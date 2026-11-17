Soldiers of the Somali National Army stand guard on a street in Burhakaba, the town in Bay region . File photo, 28 February 2013. (Photo: AMISOM Public Information, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The United States has reversed course and will back another year of the international mission in Somalia against Al-Shabaab, a Somalia-based militant group linked to al-Qaeda. The State Department, the US foreign ministry, said on Sunday 15 November 2026 that Washington would “support a one-year renewal of the mandates” of two bodies.

The first is UNSOS, the United Nations Support Office in Somalia, which supplies food, fuel, water, medical care and transport to the African Union (AU) mission. The second is AUSSOM, the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia, the AU force itself.

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For US readers the stake is regional security. The State Department said the renewed support would help “prevent the emergence of broader security crisis in the region that would undermine US interests”.

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Key Facts Decision: The State Department backs a one-year renewal of UNSOS and AUSSOM, announced 15 November.

Reversal: In July 2026 Washington moved to end UNSOS support after 2026.

Somalia: The Somali government welcomed the decision on Monday 16 November.

Kenya: Suspected Al-Shabaab gunmen killed eight people in Mandera County on 10 November.

Unknown: The dollar amount of the renewed support and the exact mandate dates are unconfirmed.

Washington will back one more year of the Somalia mission after moving in July to end its support. Kenya, on the border, still faces attacks.

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The Big Picture

The decision reverses a July 2026 US move to end UNSOS support after 2026. Accounts of the timetable differ, and a wind-down running through 2027 has also been reported.

The reason given in July was that Somalia had not sustained progress against Al-Shabaab, taken ownership of its security functions or undertaken serious security-sector reform, meaning an overhaul of its army and police. The move raised concern about the future of nearly 12,000 personnel under the AU mission.

Washington’s stated aim now is to prevent a wider regional security crisis, and the renewal covers one year. A State Department spokesperson said there is no “indefinite commitment” and urged Somalia and the African Union to plan for “more sustainable regional security solutions”.

The Somali government welcomed the decision on Monday 16 November, saying it “reaffirms the enduring partnership between Somalia and the United States in the shared fight against terrorism”. It says its forces took over more than 20 forward operating bases (army outposts) from AU troops, a claim we have not independently verified.

The wider trend is a shrinking African force. Uganda, a major troop contributor, has said it will withdraw all its forces by the end of 2027, as we reported when Uganda announced it is pulling out its troops.

The renewal buys one more year of logistics for the mission. Beyond that, the record is silent on what Washington will fund.

Soldiers with armoured vehicles on a road near Burhakaba, Somalia. File photo. Photo: AMISOM Public Information, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

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What We Know

The State Department said on 15 November that, after consideration, the US had decided to back the renewal. It gave no detailed explanation of the change.

Suspected Al-Shabaab militants killed eight people in an ambush on the Mandera-Arabia-Lafey road in Mandera County, north-eastern Kenya, on Tuesday 10 November 2026. Security officials said the dead included two police reservists (part-time police auxiliaries), five road construction workers and the driver, as we reported in our coverage of the Mandera attack.

The attackers have not been identified beyond the suspicion of Al-Shabaab. Mandera County, on the Somali border, has seen earlier attacks this year.

Why It Matters

The mission is a supply chain as much as an army. Without UNSOS the AU troops lose food, fuel, water, medical care and transport, which is why the July cut raised concern about nearly 12,000 personnel.

The Somali government said on 16 November that AUSSOM has shrunk from about 21,000 personnel to about half that number, a claim we cannot verify. A thinner force depends even more on steady logistics, and our Somalia explainer gives the background for new readers.

What Is Not Known

The dollar amount of the renewed support has not been disclosed. The exact mandate dates are unconfirmed, and no scheduled checkpoint has been announced.

The State Department gave no detailed explanation of what changed its position since July. The full statement text was not available to us, and we found no named critic of the decision.

What It Means for You

For US investors and observers, the decision shows Washington still treats Somalia’s security as a US interest. It covers one year, and the State Department says it is not an indefinite commitment.

Anyone planning travel to Kenya’s north-eastern border counties should note the attack in Mandera County on 10 November. Our Kenya coverage tracks the security picture.

More: Kenya news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are UNSOS and AUSSOM?

UNSOS is the United Nations body that supplies food, fuel, water, medical care and transport to the African Union mission. AUSSOM is that African Union force in Somalia.

What did the US decide?

The State Department said on 15 November 2026 that it would support a one-year renewal of both mandates. It reverses a July US move to end UNSOS support after 2026.

How long does the renewal last?

The State Department said it would support a one-year renewal of the mandates. Nothing has been published about what happens after that year.

How does this affect Kenya?

Kenya shares a border with Somalia, and suspected Al-Shabaab gunmen killed eight people in Mandera County on 10 November. The State Department cites the risk of a broader regional security crisis as its reason for renewing support.

Sources: US State Department statement of 15 November 2026; Somali government statement of 16 November 2026; Kenyan security officials.

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