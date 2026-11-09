Algerian Club Beats Sundowns for Super Cup
AFRICA · FOOTBALL
USM Alger, a club from Algiers, beat Mamelodi Sundowns, a Pretoria club, 3-1 in Pretoria on Sunday 8 November 2026 to win the CAF Super Cup for the second time. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) stages the one-match trophy between the winners of its two main club competitions.
For US readers, Sundowns are the South African club that played at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, FIFA’s world club tournament, in the United States. This defeat at home gives Algeria’s club a trophy and US$500,000 in prize money.
Key Facts
- Result USM Alger beat Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 on Sunday 8 November 2026 at Loftus Versfeld, the Pretoria home ground.
- Goals Zakaria Draoui (4th), Saâdi Radouani (37th) and Ahmed Khaldi (55th) scored for Alger; Iqraam Rayners scored a penalty.
- Title It is Alger’s second Super Cup, after a 1-0 win over Cairo club Al Ahly in 2023.
- Prize CAF pays the winner US$500,000 and the runner-up US$250,000.
How the Match Was Won
Draoui put the visitors ahead after four minutes. Sundowns levelled in the 25th minute when Rayners scored from the penalty spot.
Radouani restored Alger’s lead in the 37th minute, before half-time. Khaldi sealed the win in the 55th minute.
Who Plays in the Super Cup
The CAF Super Cup pits the winner of the Champions League, Africa’s top club competition, against the winner of the Confederation Cup, the second-tier competition. Sundowns won the 2025/26 Champions League and USM Alger the 2025/26 Confederation Cup.
Alger had won the Super Cup once before, in 2023, when they beat Al Ahly of Egypt 1-0. Sundowns, the Champions League holders, were the hosts at Loftus Versfeld.
What It Means for You
The result shows that the Confederation Cup winner can beat the Champions League winner on its own ground, a reminder that North African clubs remain a force in African football. US fans who watched Sundowns at the Club World Cup now see them beaten at home.
Africa’s next football focus is national teams. Our guides to the qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations and to what to watch on matchdays 3 and 4 cover what comes next.
Related Coverage
See our football odds for the weekend of 7 November and our explainer on South Africa’s role in Africa. More is on our Africa page.
More: South Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who won the 2026 CAF Super Cup?
USM Alger of Algeria beat Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa 3-1 in Pretoria on Sunday 8 November 2026.
What is the CAF Super Cup?
It is a single match between the winners of the Champions League and the Confederation Cup, run by the Confederation of African Football.
How much prize money does the winner get?
CAF pays the winner US$500,000 and the runner-up US$250,000.
Sources: Confederation of African Football, CAF Super Cup information and pre-match release; CAF 2025/26 Champions League and Confederation Cup records; match results for 8 November 2026.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error