo. The first price rises are already showing in one market town.

The Onatra river port at Kinshasa on the Congo River, with Brazzaville across the water (Photo: Rahul Tilak, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons).

Society: DR Congo

Shipowners in the Democratic Republic of Congo began a freight strike on wooden river boats on Monday 16 November 2026, answering a government ban that took effect on 15 November. Some boats stayed in port, and residents of Isangi, a river territory in Tshopo province, report higher prices since that Sunday.

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Key Facts Who. Boat owners’ association against Transport Minister Jean-Pierre Bemba, who banned wooden river boats.

What. Shipowners began a freight strike on Monday 16 November 2026; Isangi residents report higher prices.

Numbers. Petrol rose 20% to 40%, beans 20% and soap 33% in Isangi, residents say.

Next. An exemption allows short daytime crossings within one province for up to three months.

A safety ban on wooden river boats has met a freight strike in northern DR Congo. The first price rises are already showing in one market town.

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How the Wooden-Boat Ban Came About

On 7 October 2026 the DR Congo Transport ministry decided to ban wooden baleinières, motorised wooden river boats also known as whaleboats, from 15 November. On Thursday 8 October Transport Minister Jean-Pierre Bemba told the employers’ body Federation of Enterprises of Congo: “There will be no more navigation of wooden whaleboats from 15 November.”

He added that there would be no moratorium, according to a ministry communiqué carried by the state news agency ACP (Agence congolaise de presse) on 8 October. Bemba also announced about 100 barges to reinforce the fleet of ONATRA, the state transport company, plus plans and equipment lists for steel barges.

Kanga Londimo Mateus, who presides over the Tshopo provincial assembly, asked Bemba for at least 12 months of transition, with goods but no passengers. Actualité.cd, a Congolese news site, obtained the letter on Thursday 15 October.

Tshopo relies on the river to supply Kisangani, its provincial capital, and the territories of Isangi, Opala, Basoko, Yahuma and Ubundu, the letter says. Without alternatives, it warns, supply difficulties, shortages and price rises would follow.

We found no official count of the boats affected and no figure for their share of regional freight. Kisangani, the provincial capital on the Congo River, also features in our earlier report on Ebola vaccinations in the city.

The Congo River at Kinshasa and Brazzaville, the river system the wooden boats serve. (File photo, 2022: Prével EPOTA / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0)

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What Happened After 15 November

The Association of Baleinière Shipowners of Congo says the measure was taken without consultation and will disrupt river transport and the supply of riverside populations. It declared a strike of goods transport by baleinières from Monday 16 November, according to Radio Okapi, a Congolese radio station, on 18 November.

In a 16 November interview with Radio France Internationale (RFI), a French public broadcaster, carried by the news site AllAfrica, association rapporteur Jérémie Mwabikungu said no wooden boat would load or unload until a negotiated decision. “It is hard to build a metal boat in two or three months,” he said.

The association asks the minister for a two-year extension and asks President Félix Tshisekedi to step in, while accepting an end to night sailing and life jackets for all aboard. Mwabikungu blames deaths on harassment by river commissioners (river-transport officials) and navy personnel, which is his claim.

Radio Okapi reported on 18 November that authorities are progressively withdrawing the boats. A ministry order reported by ACP on 11 November lets wooden boats make short crossings on inner rivers, inside one province and by day, for up to three months from 15 November 2026.

Radio Okapi reported on 18 November that boats remain immobilised at the river ports of Basoko and Lokutu, which complicates the movement of farm products to consumption centres. Economic actors in Kisangani fear food price rises if the disruption lasts.

Isangi Prices Jump Within Days

Radio Okapi reported on 18 November that prices in Isangi territory have risen since Sunday evening, 15 November. Residents say a litre of petrol went from 5,000 Congolese francs (CDF) to 6,000 or even 7,000, about US$2.21 to US$3.10.

A cup of beans rose from CDF 2,500 to CDF 3,000 (US$1.11 to US$1.33), and a bar of soap from CDF 1,500 to CDF 2,000 (US$0.66 to US$0.89). By our arithmetic that is petrol up 20% to 40%, beans up 20% and soap up 33%, at CDF 2,259 per US$1, the rate of 19 November 2026.

The local branch of the Nouvelle Société civile congolaise (NSCC), a civil society group, confirms the rise. Its president Adonis Mobey blames traders’ difficulty reaching Kisangani, their main supply point.

Mobey told Radio Okapi the government should have supported traders “by giving them an appropriate and effective means of transport, notably metal baleinières.” He also asked for the Yengele-Yaikela road in the Isangi area to be finished after almost two years of works.

Some owners did not sail from Monday 16 November. Two boats left Isangi on the afternoon of Tuesday 17 November for Kisangani after talks with local authorities, a partial resumption.

Why It Matters

The river is the main road for Tshopo, so a stoppage on the water reaches shop shelves quickly. Prices on three items rose 20% to 40% within days of 15 November, according to residents, and the NSCC confirmed the rise.

Two Views on the Ban

The government’s stated aim is safety: the 7 October communiqué of Bemba’s ministry cites persistent rule violations and deadly accidents. The shipowners’ association, through Mwabikungu, says the timetable is unworkable because metal boats cannot be built in two or three months.

The Tshopo provincial assembly sits between the two positions. Its president Mateus accepted the safety aim in principle but asked for goods-only wooden boats to keep sailing for 12 months, to protect supplies.

In Plain English

Baleinière: a motorised wooden river boat, also called a whaleboat.

a motorised wooden river boat, also called a whaleboat. ONATRA: DR Congo’s state transport company, which the government plans to strengthen with barges.

DR Congo’s state transport company, which the government plans to strengthen with barges. Tshopo: an inland northern province whose capital, Kisangani, sits on the Congo River.

an inland northern province whose capital, Kisangani, sits on the Congo River. NSCC: the Nouvelle Société civile congolaise, a civil society group.

What to Watch

The ministry order reported by ACP on 11 November allows the exemption for up to three months from 15 November 2026, so it runs out by mid-February 2027. No date for talks between the government and the shipowners has been announced in what we could read.

What Is Not Known

Bemba said on 8 October there would be no moratorium, but the order reported on 11 November added a limited exemption. We did not find the order’s text, an official count of affected boats, or the ban’s exact river scope.

We did not verify any shipwreck statistics, so none are cited here. It is not known whether the partial resumption from Isangi will spread to other ports.

What It Means for You

For most US readers the direct effect is small. The Isangi prices are a case study in how a transport stoppage hits households in a region that depends on rivers.

For anyone following DR Congo, the next signal is whether the government and the shipowners’ association negotiate a longer moratorium. Readers following Congo’s health strike or the country’s wider role in Africa can read this as another test of state capacity.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did DR Congo ban wooden river boats?

The Transport ministry decided on 7 October 2026 to ban wooden baleinières from 15 November to curb deadly shipwrecks. Minister Jean-Pierre Bemba said on 8 October that there would be no more wooden boat navigation from that date.

Why are shipowners on strike?

The Association of Baleinière Shipowners of Congo says the ban was taken without consultation. It declared a goods-transport strike from Monday 16 November and wants a two-year extension.

How much did prices rise in Isangi?

Residents told Radio Okapi that petrol rose 20% to 40%, beans 20% and soap 33% since 15 November. The local NSCC civil society group confirmed the rise.

Can wooden boats still sail at all?

Briefly, and only in limited cases. A ministry order reported by ACP on 11 November allows short daytime trips inside one province for up to three months from 15 November 2026.

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