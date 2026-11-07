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since 2009
Saturday, November 7, 2026
Venezuela Latin America

Armed Venezuelan Held Near White House

By · November 7, 2026 · 4 min read
The US Capitol seen from Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington
The US Capitol seen from Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, a short distance from the White House.

The US Secret Service, the federal agency that protects the president, arrested a Venezuelan man with three guns near the White House on the evening of Thursday 5 November 2026. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the federal department that oversees border and immigration enforcement, says he told officers that voices in his head ordered him to come to Washington and kill President Donald Trump.

  • Who: Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos, a Venezuelan national, is held by the US Marshals Service, a federal law-enforcement agency.
  • What: Officers found a rifle, a MAC-10 and a Glock 43X.
  • Where: His vehicle, reported stolen, was parked on Constitution Avenue in Washington.
  • Legal status: DHS lists charges against him; guilt has not been decided.
  • As of: 7 November 2026, 12:00 GMT

What Happened

DHS says Secret Service officers saw the man acting suspiciously in his car on Constitution Avenue in Washington. The vehicle had been reported stolen.

Officers then found three firearms and dozens of rounds of ammunition. They were a rifle, a MAC-10 and a Glock 43X, both compact firearms.

DHS says that when confronted, the man said he heard voices telling him to come to Washington and kill the president. That remark rests on the DHS account alone for now.

The Charges

DHS has not named the court handling the case. It lists carrying a rifle outside a home or business, three counts of unlawful transport of a firearm and three counts of unregistered firearms.

The list also includes unregistered ammunition, carrying a pistol without a licence, unauthorised use of a vehicle, theft and receiving stolen property. A suspect is presumed innocent until a court rules, and the charges are allegations.

Immigration Background

DHS says the man crossed into Texas in March 2024 and was arrested by US Border Patrol, the border arm of the Department of Homeland Security. It says he was then released into the country under the previous administration of President Joe Biden.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the federal immigration enforcement agency, has lodged a detainer, a request to hold him for immigration authorities, with the US Marshals Service. The case adds to the debate over border enforcement and deportations.

What It Means for You

For visitors and residents in central Washington, the arrest shows how closely the area around the White House is watched. Officers act on suspicious vehicles near the complex, and DHS says this one led to an arrest.

For Venezuelans living in the United States, the case may sharpen political attention on immigration. The DHS release does not link the suspect to any group or wider plot, and one individual’s case says nothing about the community.

What Is Not Known

DHS did not say whether the man planned an attack or tried to reach the White House grounds. It also did not describe his mental health, his recent movements or how he obtained the weapons.

We do not state his age because it is not confirmed. Further court dates will show how the prosecution proceeds.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was arrested near the White House?

DHS names him as Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos, a Venezuelan national. He is held by the US Marshals Service and DHS lists charges against him.

What weapons were found?

Officers found a rifle, a MAC-10 and a Glock 43X. They also found dozens of rounds of ammunition.

Was the president in danger?

He was arrested in a parked vehicle on Constitution Avenue. DHS has not said he reached the White House grounds.

Does this change immigration rules?

DHS has used the case to criticise earlier border releases, and that is the agency’s own account. We have not seen a rule change announced.

Sources: US Department of Homeland Security press release, 6 November 2026 (https://www.dhs.gov/news/2026/11/06/us-secret-service-arrests-illegal-alien-guns-vehicle-near-white-house).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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