Venezuela Group Says 34 Soldiers Are Fasting

IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,564.96 ▼ 0.42% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▲ 1.31% USD/MXN18.61▲ 0.42% USD/CLP983.69▲ 1.70% USD/COP3,296▲ 5.65% USD/PEN3.41▲ 0.04% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.43▲ 3.52% USD/PYG6,196▲ 1.99% USD/BOB11.68▲ 0.19% USD/DOP60.46▲ 2.41% USD/CRC445.62▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.97% USD/HNL26.89▲ 3.05% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.53% USD/VES897.02▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 2.36% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL6.24▲ 1.78% BRENT 92.06 ▼ 0.55% WTI 86.44 ▼ 0.47% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.27 ▼ 0.92% GOLD 4,041 ▼ 1.80% SILVER 51.53 ▼ 1.97% SOY 1,227 ▲ 3.76% CORN 448.00 ▲ 1.99% WHEAT 591.50 ▲ 0.60% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45% IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,564.96 ▼ 0.42% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▲ 1.31% USD/MXN 18.61 ▲ 0.43% USD/CLP 983.69 ▲ 1.70% USD/COP 3,291 ▲ 5.49% USD/PEN 3.41 ▲ 0.04% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.43 ▲ 3.52% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 1.99% USD/BOB 11.68 ▲ 0.19% USD/DOP 60.46 ▲ 2.41% USD/CRC 445.62 ▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.97% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 3.05% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.53% USD/VES 897.02 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 2.36% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL 6.24 ▲ 1.77% BRENT 92.06 ▼ 0.55% WTI 86.44 ▼ 0.47% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.27 ▼ 0.92% GOLD 4,041 ▼ 1.80% SILVER 51.53 ▼ 1.97% SOY 1,227 ▲ 3.76% CORN 448.00 ▲ 1.99% WHEAT 591.50 ▲ 0.60% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45%
since 2009
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Venezuela Latin America

Venezuela Group Says 34 Soldiers Are Fasting

By · · 3 min read
A group of people hold Venezuelan flags and hand-lettered signs in a park beside tall trees
Venezuelans rally in Quebec City, Canada, in July 2024. The photo was taken in Canada and does not show US TPS holders. Photo: Wilfredor / Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

VENEZUELA · HUMAN RIGHTS

Key Facts

Who. The Venezuelan Prisons Observatory (OVP), a rights group, reports 34 jailed military personnel on strike.

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What. A hunger strike over delayed trials, announced on 10 November 2026.

Where. Ramo Verde, the national military prison in Miranda state.

Response. No statement from the government or prison authorities has been published.

Power Index. Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 29.4 points (November 2026 edition).

As of 10 November 2026, 23:00 GMT.

A Venezuelan rights group says 34 jailed soldiers have stopped eating to protest delayed trials. The claim has not been confirmed by the government.

The Venezuelan Prisons Observatory (OVP), a non-governmental group that monitors jails, said on Tuesday 10 November 2026 that 34 military prisoners at Ramo Verde are on an indefinite hunger strike. Other reports have cited a smaller number, and we could not verify the count independently.

Ramo Verde is the national centre for military detainees, in Miranda state. The claim comes from the OVP and has not been confirmed by the authorities.

In plain English: a hunger strike is a refusal to eat to force authorities to act. Amnesty means a legal pardon, and the TSJ is Venezuela’s Supreme Tribunal of Justice.

Who Is Refusing Food

The OVP says the strikers include 21 sergeants held in the Cotiza case. It says 13 more prisoners from other military cases are also taking part.

We have not independently verified the names or the number. The OVP says the full list is in its report.

Avenida Bolívar in Caracas
Avenida Bolívar in Caracas, in a file photo from Wikimedia Commons.

Why They Are Protesting

The OVP points to long procedural delays, saying the sergeants have waited six months without a trial. It says defence lawyers have asked for an amnesty and wants the TSJ to answer.

The group also reports poor medical care, closed internal access points and limits on water. It holds the Venezuelan state responsible for the prisoners’ health.

What It Means for You

For investors and diplomats watching Venezuela, prisoner cases are a test of how far the government will go with releases. US readers with family in Venezuela can follow updates from the OVP and Foro Penal, a legal-aid group for political prisoners.

What Is Not Known

The government and prison authorities have not publicly responded to the claim. It is also not known whether any prisoner needs hospital care.

Related reading: Venezuela teachers and nurses call strike. More coverage is on our Venezuela news page.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who says the hunger strike is happening?

The Venezuelan Prisons Observatory (OVP), a rights group, said so on 10 November 2026. The government has not commented.

How many prisoners are involved?

The OVP says 34 military prisoners: 21 sergeants from the Cotiza case plus 13 others. Other reports have cited a smaller number.

What do the prisoners want?

The OVP says they want an end to trial delays and a Supreme Tribunal answer on an amnesty request.

What is Ramo Verde?

Ramo Verde is Venezuela’s national centre for military detainees, in Miranda state.

Sources: Venezuelan Prisons Observatory (OVP) · Supreme Tribunal of Justice of Venezuela (TSJ).

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