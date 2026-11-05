Colombia National Strike Set for Nov 19

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COLOMBIA · LABOR

Key Facts Strike date Thursday, 19 November 2026, called by unions, teachers and social groups.

Target A tax and spending bill filed in Congress on Thursday, 29 October 2026.

Who The CUT union confederation, which urged workers and social groups to join.

Bill Sales tax on coffee, sugar and cooking oil would rise from 5% to 19% from 2028.

Not yet known March routes outside the capital and any reply from the government.

Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

The Colombia national strike is set for Thursday, 19 November 2026, after the CUT union confederation called it. They are protesting the Economic Rescue Law, a government tax and spending bill filed in Congress on 29 October.

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The CUT union confederation has called on workers and social groups to join, so marches and disruption are possible in cities. For US readers, the date falls while Congress is still debating a bill that bond holders and companies in Colombia follow closely.

Who Called the Strike and Why

The CUT, Colombia’s main union confederation, called the strike and urged workers and social organizations to join. Fabio Arias, the CUT’s president, first announced the date on Saturday, 31 October 2026.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Other unions and groups may still join. Organizers say the bill and the government’s wider policies threaten workers’ social, labor and political rights.

They are demanding a fairer tax system and support for domestic production and jobs. The government of President Abelardo de la Espriella has not published a reply to the call.

Our earlier report on the first announcement explains how the call began.

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What the Bill Would Do

The bill, filed on Thursday, 29 October 2026, aims to cut state spending, raise revenue and repair public finances. The Finance Ministry says it would defuse a fiscal time bomb inherited from the last government.

From January 2028, coffee, sugar, cooking oil, pasta and salt would move from a 5% to a 19% sales tax, known as VAT. The Finance Ministry says poor households would get the tax back, with 19 million people receiving a full refund.

The bill would also give the president six months of special powers to merge, abolish or reorganize state bodies. The CUT says 700,000 jobs are at risk, a figure the government has not confirmed.

Honorio Miguel Enríquez Pinedo, the president of the Senate, said the bill needs careful review and that Colombians cannot bear another tax. Congress has until its ordinary session ends on Wednesday, 16 December 2026 to act, as our report on the bill’s path shows.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

The CUT, short for Central Unitaria de Trabajadores, is Colombia’s main union confederation and an open critic of the government. Abelardo de la Espriella is a conservative lawyer who became president on Friday, 7 August 2026.

VAT is a national sales tax, and a minimum wage is the legal monthly pay floor that Colombia uses to scale many contributions.

What It Means for You

US travelers in Colombia on 19 November should check US Embassy alerts and local news. National strikes in Colombia have brought marches and some road blockades in the past.

Holders of Colombian bonds and companies with staff or shipments in Colombia should follow the bill and plan for a possible disruption day. Our explainer on the Rescue Law covers the details.

What Is Not Known

No march routes or exact hours have been published for every city. The size of the turnout and whether other unions join are also unknown.

It is not known whether the government will talk with the organizers or change the bill before the vote. Lawmakers can still amend, delay or approve the text.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the national strike in Colombia?

The strike is set for Thursday, 19 November 2026. The CUT union confederation called it, and its president, Fabio Arias, announced the date on 31 October.

Why are Colombians going on strike?

They oppose the Economic Rescue Law, a government tax and spending bill. Organizers say it raises costs for workers and puts public jobs at risk.

Who is taking part in the strike?

The CUT union confederation called the strike and urged workers and social organizations to join. Other groups may still do so.

Is it safe to travel to Colombia on 19 November?

Strike days can bring marches and transport changes. Check US Embassy alerts and local news before you travel.

Sources: Central Unitaria de Trabajadores (CUT), notice ‘Paro nacional del 19 de noviembre contra la ley de rescate económico’; Ministerio de Hacienda y Crédito Público, Ley de Rescate pages, accessed 5 November 2026; Cámara de Representantes, bill text ‘Proyecto de Ley Rescate Económico 2026’, filed 29 October 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief