Venezuela Quake Victims Say Loans Stall

A shopping street in the Sabana Grande area of Caracas at night, in an undated photo. It does not show the October price data. Photo: QuinteroP / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

VENEZUELA · QUAKE RECOVERY

Published Saturday, 7 November, 12:50 p.m. ET · Source: Venezuela’s Economy and Finance Ministry, communiqué of 11 August 2026; Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, 28 July 2026; statements by residents

Venezuelans who lost their homes in the June earthquakes say paperwork problems are holding up the state-backed loans meant to rehouse them. We could not confirm those accounts independently, so we report them as residents’ claims, not findings.

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The loans belong to the government’s “Venezuela Renace” plan, a state-backed home-loan programme for quake victims. Press reports in August list a certificate from the government’s census of collapsed homes among the papers applicants must file.

Key Facts The problem Some quake victims say record problems delay their loans; we could not confirm this.

The papers Press reports in August list a government census certificate among required documents.

The deadline The ministry said banks must answer an application within five working days.

The loan The state pays 80% of the price of homes up to US$70,000 and 50% for homes of US$70,000 to US$100,000.

Power Index Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 29.4 points (November 2026 edition).

This story is part of our coverage of the Venezuela US tensions. Who runs Venezuela, the US sanctions and oil deals, the Maduro case and the odds are in our dossier. Latest: Trinidad Backs Venezuela Gas After US Vote

What Residents Say Is Going Wrong

Residents say the records attached to damaged homes conflict with each other, and that some record less damage than inspectors first found. They say this stops them completing loan applications, and we could not verify individual cases.

File photo: a Caracas avenue with the Ávila mountain range behind it.

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What Happens After a Red Label

Guillermo Bonilla, a structural-engineering specialist at the Andrés Bello Catholic University (UCAB) in Caracas who advises the housing ministry’s evaluation commission, described the process in late September. Owners of a building with a red label, the official warning mark for dangerous structural damage, can ask for a new evaluation once repairs are finished.

He said the Presidential Commission, the government body that verifies repair work after the quakes, decides whether a building’s classification changes, and that it does not change automatically. He blamed delays on the number of damaged buildings and called La Guaira state especially complex.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 with 29.4 points. Strongest pillar: military means (81); weakest: economic relationships (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Venezuela; see the index notes. WatchSovereign in selective default; inflation of 252%; public debt at 309% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

How Widespread Are the Complaints

We could not confirm how many buildings or applicants are affected, and we found no official count of records with errors.

We also found no public response from the authorities to the residents’ complaints.

What the Credit Offers

Venezuela’s Economy and Finance Ministry named three state banks first to take applications under the “Venezuela Renace” plan: Banco de Venezuela, Banco Digital de los Trabajadores and Banco del Tesoro, all state-owned. It said banks must answer within five working days. Other banks were later reported to be joining.

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez announced the terms on 28 July. For homes priced up to US$70,000 the state pays 80% and the buyer takes a 25-year loan for the remaining 20%. From US$70,000 to US$100,000 the state pays 50% and the buyer pays the rest, also over 25 years.

What It Means for You

For aid groups, insurers and investors tracking Venezuela’s reconstruction, the residents’ accounts, if they hold, suggest that money can be ready while paperwork is not. Reported requirements include a certificate from the government’s census of collapsed homes.

Owners of red-labelled buildings can ask for a new evaluation, as the UCAB specialist described.

What Is Not Known

We have not seen the Presidential Commission that reviews damage classifications publish how many records it has corrected or a date for new evaluations. We also do not know whether record errors, or some other step, cause the delays residents describe.

We have not seen the government say whether it will change the loan requirements. We will update this article when officials respond.

More: Venezuela news in English; Venezuela Offers Subsidized Mortgages to Earthquake Victims; Rubio Eyes Venezuela Election in 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Venezuela Renace plan?

It is a state programme that helps families who lost their homes in the 24 June earthquakes buy a home. Three state banks were named first to take applications, and the state subsidises the price.

What do residents say is going wrong?

Residents say building records conflict and some understate damage, which they say holds up their applications. We could not confirm this independently.

Is there an official count of affected buildings?

We found none. We also found no published count of records with errors.

What papers do victims need for a loan?

Press reports in August list a government census certificate, proof of ownership of the affected home and income papers. We could not check that list against an official page.

Sources: Venezuela’s Economy and Finance Ministry; statements by residents of La Guaira state, 2 to 4 November 2026 (not independently confirmed); a ministry communiqué of 11 August 2026 (banks and deadline); loan terms announced on 28 July 2026; remarks by a UCAB structural specialist, 27 September 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error

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