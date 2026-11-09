Algerian Club Beats Sundowns for Super Cup

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▼ 0.03% USD/MXN18.61▼ 0.09% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,240 — 0.00% USD/PEN3.44▲ 0.02% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.23% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP60.63▲ 0.07% USD/CRC 448.27 — 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL26.88— 0.00% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES895.29▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.99▲ 0.10% USD/TTD6.72— 0.00% EUR/BRL6.14▲ 0.21% BRENT 96.65 ▼ 1.70% WTI 89.73 ▼ 1.21% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.32 ▲ 1.58% GOLD 4,116 ▲ 1.01% SILVER 52.52 ▲ 1.38% SOY 1,196 ▲ 0.57% CORN 441.00 ▼ 0.11% WHEAT 588.75 ▼ 0.42% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▼ 0.03% USD/MXN 18.60 ▼ 0.16% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,240 — 0.00% USD/PEN 3.44 ▲ 0.02% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.23% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP 60.63 ▲ 0.07% USD/CRC 448.27 — 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.19% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 895.29 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.78% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.44% EUR/BRL 6.14 ▲ 0.21% BRENT 96.65 ▼ 1.70% WTI 89.73 ▼ 1.21% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.32 ▲ 1.58% GOLD 4,116 ▲ 1.01% SILVER 52.52 ▲ 1.38% SOY 1,196 ▲ 0.57% CORN 441.00 ▼ 0.11% WHEAT 588.75 ▼ 0.42% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00%
since 2009
Monday, November 9, 2026
Algeria Africa

Algerian Club Beats Sundowns for Super Cup

By · · 3 min read
Outside view of Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria under a blue sky with floodlight towers
File photo of Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, 2010. Photo: Marcello Casal Jr / Agência Brasil (CC BY 3.0 BR).

AFRICA · FOOTBALL

USM Alger, a club from Algiers, beat Mamelodi Sundowns, a Pretoria club, 3-1 in Pretoria on Sunday 8 November 2026 to win the CAF Super Cup for the second time. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) stages the one-match trophy between the winners of its two main club competitions.

For US readers, Sundowns are the South African club that played at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, FIFA’s world club tournament, in the United States. This defeat at home gives Algeria’s club a trophy and US$500,000 in prize money.

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Key Facts

  • Result USM Alger beat Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 on Sunday 8 November 2026 at Loftus Versfeld, the Pretoria home ground.
  • Goals Zakaria Draoui (4th), Saâdi Radouani (37th) and Ahmed Khaldi (55th) scored for Alger; Iqraam Rayners scored a penalty.
  • Title It is Alger’s second Super Cup, after a 1-0 win over Cairo club Al Ahly in 2023.
  • Prize CAF pays the winner US$500,000 and the runner-up US$250,000.

How the Match Was Won

Draoui put the visitors ahead after four minutes. Sundowns levelled in the 25th minute when Rayners scored from the penalty spot.

Pretoria skyline seen from Fort Wonderboompoort under a blue sky
File photo of the Pretoria skyline seen from Fort Wonderboompoort, June 2024. Photo: M J Hurter / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0).

Radouani restored Alger’s lead in the 37th minute, before half-time. Khaldi sealed the win in the 55th minute.

Who Plays in the Super Cup

The CAF Super Cup pits the winner of the Champions League, Africa’s top club competition, against the winner of the Confederation Cup, the second-tier competition. Sundowns won the 2025/26 Champions League and USM Alger the 2025/26 Confederation Cup.

Alger had won the Super Cup once before, in 2023, when they beat Al Ahly of Egypt 1-0. Sundowns, the Champions League holders, were the hosts at Loftus Versfeld.

What It Means for You

The result shows that the Confederation Cup winner can beat the Champions League winner on its own ground, a reminder that North African clubs remain a force in African football. US fans who watched Sundowns at the Club World Cup now see them beaten at home.

Africa’s next football focus is national teams. Our guides to the qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations and to what to watch on matchdays 3 and 4 cover what comes next.

Related Coverage

See our football odds for the weekend of 7 November and our explainer on South Africa’s role in Africa. More is on our Africa page.

More: South Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the 2026 CAF Super Cup?

USM Alger of Algeria beat Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa 3-1 in Pretoria on Sunday 8 November 2026.

What is the CAF Super Cup?

It is a single match between the winners of the Champions League and the Confederation Cup, run by the Confederation of African Football.

How much prize money does the winner get?

CAF pays the winner US$500,000 and the runner-up US$250,000.

Sources: Confederation of African Football, CAF Super Cup information and pre-match release; CAF 2025/26 Champions League and Confederation Cup records; match results for 8 November 2026.


The Big Picture

Africa: The New Scramble — why the world’s powers are competing for the continent

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error

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African football Algeria CAF Super Cup Loftus Versfeld Mamelodi Sundowns Pretoria South Africa USM Alger

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