Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying Resumes

IBOV 168,481.49 ▲ 1.38% IPC MEX 71,087.56 ▲ 0.38% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.02% USD/MXN18.63▼ 0.68% USD/CLP975.74▼ 0.29% USD/COP3,240▲ 0.41% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.56▲ 0.43% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.77% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.81▲ 2.79% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.13▲ 0.10% BRENT 97.98 ▼ 0.32% WTI 90.57 ▲ 0.06% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.95% SILVER 51.93 ▼ 0.59% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 60.89 ▲ 1.18% PETR4 45.28 ▼ 1.46% VALE3 63.85 ▲ 1.88% ITUB4 40.61 ▲ 1.60% BBDC4 14.16 ▲ 2.83% ABEV3 15.51 ▲ 0.19% BBAS3 17.14 ▲ 3.94% B3SA3 14.41 ▲ 0.35% WEGE3 48.24 ▼ 0.12% PRIO3 60.16 ▼ 2.24% SUZB3 53.31 ▲ 1.95% RENT3 30.14 ▲ 3.68% AZZA3 14.80 ▲ 5.26% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.39 — 0.00% GMAT3 3.84 ▲ 3.50% PSSA3 44.34 ▲ 1.44% CVCB3 0.83 ▲ 1.22% POSI3 3.06 ▼ 1.61% SLCE3 16.65 ▲ 1.83% NATU3 5.22 ▼ 2.43% BRKM5 3.15 ▲ 3.96% RANI3 8.48 ▲ 0.24% CSNA3 4.36 ▲ 7.65% IBOV 168,481.49 ▲ 1.38% IPC MEX 71,087.56 ▲ 0.38% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.05% USD/MXN 18.63 ▼ 0.66% USD/CLP 975.74 ▼ 0.29% USD/COP 3,240 ▲ 0.41% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.17% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.59 ▲ 0.48% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.77% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.81 ▲ 2.79% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.14 ▲ 0.18% BRENT 97.98 ▼ 0.32% WTI 90.57 ▲ 0.06% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.95% SILVER 51.93 ▼ 0.59% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 60.89 ▲ 1.18% PETR4 45.28 ▼ 1.46% VALE3 63.85 ▲ 1.88% ITUB4 40.61 ▲ 1.60% BBDC4 14.16 ▲ 2.83% ABEV3 15.51 ▲ 0.19% BBAS3 17.14 ▲ 3.94% B3SA3 14.41 ▲ 0.35% WEGE3 48.24 ▼ 0.12% PRIO3 60.16 ▼ 2.24% SUZB3 53.31 ▲ 1.95% RENT3 30.14 ▲ 3.68% AZZA3 14.80 ▲ 5.26% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.39 — 0.00% GMAT3 3.84 ▲ 3.50% PSSA3 44.34 ▲ 1.44% CVCB3 0.83 ▲ 1.22% POSI3 3.06 ▼ 1.61% SLCE3 16.65 ▲ 1.83% NATU3 5.22 ▼ 2.43% BRKM5 3.15 ▲ 3.96% RANI3 8.48 ▲ 0.24% CSNA3 4.36 ▲ 7.65%
since 2009
Friday, November 6, 2026
Africa Morocco

Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying Resumes

By · November 6, 2026 · 4 min read

Key Facts

  • What: The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has set matchdays 3 and 4 of Africa Cup of Nations qualifying for 9-17 November 2026.
  • Unconfirmed: CAF has not yet published kick-off times or venues; group tables list 11 and 15 November.
  • Stakes: 48 teams in 12 groups of four fight for 24 places at the 2027 finals in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.
  • Prediction markets: Polymarket, a crypto-based betting exchange, prices Nigeria at 54.5% to win Group L (4:22 a.m. ET, 6 Nov 2026).

Africa’s national teams return to qualifying on 9-17 November, with Nigeria already under pressure after a 3-0 defeat in Guinea-Bissau. The Rio Times AFCON 2027 qualifiers hub will carry fixtures and results as they are confirmed.

This story is part of our coverage of the AFCON 2027 qualifiers. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide.

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Latest: Morocco Favoured as Africa Cup Play Resumes

CAF, the continent’s football governing body, also set matchdays 5 and 6 for 22-30 March 2027. The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations finals run from 19 June to 17 July 2027 in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

The Window and the Dates

CAF’s calendar gives only the window of 9-17 November 2026. Group tables list matchday 3 on 11 November, including Morocco v Niger, Gabon v Lesotho, South Africa v Kenya, Guinea v Eritrea and DR Congo v Sierra Leone, and the return fixtures on 15 November.

Those exact dates are not confirmed at CAF level, and listings elsewhere differ by a day or two. We will update the hub once CAF publishes its official fixture list.

Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca during a football match
Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca, a home ground for Morocco’s national team. File photo.

What Is at Stake

Forty-eight teams play in 12 groups of four for 24 places at the finals. Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, the three hosts, qualify automatically.

In the three groups that contain a host, only the best-placed team that is not a host advances. That makes those groups unusually tight for everyone else.

Live Market IntelligenceCrypto — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Crypto — Live Market Board

Digital assets
Nov 6, 2026 · 18:24

Bitcoin · benchmark
75,750
-0.25%
L 75,067day rangeH 76,282

-25.22% over 12 months

Market breadth · 17 names
82% advancing

14 ▲ advancing3 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
Ethereum
2,225
-0.40%

Solana
89.86
+0.80%

Gold
4,075
-0.95%

USD / BRL
5.51
+0.05%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
BTC 75,750 -0.25% -25.22% 75,942 76,282 75,067 32,617,820,160
ETH 2,225 -0.40% -32.82% 2,234 2,246 2,212 12,664,342,528
SOL 89.86 +0.80% -42.06% 89.14 91.12 89.04 2,807,637,248
XRP 1.17 -2.62% -46.88% 1.21 1.22 1.17 2,701,290,240
BNB 692.41 +0.64% -27.05% 688.03 697.42 686.31 1,453,189,376
ADA 0.19 +2.75% -65.06% 0.18 0.19 0.18 263,812,352
DOGE 0.07 +2.14% -55.05% 0.07 0.07 0.07 613,362,624
AVAX 8.36 +2.56% -48.07% 8.15 8.44 8.15 213,783,504
LINK 10.84 +1.75% -26.35% 10.65 10.99 10.65 273,219,616
DOT 0.92 +1.17% -65.59% 0.91 0.94 0.91 65,158,208
LTC 52.75 +2.33% -39.37% 51.55 53.29 51.55 172,767,696
BCH 263.42 -2.93% -44.24% 271.37 278.03 262.04 203,281,888
TRX 0.32 +0.18% +12.21% 0.32 0.32 0.32 349,057,920
XLM 0.15 +1.09% -42.80% 0.15 0.16 0.15 116,718,240
HBAR 0.07 +1.02% -58.24% 0.07 0.07 0.07 53,177,884
NEAR 3.71 +1.47% +77.11% 3.65 3.80 3.64 544,738,112
ATOM 1.40 +3.25% -47.23% 1.35 1.43 1.35 33,461,754
AAVE 130.50 +1.71% -33.75% 128.31 133.00 128.22 248,479,536

Largest moves today
ATOM
1.40
+3.25%
BCH
263.42
-2.93%
ADA
0.19
+2.75%
XRP
1.17
-2.62%
AVAX
8.36
+2.56%
LTC
52.75
+2.33%
DOGE
0.07
+2.14%
LINK
10.84
+1.75%

The session read
The Bitcoin eased 0.25%, with breadth positive — 14 of 17 names higher. ATOM led, while BCH lagged.

From The Rio Times

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Standings Heading Into the Window

After two matchdays, Morocco in Group A, South Africa in Group D and DR Congo in Group E lead their groups with 6 points each. Ivory Coast and Gambia are level on 6 points in Group C, while Egypt and Angola share the lead in Group B on 4 points.

In Group L, Guinea-Bissau has 6 points and Nigeria has 3 after losing 3-0 on Tuesday, 29 September. Madagascar and co-host Tanzania complete that group, and because Tanzania is a host, only one non-host team from it reaches the finals.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket’s Group L winner market, read at 4:22 a.m. ET on 6 November 2026, priced Nigeria at 54.5%, Guinea-Bissau at 35.9%, Madagascar at 4.0% and Tanzania at 2.1%. About US$13,553 had been traded. These are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

Kick-off times in Africa often fall in the morning or early afternoon on the US East Coast, which is five hours behind Greenwich Mean Time since US clocks went back on 1 November. We have not confirmed a US broadcaster or streaming service for these matchdays.

Readers should check CAF’s official channels once the fixture list is published.

What Is Not Known

CAF’s official kick-off times and venues for matchdays 3 and 4 were not available when we published. The exact dates inside the 9-17 November window remain unconfirmed.

We found no poll by a named institute on the qualifiers, and we could not confirm squad news from the last 24 hours.

Frequently Asked Questions

When are matchdays 3 and 4 of AFCON 2027 qualifying?

CAF has set the window at 9-17 November 2026. Group tables list matchday 3 on 11 November and matchday 4 on 15 November, but CAF has not confirmed those dates.

How many teams qualify for the 2027 finals?

Twenty-four of the 48 teams reach the finals, including co-hosts Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda. In host groups, only the best-placed non-host team qualifies.

How can US readers follow the qualifiers?

We have not confirmed a US broadcaster or streamer for these matchdays. The Rio Times hub will carry fixtures, results and updates.

The Big Picture

Africa: The New Scramble — why the world’s powers are competing for the continent

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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AFCON 2027 Africa Cup of Nations African football CAF Kenya Morocco Nigeria Polymarket prediction markets qualifiers Tanzania Uganda

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

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