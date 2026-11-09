Algerian Club Beats Sundowns for Super Cup

File photo of Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, 2010. Photo: Marcello Casal Jr / Agência Brasil (CC BY 3.0 BR).

AFRICA · FOOTBALL

USM Alger, a club from Algiers, beat Mamelodi Sundowns, a Pretoria club, 3-1 in Pretoria on Sunday 8 November 2026 to win the CAF Super Cup for the second time. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) stages the one-match trophy between the winners of its two main club competitions.

For US readers, Sundowns are the South African club that played at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, FIFA’s world club tournament, in the United States. This defeat at home gives Algeria’s club a trophy and US$500,000 in prize money.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Result USM Alger beat Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 on Sunday 8 November 2026 at Loftus Versfeld, the Pretoria home ground.

Goals Zakaria Draoui (4th), Saâdi Radouani (37th) and Ahmed Khaldi (55th) scored for Alger; Iqraam Rayners scored a penalty.

Title It is Alger’s second Super Cup, after a 1-0 win over Cairo club Al Ahly in 2023.

Prize CAF pays the winner US$500,000 and the runner-up US$250,000.

How the Match Was Won

Draoui put the visitors ahead after four minutes. Sundowns levelled in the 25th minute when Rayners scored from the penalty spot.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

File photo of the Pretoria skyline seen from Fort Wonderboompoort, June 2024. Photo: M J Hurter / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0).

Radouani restored Alger’s lead in the 37th minute, before half-time. Khaldi sealed the win in the 55th minute.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Algeria Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, Africa Intelligence. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

Who Plays in the Super Cup

The CAF Super Cup pits the winner of the Champions League, Africa’s top club competition, against the winner of the Confederation Cup, the second-tier competition. Sundowns won the 2025/26 Champions League and USM Alger the 2025/26 Confederation Cup.

Alger had won the Super Cup once before, in 2023, when they beat Al Ahly of Egypt 1-0. Sundowns, the Champions League holders, were the hosts at Loftus Versfeld.

What It Means for You

The result shows that the Confederation Cup winner can beat the Champions League winner on its own ground, a reminder that North African clubs remain a force in African football. US fans who watched Sundowns at the Club World Cup now see them beaten at home.

Africa’s next football focus is national teams. Our guides to the qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations and to what to watch on matchdays 3 and 4 cover what comes next.

Related Coverage

See our football odds for the weekend of 7 November and our explainer on South Africa’s role in Africa. More is on our Africa page.

More: South Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the 2026 CAF Super Cup?

USM Alger of Algeria beat Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa 3-1 in Pretoria on Sunday 8 November 2026.

What is the CAF Super Cup?

It is a single match between the winners of the Champions League and the Confederation Cup, run by the Confederation of African Football.

How much prize money does the winner get?

CAF pays the winner US$500,000 and the runner-up US$250,000.

Sources: Confederation of African Football, CAF Super Cup information and pre-match release; CAF 2025/26 Champions League and Confederation Cup records; match results for 8 November 2026.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American culture, food and life. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat to do, where to go in Rio de Janeiro › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American culture, food and life. × This week Tonight Where to eat Before you go Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →