Algeria Opens Army-Built Import Test Labs

ALGERIA · TRADE

Key Facts What happened Algeria’s Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb opened two import testing laboratories on Saturday 7 November.

Where One laboratory is at the port of Algiers, the capital, and one at Algiers international airport.

Who built them Algeria’s Ministry of National Defence, the army’s ministry, built both laboratories.

Why it matters Imported food and consumer goods can now be tested at Algiers port and airport.

What comes next Ghrieb said the model will extend to all border posts; no dates are published.

Algeria has opened two new laboratories at the port and airport of Algiers to test imported food and consumer goods. They are meant to catch unsafe and counterfeit products at the border.

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Algeria’s Prime Minister, Sifi Ghrieb, inaugurated two laboratories on Saturday 7 November that test the quality of imported goods. One is at the port of Algiers, the capital, and the other at Algiers international airport.

For US readers, the news matters to anyone who ships food or consumer goods to Algeria, since goods entering through Algiers can now be tested. How closely they will be checked in practice has not been stated.

Algiers, the capital, seen over its bay in December 2023. Photo: Muhammed amine benloulou / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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What Happened

The Ministry of National Defence built both laboratories, in what local reports call record time. They check that imported goods meet quality and safety standards and are meant to detect fraud.

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Local reports put the capacity of the two laboratories at more than 190 analyses a day. They do not say how that is split between the port and the airport.

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Present were the ministers of the Interior, Health, Transport, Foreign Trade and Domestic Trade. A Defence Ministry representative, security services, Customs (the agency that handles goods crossing the border) and the wali (governor) of Algiers also attended.

Ghrieb said, in French, that “these are soldiers who protect the national economy”. He added that the laboratories will speed up checks on goods and ease their passage through the border.

In Plain English

Sifi Ghrieb is the prime minister, the head of the government. A conformity check tests whether a product meets set quality and safety standards.

The Council of Ministers is the cabinet meeting where President Abdelmadjid Tebboune ordered the laboratories. For the roles of the people involved, see our guide to who holds power in Algeria.

Why It Matters

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune ordered laboratories in all ports and airports at the Council of Ministers on 7 June 2026. Ghrieb said the model will be extended to all border posts.

Eight mobile laboratories, run by the Algerian Centre for Quality Control and Packaging under the Ministry of Domestic Trade, have operated since November 2025 at the ports of Algiers, Annaba, Skikda, Jijel, Béjaïa, Oran, Mostaganem and Ghazaouet. The new sites are described as the start of a national network.

Local reports name Oran, Béjaïa, Skikda, Annaba, Mostaganem, Jijel and Tlemcen as the next sites, with no dates. Ghrieb said the model will be extended to all border posts, the official crossing points for goods by sea, air or land.

What Is Not Known

No cost or budget has been published, and neither have staffing numbers or results so far. The capacity of more than 190 analyses a day is not broken down between the two sites.

One local report gives build times of 40 days for the airport laboratory and 60 days for the port one, while others say only record time. No dates for the next sites have been announced.

What It Means for You

If you export or ship food and consumer goods to Algeria, you may meet closer checks at the border. Check your labelling and conformity paperwork before goods leave.

Our earlier report on Algeria’s car import plans and our Algeria news page give more background. The next sign will be whether the government sets dates for the next sites.

Until then, the two Algiers laboratories mark the start of a planned network. Importers and exporters should follow any new rules on testing.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Algeria open on 7 November?

Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb inaugurated two laboratories that test imported goods, one at the port of Algiers and one at Algiers international airport. The Ministry of National Defence built them.

Who is affected by the new laboratories?

Goods entering Algeria through the port and airport of Algiers can now be tested in the new laboratories, which may mean closer checks for exporters. The laboratories are meant to catch unsafe and fraudulent goods.

Will there be more laboratories?

Ghrieb said the model will be extended to all border posts, after President Tebboune ordered laboratories in all ports and airports on 7 June 2026. No dates for more sites have been published.

Sources: Inauguration ceremony at the port of Algiers, 7 November 2026; Council of Ministers decision of 7 June 2026 (read 8 November 2026).