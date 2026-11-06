Wall Street Plunges 4.4% as Fear Gauge Jumps | Global Economy, Nov 6

Rio Times Global Economy Briefing

The Big Three Wall Street sells off hard The S&P 500 fell 4.36% to 7,354 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 5.52% to 24,315. It is a sharp break for an index that had been climbing for weeks.

The S&P 500 fell 4.36% to 7,354 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 5.52% to 24,315. It is a sharp break for an index that had been climbing for weeks. Fear gauge nearly doubles on the day The VIX jumped 69.66% to 28.18, which shows investors paying up for protection. Volatility of this kind tends to spill into emerging markets within hours.

The VIX jumped 69.66% to 28.18, which shows investors paying up for protection. Volatility of this kind tends to spill into emerging markets within hours. Bonds and gold catch the flight to safety The US 10-year yield eased to 4.839% and gold rose 0.51% to US$4,086 an ounce. The dollar index edged up to 101.722, so the real faces risk aversion without a dollar surge.

The US 10-year yield eased to 4.839% and gold rose 0.51% to US$4,086 an ounce. The dollar index edged up to 101.722, so the real faces risk aversion without a dollar surge. Prediction markets put 65.5% on a Fed rate rise in December (Polymarket, 11 p.m. ET, 5 November)

S&P 500 7,354 -4.36% Sharp one-day break Dow Jones 51,523 -3.44% Held up best of the three Nasdaq Composite 24,315 -5.52% Growth shares hit hardest VIX 28.18 +69.66% Fear gauge spikes US 10-year yield 4.839% -1.02% Haven buying, still high Dollar index (DXY) 101.722 +0.15% Little changed Gold (US$/oz) US$4,086 +0.51% Modest haven bid US nonfarm payrolls Est 65k Prior 29k Due 13:30 GMT

The overnight global tape and what it means for Latin America.

United States

Indicator Actual Prior Verdict Nonfarm payrolls (Oct) Due 13:30 GMT (est 65k) 29k Key test for the Fed U-6 unemployment rate Due (est 7.6%) 7.6% Steady expected Manufacturing payrolls Due (est 5k) 9k Slower hiring expected Michigan consumer sentiment Due 15:00 GMT (est 48) 48 Flat expected Michigan 1-year inflation expectations Due (est 4.7%) 4.7% Unchanged expected Michigan 5-year inflation expectations Due (est 3.6%) 3.5% Small rise expected EIA commercial crude stocks (week to 30 Oct) 409.8m barrels -0.9m change Small draw EIA distillate stocks (week to 30 Oct) 99.3m barrels -3.6m change Larger draw

Europe & United Kingdom

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Indicator Actual Prior Verdict Germany Industrial Production (Sep, 07:00 GMT) Due (est -0.2% monthly) 2.0% Soft factory output expected Euro Area Retail Sales (10:00 GMT) Due (est -0.1%) 0.1% Slight dip expected

Asia-Pacific & Emerging Markets

Indicator Actual Prior Verdict Japan services PMI (Oct) 51.7 (est 52) 51.3 Missed, still expanding Japan composite PMI (Oct) 52.1 (est 52.3) 52.3 Slight miss Japan 10-year JGB auction 2.77 3.101 Lower than last time China FX reserves (Saturday 08:00 GMT) Due (est 3.4) 3.4 Steady expected Brazil trade balance (US$ billion) Due 18:00 GMT (est 9) 7.74 Wider surplus expected Chile inflation, annual Due (est 4.2%) 4.1% Edging higher Argentina industrial production Due (est -1%) -3.2% Smaller decline expected Colombia producer prices Due (est 2.9%) 2.2% Faster pace expected

Instrument Level Session S&P 500 (US) 7,354 -4.36% Ibovespa (Brazil) 166,191 -0.82% USD/BRL 5.5051 +0.84%

Source: market close, 5 November 2026.

Today’s Economic Calendar — Friday, November 6, 2026

Time Country Event Consensus Prior 00:00 US Fed Logan Speech — — 03:35 JP 3-Month Bill Auction — 1.271 07:00 DE Industrial Production — 2.33 07:00 DE Industrial Production -0.2 2 09:30 US Fed Williams Speech — — 11:00 CL Inflation Rate 0.6 0.4 11:00 CL Core Inflation Rate 0.1 0.1 11:00 CL Inflation Rate 4.2 4.1 13:30 US Manufacturing Payrolls 5 9 13:30 US Government Payrolls -5 -17 13:30 US U-6 Unemployment Rate 7.6 7.6 13:30 US Non Farm Payrolls 65 29 13:30 US Average Weekly Hours 34.4 34.4 13:30 US Nonfarm Payrolls Private 64 46 13:30 US Unemployment Rate 4.2 4.2 13:30 US Participation Rate 61.9 61.8 13:30 US Average Hourly Earnings 2.9 3 13:30 US Average Hourly Earnings 0.3 0.1

Live Market Intelligence Global Markets — Live Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Global Markets — Live Board S&P 500 · benchmark 7,394 +0.55% Market breadth · 15 names 33% advancing 5 ▲ advancing 10 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs EUR / USD 1.1141 -0.69% US 10-yr 4.8590 +0.45% VIX 23.93 -15.08% Gold 4,071 -1.04% Brent crude 98.34 +0.05% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume SPX 7,394 +0.55% — — — — — NDX 27,053 +1.59% — — — — — DJI 51,362 -0.31% — — — — — RUT 2,759 +1.05% — — — — — US10Y 4.8590 +0.45% — — — — — VIX 23.93 -15.08% — — — — — DAX 25,820 -1.92% — — — — — FTSE 10,674 -1.01% — — — — — CAC 8,139 -0.81% — — — — — STOXX 648.33 -1.00% — — — — — NIKKEI 57,435 -5.96% — — — — — HSI 24,482 +2.35% — — — — — KOSPI 5,060 -6.02% — — — — — CSI300 4,054 -1.44% — — — — — NIFTY 25,030 +4.46% — — — — — TSX 35,811 +0.58% — — — — — GOLD 4,071 -1.04% +1.99% 4,114 4,116 4,035 162,662 SILVER 51.95 -0.55% +8.69% 52.23 52.38 51.20 44,734 Largest moves today VIX 23.93 -15.08% KOSPI 5,060 -6.02% NIKKEI 57,435 -5.96% NIFTY 25,030 +4.46% HSI 24,482 +2.35% DAX 25,820 -1.92% NDX 27,053 +1.59% CSI300 4,054 -1.44% The session read The S&P 500 rose 0.55%, with breadth negative — 5 of 15 names higher. NIFTY led, while KOSPI lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 6 Nov 2026 Nigeria Foreign Debt Hits US$145 Billion Read →

01 A violent break in the world’s biggest market

The S&P 500 closed at 7,354, down 4.36% on the day. The Dow fell 3.44% to 51,523, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.52% to 24,315.

The VIX rose 69.66% to 28.18. A jump of that size means investors rushed to buy insurance against further losses.

The Nasdaq fell furthest, which points to pressure on the most richly valued shares. The Dow’s smaller drop suggests older, steadier companies offered some shelter.

Gold rose 0.51% to US$4,086 an ounce, so the traditional refuge worked, but only modestly. The dollar index barely moved at 101.722, up 0.15%.

Thursday also brought central bank and data events whose results were not yet in our data at press time. The Bank of England BoE Interest Rate Decision (consensus 4%, previous 3.75%) came at 12:00 GMT, and the Euro Area S&P Global Construction PMI (consensus 44, previous 43.4) and UK S&P Global Construction PMI (consensus 46.1, previous 46.1) were published.

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In Mexico, Banxico, the central bank, cut its Interest Rate Decision on Thursday when the calendar pointed to no change (consensus 6.5%, previous 6.5%), according to our Mexico market report; Mexico’s Consumer Confidence (consensus 45, previous 45.1) was also due. US Initial Jobless Claims (consensus 196,000, previous 194,000), Continuing Jobless Claims, the Jobless Claims 4-Week Average and Nonfarm Productivity (consensus 2.8%, previous 1.4%) were due as well.

Source: RT economic calendar (RT).

Also due today: US Unemployment Rate (consensus 4.2%), Nonfarm Payrolls Private (consensus 64,000, previous 46,000), and Euro Area Retail Sales at 10:00 GMT.

02 Falling yields, rising fear, and a Fed in the spotlight

The US 10-year Treasury yield fell 1.02% to 4.839% as shares tumbled. Investors usually buy government bonds when they want safety, though a yield near 4.8% is still a heavy burden for borrowers.

The main scheduled test is the October payrolls report at 13:30 GMT. Economists expect 65,000 new jobs, against 29,000 in the prior report.

Michigan consumer sentiment follows at 15:00 GMT, with a consensus of 48, unchanged from the prior reading. Traders will also watch its inflation expectations: 4.7% for one year and 3.6% for five years.

Fed officials Alberto Musalem and Michelle Bowman speak later today. Markets will listen for any sign the central bank sees this sell-off as a threat to growth.

03 What the shock means for Brazil and Latin America

Risk aversion in New York usually reaches Brazilian shares and the real within hours. Emerging markets rarely escape when the VIX spikes this sharply.

The steady dollar index limits one source of pressure on the real. Gold’s rise and lower Treasury yields also suggest this is fear, not a broad rush into the dollar.

Brazil’s central bank held the Selic, its benchmark interest rate, at 13.75% on 4 November. The next Copom meeting is on 8-9 December, the last of 2026.

A weaker Fed outlook would help Brazil, because it widens room for Copom to cut. A prolonged sell-off would instead raise the cost of foreign funding for Brazilian companies.

Oil is the other link. The US Energy Information Administration reported commercial crude stocks of 409.8 million barrels in the week to 30 October, down 0.9 million (https://www.eia.gov/petroleum/supply/weekly/).

Distillate stocks fell 3.6 million to 99.3 million barrels, a tighter signal for diesel.

Japan added a cautious note: its services PMI came in at 51.7 against a consensus of 52. That is still growth, but slightly softer than economists hoped.

What Prediction Markets Say On Polymarket, a platform where users bet real money on outcomes, the December Federal Reserve decision prices as follows: a 25 basis point rise 65.5%, no change 33.5%, a 25 point cut 1.1%, a rise of 50 points or more 0.7%, and a cut of 50 points or more 0.5%. About US$15.2 million has been traded on the market (11 p.m. ET, 5 November 2026). These prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What to watch today and this week

Friday: Fed speakers Musalem (14:10 GMT) and Bowman (17:15 GMT), Michigan sentiment at 15:00 GMT, and Brazil’s trade balance at 18:00 GMT (consensus US$9 billion).

Fed speakers Musalem (14:10 GMT) and Bowman (17:15 GMT), Michigan sentiment at 15:00 GMT, and Brazil’s trade balance at 18:00 GMT (consensus US$9 billion). Saturday: China’s foreign exchange reserves at 08:00 GMT, with a consensus of 3.4, matching the prior reading.

China’s foreign exchange reserves at 08:00 GMT, with a consensus of 3.4, matching the prior reading. Next week: Whether the VIX falls back from 28.18 or stays elevated, and how the real and Brazilian shares respond to Wall Street’s lead.

Whether the VIX falls back from 28.18 or stays elevated, and how the real and Brazilian shares respond to Wall Street’s lead. Ongoing: Copom meets on 8-9 December. The market debate is whether the Selic stays at 13.75% or resumes falling.

Frequently Asked Questions

How far did US stocks fall?

The S&P 500 fell 4.36% to 7,354, the Dow dropped 3.44% to 51,523 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 5.52% to 24,315.

What does the VIX at 28.18 mean?

The VIX measures expected stock-market swings. It jumped 69.66% to 28.18, which shows investors paid more for protection against further losses.

Why did the 10-year Treasury yield fall?

The yield eased to 4.839% as investors bought government bonds for safety. It remains high by recent standards.

How could this affect Brazil?

Global risk aversion tends to weigh on the real and Brazilian shares. A softer Fed outlook could eventually give Copom more room to cut the Selic, now at 13.75%.

Where is gold trading?

Gold rose 0.51% to US$4,086 an ounce, a modest haven bid. The dollar index was almost unchanged at 101.722.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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