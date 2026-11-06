US Offers US$50M for Venezuelan Gang Chiefs

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COLOMBIA · ORGANIZED CRIME

Key Facts Reward: Up to US$50 million in total for information leading to the capture or conviction of three men.

Announced: The US State Department announced the rewards on Thursday 5 November 2026.

Split: US$20 million for Yohan Petrica, US$15 million for El Viejo and US$15 million for Juancho.

Charges: US prosecutors in Texas accuse the three men of conspiring to support a terrorist organization.

Status: The US designated Tren de Aragua a foreign terrorist organization in 2025.

Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

The US State Department is offering up to US$50 million for three Venezuelan gang leaders, it announced on Thursday 5 November 2026. The gang is called Tren de Aragua, and the rewards rise for two men and are new for a third.

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The Venezuelan gang began in a prison and now operates in several countries, and US officials say it also runs operations inside the United States. Here is who the three men are, what they face and why Washington cares.

The Three Rewards

Yohan José Romero, known as Yohan Petrica, now carries a reward of up to US$20 million, up from US$4 million. Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano, known as El Viejo, is worth up to US$15 million, up from US$5 million.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Juan Gabriel Rivas Núñez, known as Juancho, is a new addition with a reward of up to US$15 million. The three amounts add up to US$50 million, paid for information leading to a capture or conviction.

The State Department page for its Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program listed the earlier US$5 million reward for Mosquera Serrano on 3 December 2025. The new announcement triples that amount.

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Who the Venezuelan Gang Leaders Are

Romero is described as the gang’s current leader, directing drug trafficking, illegal gold mining in Venezuela and killings. US officials see him as the successor of Héctor Guerrero, known as Niño Guerrero, who died in June 2026 in a bombing in Venezuela.

Mosquera Serrano is described as Romero’s second-in-command, overseeing operations in the United States, Colombia and Central America. He is also on the FBI’s most-wanted list.

Rivas Núñez is described as another second-in-command, overseeing the gang’s operations in Venezuela. All three are accused in a federal court in Texas of conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

These are allegations, not findings of guilt. The three men remain fugitives.

Why the Gang Matters in the United States

The United States designated Tren de Aragua a foreign terrorist organization in 2025, and the Trump administration treats it as a priority. The State Department has made the fight against the group a priority.

US officials say Mosquera Serrano oversees the gang’s activities inside the United States. The new rewards put cash behind that campaign.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

Tren de Aragua is a criminal gang that began in a prison in Aragua state, Venezuela, and has since spread to other countries. The State Department is the US foreign ministry, and it runs reward programs that pay for tips on wanted criminals.

A second-in-command is the deputy who runs daily operations under the leader. An indictment is a formal criminal accusation, not a conviction.

What It Means for You

For US readers, the case shows Washington treating a Venezuelan prison gang as a national-security target backed by cash rewards. The rewards are meant to produce tips that lead to arrests.

Our report on the extradition of founder Larry Changa to Chile gives the background. Our earlier story on the US and Colombian drive against the gang shows how the hunt began.

What Is Not Known

Where the three men are hiding is not known. The State Department and the US Justice Department can say whether tips lead to arrests.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is the Tren de Aragua reward?

The State Department offers up to US$50 million in total. That is US$20 million for Yohan Petrica, US$15 million for El Viejo and US$15 million for Juancho.

Who are the three men?

They are Yohan José Romero, Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano and Juan Gabriel Rivas Núñez. Romero is described as the gang’s leader, and the other two as his deputies.

What are they accused of?

A federal court in Texas accuses them of conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. These are allegations, not findings of guilt.

What is Tren de Aragua?

It is a Venezuelan criminal gang that began in a prison and has spread to several countries. The United States designated it a foreign terrorist organization in 2025.

Sources: US Department of State, announcement of Tren de Aragua rewards, Thursday 5 November 2026; US Department of State, Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program (earlier US$5 million reward for Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano), 3 December 2025.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief