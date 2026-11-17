Central Nairobi seen from the roof of the KICC tower, 13 November 2021. Photo: Lebu Ayiga / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

KENYA · POLITICS

Kenya’s High Court gave President William Ruto 120 days to rebalance his Cabinet by gender, and that deadline passed on Wednesday 28 October 2026. Two new court actions now ask judges to suspend the Cabinet or stop it from exercising its powers.

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The Court of Appeal, the court above the High Court, declined on Thursday 29 October 2026 to pause the original order while the government appeals. The next date is a mention (a short procedural hearing) before three High Court judges on Tuesday 1 December 2026.

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Key Facts Ruling The High Court found the Cabinet breaches the two thirds gender rule on 30 June 2026.

Deadline The 120 days to reconstitute the Cabinet ended on Wednesday 28 October 2026.

Cabinet 18 men and 7 women in the court’s count, when nine women were needed.

Appeal The Court of Appeal refused a pause on 29 October, while the government appeals.

Next A High Court mention is set for Tuesday 1 December 2026.

Kenya’s Constitution says no more than two thirds of elected or appointed bodies may be one gender. The courts must now decide whether the Cabinet can keep acting after the deadline.

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Why Kenya’s Cabinet Is in Court

Kenya‘s 2010 Constitution, in Article 27(8), says the State must act so that no more than two thirds of the members of elected or appointed bodies share the same gender. Katiba Institute (a constitutional-law group) and CREAW (Centre for Rights Education and Awareness) argued that President William Ruto’s Cabinet broke that rule.

On 30 June 2026 a three-judge High Court bench agreed and ordered Ruto to reconstitute (rebuild) the Cabinet within 120 days. The 120 days ended on Wednesday 28 October 2026, and reports say he did not comply.

Two new court actions now ask judges to suspend the Cabinet, and the court has not decided either. The government, through Attorney General Dorcas Oduor (its chief legal adviser), argues that an appeal could be rendered pointless if the orders are carried out first.

Kenya votes in a general election on Tuesday 10 August 2027, according to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), which runs elections. The IEBC is also reviewing party nomination rules for that vote, a review that mentions gender balance.

President William Ruto, official portrait, 2022. Photo: Government of Kenya, public domain.

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The June Judgment in Numbers

The court counted a Cabinet of 25: the President, the Deputy President, the Attorney General and 22 Cabinet Secretaries (ministers who head government departments). It found 18 men and 7 women, about 28%.

At least nine women were needed to meet the two thirds rule, so the Cabinet was short by two. Justices Eric Ogola and Stephen Githinji formed the majority, and Justice Jairus Ngaah dissented on parts of the ruling.

The Matindi Petition

A petition (a formal written request to a court) was filed by 5 November 2026 by Eliud Karanja Matindi, an activist litigant, with Okiya Omtatah, a senator and activist litigant, and Dr Magare Gikenyi Benjamin. It asks the High Court to bar Cabinet Secretaries from exercising Cabinet powers and to suspend Executive Order No. 1 of 2025 (the order that assigns Cabinet Secretaries their duties) to that extent.

It also asks the court to stop the Controller of Budget, the official who approves releases of public money, from approving salaries and benefits. The petitioners cite Gazette Notices (official government announcements) of 30 October 2026 issued by several Cabinet Secretaries as proof that they still act as a Cabinet.

The petitioners argue that after the deadline there is ‘no national executive and Cabinet of the Republic of Kenya’. On 5 November 2026 Justice Patricia Nyaundi, a High Court judge, declined to certify the petition as urgent.

The Rights Groups’ Application

Katiba Institute and CREAW, with Transparency International Kenya (an anti-corruption watchdog), CRAWN Trust (a women’s rights group) and one other group, filed a separate application. It asks the court to suspend the Cabinet and Cabinet Secretaries and to stop the Secretary to the Cabinet, the senior civil servant who runs Cabinet business, from convening meetings and recording decisions.

It also asks the court to stop the Controller of Budget from approving salaries and spending on Cabinet business from 28 October. On Monday 9 November 2026 Justice Eric Ogola certified it as urgent, with a mention before the three-judge bench on Tuesday 1 December 2026.

The Appeal Route

On Thursday 29 October 2026 the Court of Appeal declined to suspend the High Court orders while the government’s appeal is pending. It told Oduor to serve the papers.

Oduor argued that an appeal could be rendered pointless if the orders were implemented first. The National Assembly, the lower house of Parliament, filed a notice of appeal in July 2026, after the June judgment.

In Plain English Two thirds rule: no more than two thirds of a body may be one gender.

Article 27(8): the part of the 2010 Constitution that sets that rule.

Cabinet Secretary: a minister who heads a government department.

High Court petition: a formal request that the court act.

Controller of Budget: approves releases of public money.

Certified urgent: a judge agrees to hear it faster.

Stay: a court order pausing another order.

What It Means for You

The petitions would stop Cabinet meetings, decisions and salary approvals if granted, which would affect the Cabinet Secretaries. No court has granted that.

For Kenyan women, the case tests whether a constitutional gender rule can be enforced at the top of government. Readers following the 2027 vote can also read our report on the IEBC election technology tender.

What Is Not Known

We do not know whether the courts will suspend the Cabinet or whether Ruto will reshuffle it. We have not found a date for the Court of Appeal hearing.

The government has not publicly answered the new petitions in the sources we found. Until a court rules, they remain claims.

What to Watch

Thursday 19 November 2026: responses due from the respondents in the rights groups’ application.

responses due from the respondents in the rights groups’ application. Tuesday 24 November 2026: replies from the respondents (the parties answering) to the Matindi petition are due, or 14 days after service if later.

replies from the respondents (the parties answering) to the Matindi petition are due, or 14 days after service if later. Tuesday 1 December 2026: mention before the three-judge High Court bench on the rights groups’ application.

mention before the three-judge High Court bench on the rights groups’ application. Wednesday 2 December 2026: further affidavit (a sworn written statement) due in the Matindi petition, seven days after service and no later than this date.

further affidavit (a sworn written statement) due in the Matindi petition, seven days after service and no later than this date. Wednesday 10 February 2027: mention of the Matindi petition.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Kenya’s Cabinet meet the court’s deadline?

We have no report that President Ruto reshuffled the Cabinet before the 120 days ended on Wednesday 28 October 2026. Reports say he did not comply, and the Court of Appeal declined to pause the order the next day.

What do the new petitions ask for?

They ask the High Court to bar Cabinet Secretaries from exercising Cabinet powers and to stop the Controller of Budget approving salaries. The court has decided neither request.

When is the next court date?

The next date is a mention before three High Court judges on Tuesday 1 December 2026, in the rights groups’ application. Replies to the separate Matindi petition are due from Tuesday 24 November 2026.

Sources: High Court of Kenya, judgment of 30 June 2026; Constitution of Kenya 2010, Articles 27(8) and 152; High Court and Court of Appeal directions of 29 October, 5 November and 10 November 2026; petition and application filings; Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, election date.

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