Democratic Win Leaves Brazil Tariff in Place

Photo: Senado Federal / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Key Facts Brazil: The 25% US tariff on certain Brazilian goods rests on a trade law, Section 301, so Congress cannot lift it alone.

Timing: Democrats take control of Congress in January 2027; until then the current Republican-led Congress sits.

Watch: Hearings on Brazil, Venezuela and Cuba, and the annual review of the US-Mexico-Canada trade pact, USMCA.

Prediction markets: Polymarket, a prediction exchange, gives 11.5% to US military action against Cuba by 31 December (2:39 a.m. Eastern Time).

Published Wednesday, 4 November, 2:51 a.m. ET · Source: US Trade Representative (the White House trade office), US Supreme Court, US Senate, Polymarket, Rio Times analysisDemocrats’ wins in both chambers of Congress raise a question for Brazil, Mexico and Cuba: can Congress rein in President Donald Trump’s pressure on Latin America?The short answer is not yet, and not on its own.

Democrats won both chambers, but they take their seats in January 2027, and the president keeps his veto. Our live results page and our House and Senate reports have the numbers.

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Why Brazil’s Tariff Stays for Now

The US Trade Representative, the White House trade office, imposed a 25% tariff on certain Brazilian goods on 15 July 2026, effective 22 July. It rests on Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, a law that lets the executive punish trade practices it judges unfair.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Earlier tariffs on Brazil used the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, and the Supreme Court ruled 6 to 3 on 20 February 2026 that this emergency law does not allow tariffs. The trade office can modify or end the Section 301 tariff, and courts can review it, while Congress could act only with a new law the president signs or a two-thirds vote to override a veto.

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What the Senate Already Showed

On 28 October 2025 the Senate voted 52 to 48 to end the emergency behind the earlier Brazil tariffs, with five Republicans joining the Democrats. One of them, Susan Collins, a Maine Republican, was projected to lose her seat on Tuesday.

The House has not passed that resolution, and the emergency-law tariffs it targeted have since been struck down. A new vote would therefore have to aim at a different law.

File photo: Brazil’s National Congress in Brasília.

Venezuela and Cuba: War Powers

US forces captured Venezuela’s president, Nicolás Maduro, on 3 January 2026, and Delcy Rodríguez, his vice president, has led the country as acting president since. Congress cannot reverse that, but it can hold hearings and vote on funding.

A war powers resolution orders the military out of hostilities that Congress has not approved. On 28 April 2026 the Senate voted 51 to 47 for a Republican point of order, a procedural objection, that a Democratic resolution on Cuba was out of order, and Democrats are projected to hold 54 of 100 Senate seats from January, up from 47.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, an exchange where traders bet real money, the market on US military action against Cuba by 31 December stood at 11.5% at 2:39 a.m. ET, with US$5.51 million traded. A separate market on a US invasion of Cuba in 2026 stood at about 3.6%.

These prices are bets, not forecasts or polls. They do not replace official statements.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Deportations and Mexico

Deportation flights and detention are paid for with money that Congress approves, and spending bills start in the House by tradition. Democrats can press for limits in future budget talks and hearings, but the White House still runs enforcement.

For Mexico, the United States did not agree to renew the trade pact, USMCA, in its current form at the first review on 1 July 2026. Annual reviews follow, and no date for the next one has been announced.

What It Means for You

If you hold Brazilian shares through US-listed funds or ADRs, which are US-traded receipts for foreign shares, note that the tariff remains in force. US goods and services trade with Brazil reached an estimated US$135.7 billion in 2025, according to the US Trade Representative.

If you import Brazilian goods, check the exemption lists the trade office publishes, which cover some agricultural, energy and pharmaceutical goods. The office can change them without a new law.

What Is Not Known

We do not know whether Democratic leaders will make Latin America a priority, or when committees will hold hearings on Brazil, Venezuela or Cuba. The parties name committee chairs, and the new Congress formally adopts them in January.

We also do not know whether Mr Trump will change course on Brazil in talks. The trade office has said it remains open to negotiations.

More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times.

Sources

The Rio Times US midterms live results · US Trade Representative · US Supreme Court ruling on emergency-law tariffs · US Senate resolution on the Brazil emergency · Polymarket

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

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Frequently Asked Questions

Will the US midterm result lift the tariff on Brazil?

Not by itself. The 25% tariff rests on Section 301, which the trade office can change and Congress could change only with a new law, and Democrats take control of Congress only in January 2027.

When does the new US Congress take over?

The new Congress is sworn in in January 2027. Until then the current Republican-led Congress remains in office.